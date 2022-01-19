Sharon Pittman
Sharon Pittman, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Fulton Nursing and Rehab in Fulton, Kentucky.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1947, in Murray, to Hubert Pittman and Blanche Hendon Pittman. She was retired from Murray State University in food service and was a member of the New Concord Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Dewayne Colson; and two brothers, Danny Pittman and Sammy Pittman.
She is survived by two daughters, Dena Anderson and husband Jody of New Concord and Tammy Walker and husband Richard of Lynnville; one sister, Diana Thomas of New Concord; two brothers, Junior Pittman and wife Sheri of New Concord and Benny Pittman and wife Cindy of New Concord; and four grandchildren, Madison and Justin Anderson of New Concord, Nevaeh Anderson of Benton and Amy Anderson of Murray.
Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Hicks Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Lee Page
Terry Lee Page, 62, of Murray, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Page was born on April 22, 1959 in Kingman, KS to Kenneth and Barbara Carter Page. He worked for many years at Randy Thornton Heating and Air in Murray and was a member of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church in Fairdealing.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Page.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his mother, Barbara Page; his wife, Judy Daniels Page of Murray; daughters, DeAnna Brandon and husband, Casey of Paducah, Samantha Birdsong of Murray; brothers, Steve Page of Texas, Kenneth "Sonny" Page and wife, Beverly of Benton; a sister, Sharon Gipson of Benton and five grandchildren, Anyston Hart, Sophia Corn, Jaxson Corn, Lena Simmons, Lilly Simmons.
The funeral service for Mr. Terry Page is set for 6:30 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Randy McDaniels will officiate.
The family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 6:30 PM at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Terry Page by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Wanda Nolin
Wanda Nolin, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1933, in Farmington, Kentucky, to Lushun and Lucille (Irvin) Copeland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scottie Nolin; an infant grandson, Jonathan Tubbs Nolin; and a sister, Shelia Fox.
She is survived by her husband John T. Nolin. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in May 2022. She is also survived by daughter Sherry McClain and husband Jerry of Murray; granddaughter Janey McClain and husband Adam Cox of Louisville; grandsons Scottie Gray and wife Carla of Murray, and Jonathan Mitchell Nolin of Woodstock, Georgia; great-grandson Jared Gray and wife Brittany of Denver, Colorado.; and great-granddaughters Frankie and Vivian Cox of Louisville. She is also survived by special caregiver Elizabeth Herndon.
She has been a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Murray for many decades and was a retired hairdresser. An excellent cook, Wanda enjoyed canning and freezing fresh fruits and vegetables, many of which were grown in John’s garden. She also had a special knack for growing outside flowers, eagerly waiting for spring each year so she could go out and work with her flower beds and pots. John and Wanda enjoyed spending time in the Smoky Mountains and taking day trips around the region, oftentimes to the Land Between the Lakes, where John grew up. The Nolins always made time for family with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as extended members. Wanda will be remembered by those who knew her as a strong, loving, Christian woman who always put her family first.
The Nolins welcome family and friends to attend the viewing and service and ask that visitors wear masks in light of the increased number of COVID cases. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, with the funeral beginning at noon at the J.H Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services on South Third Street in Murray. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery.
Bro. Martin Severns will be officiating. Pallbearers are Janey McClain, Scottie Gray, Adam Kiesler, Mike Daniel, Chad Nolin and Richard Wayne Downs. Adam Cox, Dennis Mills, Jonathan Nolin and Jared Gray are honorary pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. The funeral home and family provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Clara Shoemaker Stubblefield
Clara (Shoemaker) Stubblefield, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 19, 1938, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Ellis Shoemaker and Myrtie (Buchanan) Shoemaker. She was a member of the New Providence Church of Christ. She and husband Bobby C. owned and operated the New Providence Grocery for years in the New Providence community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby C. Stubblefield, and sister, Marianna Stubblefield.
