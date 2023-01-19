Imogene Lamb
Imogene Lamb, 93, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home.
Imogene was born November 16, 1929 in Hazel, Kentucky to Mason and Grace Wisehart Wilson. She was a retired dental assistant.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Cauley of Murray; four grandchildren, Mitchell Cauley, Darryl Workman, Ashley Workman, Shelly Simpson; nine great grandchildren, Caleb, Benjamin & Sarah Cauley, Gabe and Rafe Workman, Brianna, Tyler, Alexa and Isabelle Simpson.
Imogene is preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Norma Workman Palmi; a sister, Marilyn Wilson and a brother, Hugh Wilson.
Graveside services are planned for 1:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Buchanan, TN. Danny Lamb will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital/ALSAC 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Imogene Lamb by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Franklin Carroll
Franklin Carroll, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
He was born Nov. 3, 1946, in Murray to Fred Lee Carroll and Modena Freeman Carroll, who preceded him in death.
He owned and operated Carroll Tire for 49 years before retiring and was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church in Murray.
Mr. Carroll is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lovett Carroll, whom he married March 17, 1973, in Murray; two daughters, Renee Lax and husband Tim of Murray and Jeanne’ Carroll of Murray; one son, Jason Carroll and wife Jennifer of Bowling Green; two sisters, Dean Cochran and husband Jimmy of Murray and Ann Lamb and husband Richard of Murray; and five grandchildren, Chantry Carroll, Jordan Lax, Cole Carroll, Callie Carroll Knight and husband Blake, and Edy Carroll.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glynn Orr officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2:-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Westside Baptist Church Building Fund, 207 Robertson Road South, Murray, KY 42071, Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Heart of God Haiti Widow Program, c/o Young of Company CPAs, LLP, 1425 Jefferson Road, Rochester, NY 14623, 585-427-0210 ext.116, www.heartofgodhaiti.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Herman ‘Tom’ Thomas Perdew Jr.
Herman “Tom” Thomas Perdew Jr. died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, surrounded by his four sons.
He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky on April 24, 1947, to Herman “Hub” Thomas Perdew Sr. and Catherine Wycliffe Perdew.
Tom grew up in Frankfort and attended Franklin County High School where he was a star basketball and baseball player and played the saxophone in the school band. He then attended and graduated from Murray State University. His first job out of college was the city planning commissioner for Cheyenne, Wyoming. He then built a very successful career in real estate development across Kentucky, Indiana, Wyoming, Florida and Texas.
Tom is survived by his sister, Pat Miller and husband Dr. Frank Miller and their children Dr. David Miller, Tom Miller and Anne Miller; and Tom’s four sons, their wives and 10 grandchildren, Kelly Perdew (55) and his wife, Dawn and their children Hunter Isaacson (23), Grant Perdew (13) and Grace Perdew (13); Hal Perdew (51) and his wife Stephanie and their son Brent Perdew (18): John Perdew (47) and his Lisa and their children Dex Perdew (25), Ramsey Perdew (23), Pike Perdew (15) and Hut Perdew (14); and Patrick Perdew (45) and his wife Ashley and their children Evan (21) and Akemi (17).
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make contributions on Tom’s behalf to Ducks Unlimited (https://www.ducks.org/).
William Hugh ‘Billy’ Shipley Jr.
William Hugh “Billy” Shipley Jr., 75, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.