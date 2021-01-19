Daniel Fremont Lamb
Daniel Fremont Lamb, 77, of South Miami Beach, Florida, died at 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Miami Jewish Hospice Center in Miami, Florida.
He was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Maryville, Missouri, to Truman and Willa Lamb.
Mr. Lamb served in the U.S. Army where, among other assignments and locations, he served as an ambulance driver in Korea. After four years of service, he moved to Hawaii where he attended the University of Hawaii and earned a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy.
He worked many years for AT&T. Beginning in Hawaii, he relocated to Redwood City, California, and then to Ennis, Texas, where he continued with AT&T until accepting early retirement. From Texas, he moved to Wyoming. He moved there to experience the extreme winters — unlike other places he had lived. But after many severe seasons, he finally had enough of them and made the move to South Miami Beach where he lived the last 10 years.
Daniel was adventurous and he fearlessly traveled the world. He visited places less traveled. He sought the extremes. His goal was to visit every significant place in the world. He also had a love for writing. He had one book published and another in the works. He enjoyed good discussions on politics and philosophy. Daniel loved dogs. He always had a Terrier, Pomeranian, or Westie who would become his best friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman Austin Lamb and Willa Lee Lamb; three brothers, David Lamb, Thomas Lamb and Nathan Lamb; one sister Rebecca Sheffield; three brothers-in-law, Dickie Hodge, Clayton Becker and Melvin Sheffield; one nephew, Amoz Lamb; and one great-nephew, Landon Lamb.
Daniel is survived by his little white Westie, Miss Daisy, who was beside him every day, right up until the end; four brothers, Stephen Lamb and wife Gail of Mena, Arkansas, Michael Lamb and wife Linda of New Concord, Amos Lamb of New Concord, and Phillip Lamb and partner Donnie Ann of Leitchfield; four sisters, Rachael Lamb Becker of Water Valley, Ruthie Lamb and husband Gerard Johnson of Murray, Mary Jo Farris and husband Buddy Farris of Murray and Martha Lamb and partner Kenny Donelson of Murray; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Randy Redden
Randy Redden, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:03 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born July 9, 1956, to Mary Alice Wilson Redden and Billy Eugene Redden.
He worked in maintenance at Saputo for several years.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Redden is survived by his wife, Melia Lancaster Redden, whom he married March 21, 1981; a daughter, Whitney Kay White and husband Zach; his mother, Mary Alice Redden; a sister, Rosemary Boyd (Donnie); grandchildren, Caleb Mason White and Crider Isaac White; and a niece, Rebecca Baust (Ed).
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the Sinking Spring Cemetery with David Allbritten officiating. Active pallbearers will be Gary Jones, David McPherson, Dean Darnell, Randal Scott, Randy McClure and Scott Marvin. Honorary pallbearers will be the maintenance group at Saputo Foods. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jeremy Boyd Darnell
Jeremy Boyd Darnell, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born April 12, 1981, in Murray.
He was employed by Beltline Electric as a licensed electrician and was a member of IBEW Local #816. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, and was a 1999 graduate of Calloway County High School.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stanley and Fern Darnell, and Leon and Myrtle Boyd.
Mr. Darnell is survived by his son, Dylan Boyd Darnell of Murray; his parents, Philip and Betty Darnell of Murray; a sister, Leah Darnell Fulton and husband Scott of Benton; and two nieces, Chandler and Chaney Fulton, both of Benton.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516, or to the Calloway County Touchdown Club, P.O. Box 445, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Willodene 'Dene' Sills
Willodene "Dene" Sills, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
She was a retired secretary for the Blood River Baptist Association, and a member of West End Baptist Church in Paducah.
Mrs. Sills is survived by her husband of 67 years, Terry M. Sills of Paducah; two daughters, Laura (Mark) Paschall of Murray and Terri (Bryan) Fitch of Herrin, Illinois; four grandchildren, Tara Joyce Sills of St. Louis, Missouri, Mark Austin Paschall of Hazel, Jill Michelle (Joshua) Clark of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and Amanda Leigh Paschall of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Douglas Vandyke; one son, Stephen Douglas Sills; and one brother, Jerry Vandyke.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Sinking Springs Cemetery in Murray with Jordan Roach and Monte Hodges officiating. Visitation was from 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah, and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home,& Crematory, downtown Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, and Sinking Springs Cemetery, C/O Mark Paschall, 1434 Billy Paschall Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah is in charge of arrangements and Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of local arrangements.
Tony Sledd
Tony Sledd, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock, Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Allen W. Russell
Allen W. Russell, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Timmy Manning
Timmy Manning, 53, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Sina Richardson
Sina Richardson, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Charles Hale
Charles Hale, 95, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.