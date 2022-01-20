Betty Joan Isbell
Betty Joan Isbell, 73 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Union City Nursing and Rehab in Union City, Tennessee.
She was born in Union City Feb. 4, 1948, to Horace Walker Fussell and Sallie Elizabeth “Betty” Barnett Fussell.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ernest Isbell.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Perne and husband Dave of Export, Pennsylvania and Mary Beth Isbell of Murray; one sister, Nancy Allmon and husband James of Obion, Tennessee; one brother, Fritz Fussell and wife Dana of Troy, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Zachary DePellegrin, Spencer DePellegrin, Matt Perne and Gabbie Jaworske and husband Tom; one great-grandchild, Sienna Jaworske.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Andy Harrell will officiate with burial to follow in the Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, prior to the funeral from 10 a.m. till funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 6110 Executive Boulevard Suite 1010, Rockville, Maryland 20852-3914
Gene L. Brandon
Gene L. Brandon, 73, of Murray, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY.
Gene was born on August 2, 1948 in Calloway County to the late John W. Brandon and Helen Carr Brandon. He was of Baptist faith.
He is survived by a brother, John Thomas Brandon of Chapala Jalisco, Mexico; sisters, Jere Hendrick of Murray, Carrla Stokes and husband, Dempsey of Murray; three nephews and a niece.
Burial at Fair Cemetery in Murray will be announced at a later date.
Mary Lynn Christensen
Mary Lynn Christensen, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Dec. 9, 1922, in Elgin, Illinois, to Joseph Miller and Henrietta Thompson Miller. She attended Cornell College and Purdue University where she studied to become a Curtiss-Wright Cadet during WWII. She retired from the New Life Christian Book Store in Elgin was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin Christensen; two infant sons, John and Patrick Christensen; sister, Wanda Wood; and stepgrandchild, Blair Miller.
Survivors include one daughter, Joan King and husband Ted of Murray; two sons, Jerome Christensen of Richmond, Virginia, and Todd Christensen and wife Becky of Richmond; seven grandchildren, Kate Christensen, Elizabeth Christensen, Sarah Christensen, Michael Christensen, Andrew Christensen, Jennifer Sevilla and Meghan Clark; one stepgrandchild, Megan Schowengerdt; five great-grandchildren, Brayden Clark, Jake Sevilla, Bennett Clark, Gwendolyn Pratt and Margot Pratt.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Eric Kelleher will officiate and burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Sharon Pittman
Sharon Pittman, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Fulton Nursing and Rehab in Fulton, Kentucky.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1947, in Murray, to Hubert Pittman and Blanche Hendon Pittman. She was retired from Murray State University in food service and was a member of the New Concord Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Dewayne Colson; and two brothers, Danny Pittman and Sammy Pittman.
She is survived by two daughters, Dena Anderson and husband Jody of New Concord and Tammy Walker and husband Richard of Lynnville; one sister, Diana Thomas of New Concord; two brothers, Junior Pittman and wife Sheri of New Concord and Benny Pittman and wife Cindy of New Concord; and four grandchildren, Madison and Justin Anderson of New Concord, Nevaeh Anderson of Benton and Amy Anderson of Murray.
Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Hicks Cemetery.
Terry Lee Page
Terry Lee Page, 62, of Murray, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Page was born on April 22, 1959 in Kingman, KS to Kenneth and Barbara Carter Page. He worked for many years at Randy Thornton Heating and Air in Murray and was a member of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church in Fairdealing.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Page.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his mother, Barbara Page; his wife, Judy Daniels Page of Murray; daughters, DeAnna Brandon and husband, Casey of Paducah, Samantha Birdsong of Murray; brothers, Steve Page of Texas, Kenneth "Sonny" Page and wife, Beverly of Benton; a sister, Sharon Gipson of Benton and five grandchildren, Anyston Hart, Sophia Corn, Jaxson Corn, Lena Simmons, Lilly Simmons.
The funeral service for Mr. Terry Page is set for 6:30 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Randy McDaniels will officiate.
The family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 6:30 PM at the funeral home.
Donald Joe Fortune
Happy New Year Everyone!
I have a new address:
77 Heavenly Way Lake
Heaven 09272021
The streets are made of gold and the lake is crystal clear. My cabin overlooks the lake and there are no words to describe the view. The boys Robbie Savage (Bruiser), Troy Fortune (Ciatis) and I fish every day from our sparkling silver boat. You can see the fish in the water and ironically, they always bite. The birds and crickets sing and our puppies follow us wherever we go. What a wonderful way to truly know the Lord.
Do not mourn my loss but enjoy your life each day. Be good to each other it will help you along the way. I will be here to meet you when your days on earth are through. In the mean-time each time you see a cardinal, remember the boys and I are watching over you. Don’t forget those heads-up coins when you find one on the ground (pick it up) as it symbolizes your guardian angels are looking out for you.
If you ask a hundred people who Donald Joe Fortune was you would get a hundred different answers! He was a super hero, A songwriter, a singer, a guitar picker, a chauffeur, a ball player and coach, a dragon slayer, a marketing genius and an amateur fighter.