She is survived by one daughter, Conda Lesa Stubblefield Wilson and husband Ronnie of Murray, Kentucky; one son, Benny Stubblefield and wife Amy of Murray; one brother, Terry Shoemaker and wife JoAnn of Murray; one brother-in-law, Charles Edwin Stubblefield; one sister-in-law, Shirley Stubblefield Garrison and husband Paul Wayne of Murray; three grandchildren, Janna Stubblefield French and husband Brian of Paris, Tennessee, Justin Stubblefield and wife Alex of Murray, and Emily Wilson of Murray; three great-grandsons, Brody and Rip French of Paris, and Corbin Stubblefield of Murray; three nephews, Chad Stubblefield and wife Jennifer of Murray, Mickey Garrison and wife Renee, of Murray, and Jeff Garrison and wife Julianne of Carmel, Indiana; one niece, Tasha Gilliam and husband Marshall of Hazel, Kentucky; and two special little boys, Christopher and Grayson.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to New Providence Church of Christ, 3157 New Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071 or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolence may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Jeffrey P. Ammons
Jeffrey P. Ammons, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Oct. 21, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky, to Dr. James Ray Ammons and Lois (Fredin) Ammons. He was an environmental engineer for Ashland Chemicals in Calvert City, Kentucky. He was a 1979 graduate of Murray High School and a graduate of Murray State University where he received his master’s degree in environmental engineering.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Scott Ammons.
He is survived by his wife, Tina (Williams) Ammons of Murray, Kentucky, whom he married on June 28, 1986; one sister, Stacey Shanahan and husband Leon of Billings, Montana; brother-in-law, Steve Williams and wife Linda of Almo, Kentucky; four nieces and nephews, Allyson Bourque and husband Jared of Billings, Jake Trotter of Billings, Danielle Williams of Murray, and Ashley Williams and husband Chris Rogers of Murray; five great-nieces and nephews, Reece Bourque of Billings, Daisy Lou Bourque of Billings, Allysa Williams of Murray, Allayna Williams of Murray, and Trevor Donelson of Murray; one great-great-niece, Freya Lovett of Murray; one goddaughter, McKinsey Carter and husband Seth of Mayfield, Kentucky; and his beloved fur babies, Ginny and Bella.
A funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Ricky Miller and Jamie Leonard officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Cynthia Spiro
Cynthia Spiro, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 28, 1956, in Murray, to Robert Mills and Ruth Kirk Mills.
She was a retired nurse.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Joyce K. Tidwell.
She is survived by her aunts, Jane Cathey and Annette Smith; faithful friend Lottie Garland; nieces and nephew, Stephanie Tidwell, Sheri Muehleman, Rebecca Dyer and Joseph Tidwell; and great-nieces and great-nephews Michael Ridenour, Jacob Muehleman, Sam Muehleman, Maggie Muehleman, Nate Dyer, Alice Dyer, Clara Dyer and Josiah Tidwell.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles and Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation is after 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Joe Fortune
If you ask a hundred people who Donald Joe Fortune was you would get a hundred different answers! He was a super hero, A songwriter, a singer, a guitar picker, a chauffeur, a ball player and coach, a dragon slayer, a marketing genius and an amateur fighter.
Don may have been none of these things or he may have been all. What he was a natural born storyteller. From a young age he constantly was spinning stories to family and friends of his great adventures, such as the Thanksgiving he went hunting only to come home with a skunk that had sprayed him during the skunk’s untimely death. His mother and aunt needless to say were not amused with him. His response that Thanksgiving morning was you never go hunting and come home empty handed. Much of Don’s life was lived by that motto.
He bought his 1st guitar at age 12 and began to play in the local Elizabethtown area. By the time he was 16 visions of grandeur were upon him and he had already written several country songs which he continued to do throughout his life. At various times he managed Grand Funk Railroad and Black Oak Arkansas.
When Don was 17 he and his best friend joined the Navy. After basic training Don quickly realized he made more money picking than his navy salary so he formed a rock and roll and country band and played in the clubs around base in Maine. Don also was a navy featherweight boxer during his 4 years in the service. Don did not believe failure was an option in life.
He was first a chauffeur, while in the Navy, to Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith, whom he thought was quite a lady that retained her composure even in a blinding snow storm while he was driving her from Maine to Washington DC for a critical vote on Equal Rights.
He often quoted this phrase which is timeless from Margaret Chase Smith: “Those of us who shout the loudest about Americanism in making character assassinations are all too frequently those who, by our own words and acts, ignore some of the basic principles of Americanism—The right to criticize; The right to hold unpopular beliefs; The right to protest; The right of independent thought. The exercise of these rights should not cost one single American citizen his reputation or his right to a livelihood... Otherwise none of us could call our souls our own."
Later he joked he became a chauffeur to his wife, Glenda Ritchie, driving her to various real estate appointments. He often said, “you have heard of driving Ms. Daisey I use to drive Market Chase Smith now I drive Ms. Glenda”.
Don was a marketing genius, in the early 1980’s he became the general manager of WDRM 102.1 in Decatur, Alabama which was a jam radio station at the bottom of the market. On a Sunday night after church services the station returned to the air as a Country Music station which became a power house in the Huntsville/Decatur markets. Don’s promotions were unheard of and wild such as the time he threw stuffed goats with prizes attached from a helicopter. Don was also responsible for Chitlin Festival at the Jackson, TN fairgrounds to Benefit the Carl Perkins Child Abuse Center.
A joker Don could also take a good joke and often times the joke was on him.
Once in particular he came home proclaiming he had his 1st hole in one on the golf course. As is wife I looked at him and ask who put the ball in the hole. He said “No really I got a hole in one today!” The next morning when he went to the office everyone was laughing and talking about the joke they played on Don. He never lived that one down nor did he truly ever hit a hole in one but he often talked about his not so hole in one!
Don enjoyed playing ball. He once said if he had not been bow-legged and pigeon toed he would have been a fabulous ball player but instead he enjoyed coaching the kids. He believed all children on the team should play and often told the kids if you believe you can achieve.
Don’s achievements were many and varied. He and his wife Glenda Ritchie worked many years in radio Including stations in Jackson, TN, Decatur, AL, Dubuque, IA, and Topeka, KS. Later they owned an advertising agency and direct mail marketing company. He was a former partner in Americas Paradise Resort. Don truly believed no matter what your position in life failure was not an option, that you should never come home empty handed and if you believed you could achieve.
On Monday, September 27, 2021 at 3:10 pm after a long battle with dementia the dragon was finally slayed. Don found eternal life and was restored to his fun-loving self. He is now with his Lord and Savior and the many family members who have gone before. Mother - Dorothy Fortune and Father - Alvin Fortune, Mother-in law - Bobbie Ritchie and Father-in Law - Glenn, a brother Richard Fortune and sons Robbie Savage and Troy Fortune.
He leaves those of us left behind lonely but rejoicing knowing that he is no longer suffering. We will see him again when our days on earth are thru and we will join him fishing in the sky.
Wife: Glenda Ritchie
Daughter: (Wormy) Traci Markum and Husband Rob
Grandson: (Little Man) Robbie Markum and Travis Northington (Sara Grace)
Sons: Donnie Fortune (The Drelb) and Wife Marie and Daniel Fortune (Dan Feller) and Wife Angie
Sisters: Georgie Watkins and Cindy Woodard and Husband Raburn
Brother: Mickey Fortune and Wife Linda
Grand Children: Kella Winchester (Jason), Willie Fortune, Amber Harper, Landy Workman (Bobby), Zac Fortune, and Madison Fortune, Travis Northington (Sara Grace).
Nieces: Jenny Woodard, Crystal Brochure
Nephews: Stevie Fortune, Billy Will Taylor
Several Great Grandchildren and Great Nieces and Nephews
Special Friends: Jerry Fox, Larry (Elise) Wheeler and Linda Denton
Service Dogs: Harper Fortune and Parker Ritchie
Don, as you once said, “You will miss me when I’m GONE!” and we do!
A Memorial Dinner On The Ground will be held Palm Sunday April 10, 2022.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.