Don may have been none of these things or he may have been all. What he was a natural born storyteller. From a young age he constantly was spinning stories to family and friends of his great adventures, such as the Thanksgiving he went hunting only to come home with a skunk that had sprayed him during the skunk’s untimely death. His mother and aunt needless to say were not amused with him. His response that Thanksgiving morning was you never go hunting and come home empty handed. Much of Don’s life was lived by that motto.
He bought his 1st guitar at age 12 and began to play in the local Elizabethtown area. By the time he was 16 visions of grandeur were upon him and he had already written several country songs which he continued to do throughout his life. At various times he managed Grand Funk Railroad and Black Oak Arkansas.
When Don was 17 he and his best friend joined the Navy. After basic training Don quickly realized he made more money picking than his navy salary so he formed a rock and roll and country band and played in the clubs around base in Maine. Don also was a navy featherweight boxer during his 4 years in the service. Don did not believe failure was an option in life.
He was first a chauffeur, while in the Navy, to Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith, whom he thought was quite a lady that retained her composure even in a blinding snow storm while he was driving her from Maine to Washington DC for a critical vote on Equal Rights.
He often quoted this phrase which is timeless from Margaret Chase Smith: “Those of us who shout the loudest about Americanism in making character assassinations are all too frequently those who, by our own words and acts, ignore some of the basic principles of Americanism—The right to criticize; The right to hold unpopular beliefs; The right to protest; The right of independent thought. The exercise of these rights should not cost one single American citizen his reputation or his right to a livelihood... Otherwise none of us could call our souls our own."
Later he joked he became a chauffeur to his wife, Glenda Ritchie, driving her to various real estate appointments. He often said, “you have heard of driving Ms. Daisey I use to drive Market Chase Smith now I drive Ms. Glenda”.
Don was a marketing genius, in the early 1980’s he became the general manager of WDRM 102.1 in Decatur, Alabama which was a jam radio station at the bottom of the market. On a Sunday night after church services the station returned to the air as a Country Music station which became a power house in the Huntsville/Decatur markets. Don’s promotions were unheard of and wild such as the time he threw stuffed goats with prizes attached from a helicopter. Don was also responsible for Chitlin Festival at the Jackson, TN fairgrounds to Benefit the Carl Perkins Child Abuse Center.
A joker Don could also take a good joke and often times the joke was on him.
Once in particular he came home proclaiming he had his 1st hole in one on the golf course. As is wife I looked at him and ask who put the ball in the hole. He said “No really I got a hole in one today!” The next morning when he went to the office everyone was laughing and talking about the joke they played on Don. He never lived that one down nor did he truly ever hit a hole in one but he often talked about his not so hole in one!
Don enjoyed playing ball. He once said if he had not been bow-legged and pigeon toed he would have been a fabulous ball player but instead he enjoyed coaching the kids. He believed all children on the team should play and often told the kids if you believe you can achieve.
Don’s achievements were many and varied. He and his wife Glenda Ritchie worked many years in radio Including stations in Jackson, TN, Decatur, AL, Dubuque, IA, and Topeka, KS. Later they owned an advertising agency and direct mail marketing company. He was a former partner in Americas Paradise Resort. Don truly believed no matter what your position in life failure was not an option, that you should never come home empty handed and if you believed you could achieve.
On Monday, September 27, 2021 at 3:10 pm after a long battle with dementia the dragon was finally slayed. Don found eternal life and was restored to his fun-loving self. He is now with his Lord and Savior and the many family members who have gone before. Mother - Dorothy Fortune and Father - Alvin Fortune, Mother-in law - Bobbie Ritchie and Father-in Law - Glenn, a brother Richard Fortune and sons Robbie Savage and Troy Fortune.
He leaves those of us left behind lonely but rejoicing knowing that he is no longer suffering. We will see him again when our days on earth are thru and we will join him fishing in the sky.
Wife: Glenda Ritchie
Daughter: (Wormy) Traci Markum and Husband Rob
Grandson: (Little Man) Robbie Markum and Travis Northington (Sara Grace)
Sons: Donnie Fortune (The Drelb) and Wife Marie and Daniel Fortune (Dan Feller) and Wife Angie
Sisters: Georgie Watkins and Cindy Woodard and Husband Raburn
Brother: Mickey Fortune and Wife Linda
Grand Children: Kella Winchester (Jason), Willie Fortune, Amber Harper, Landy Workman (Bobby), Zac Fortune, and Madison Fortune, Travis Northington (Sara Grace).
Nieces: Jenny Woodard, Crystal Brochure
Nephews: Stevie Fortune, Billy Will Taylor
Several Great Grandchildren and Great Nieces and Nephews
Special Friends: Jerry Fox, Larry (Elise) Wheeler and Linda Denton
Service Dogs: Harper Fortune and Parker Ritchie
Don, as you once said, “You will miss me when I’m GONE!” and we do!
A Memorial Dinner On The Ground will be held Palm Sunday April 10, 2022.
Jason McCoy
Jason McCoy, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:24 a.m .Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Murray, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.