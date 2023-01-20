William Hugh ‘Billy’ Shipley Jr.
William Hugh “Billy” Shipley Jr., 75k, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan.17, 2023, at his home.
Born Jan. 22, 1948, in Hazel, he was the son of William Hugh Shipley Sr., and Mary Marshall Shipley.
He in quality control at Kenlake Foods in Murray where he retired with more than 30 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Daniele Shipley Travis; and a sister, Patsy Mallard.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Kara Young and husband Chris of Hardin; a sister, Marilyn Weatherford and husband Max of Murray; grandchildren, Ashley Burkeen and husband Josh of Murray, Keisha Russell and husband Kalob of Dexter and Dalton Young and wife Carly of Benton; great-grandchildren, Addy Burkeen, Aubrey Burkeen, Maddox Burkeen and Lilly Canter; and a niece, Vickey Weatherford Cowart.
In honoring Billy’s request, no public services will be held.
The family request that memorial contributions be made in Mr. Shipley’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Imogene Lamb
Imogene Lamb, 93, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home.
Imogene was born November 16, 1929 in Hazel, Kentucky to Mason and Grace Wisehart Wilson. She was a retired dental assistant.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Cauley of Murray; four grandchildren, Mitchell Cauley, Darryl Workman, Ashley Workman, Shelly Simpson; nine great grandchildren, Caleb, Benjamin & Sarah Cauley, Gabe and Rafe Workman, Brianna, Tyler, Alexa and Isabelle Simpson.
Imogene is preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Norma Workman Palmi; a sister, Marilyn Wilson and a brother, Hugh Wilson.
Graveside services are planned for 1:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Buchanan, TN. Danny Lamb will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital/ALSAC 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Franklin Carroll
Franklin Carroll, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
He was born Nov. 3, 1946, in Murray to Fred Lee Carroll and Modena Freeman Carroll, who preceded him in death.
He owned and operated Carroll Tire for 49 years before retiring and was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church in Murray.
Mr. Carroll is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lovett Carroll, whom he married March 17, 1973, in Murray; two daughters, Renee Lax and husband Tim of Murray and Jeanne’ Carroll of Murray; one son, Jason Carroll and wife Jennifer of Bowling Green; two sisters, Dean Cochran and husband Jimmy of Murray and Ann Lamb and husband Richard of Murray; and five grandchildren, Chantry Carroll, Jordan Lax, Cole Carroll, Callie Carroll Knight and husband Blake, and Edy Carroll.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glynn Orr and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2:-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Westside Baptist Church Building Fund, 207 Robertson Road South, Murray, KY 42071, Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Heart of God Haiti Widow Program, c/o Young of Company CPAs, LLP, 1425 Jefferson Road, Rochester, NY 14623, 585-427-0210 ext.116, www.heartofgodhaiti.org.
Vernon Brian Anderson
Vernon Brian Anderson, 82, of Grand Haven, Michigan, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a long illness.
He was born Dec. 1, 1940, to Vernon and Mamie Leeper Anderson in Murray, Kentucky. He married Joan Tandler on May 30, 1992, in Clinton, New Jersey.
He held several degrees, including his BA in chemistry from Murray State University, his MS in chemistry from the University of Kentucky and his MBA in management from Farleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey. He worked as a research chemist, then operations supervisor at Hoechst-Roussel Pharmaceuticals in Somerville, New Jersey. He was employed there for 27 years during which he co-developed 14 patents and co-authored five publications. After living in New Jersey for 43 years, Brian and his wife of 30 years, Joan, retired and moved from New Jersey to Grand Haven in July 2013.
Brian became an active member of the Lakeshore Church of Christ in Holland, Michigan, and enjoyed activities in the adult communities of Four Pointes and Evergreen Commons. His grand passion was genealogy and research of his family and Scottish roots. He was an active member of many genealogical societies during his years in the New Jersey/New York area. He enjoyed deep friendships in genealogical societies and it was his great joy to serve in several leadership positions. He was involved in societies including General Society of Colonial Wars, Sons of the Revolution, Society of Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge, General Society of the War of 1812, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and St. Andrew’s Society of the State of NY. He ably used his genealogical skills to assist family and friends in their personal research. Brian and Joan loved traveling, especially throughout the East Coast, visiting many Revolutionary War historical sites, and exploring their family roots throughout the UK.
Brian is survived by his wife, Joan Tandler; his stepchildren, Kristen Vogel of Flemington, New Jersey, and Philip and Nora (Flaherty) Vogel of Chicago, Illinois; his children, Julian Dennison and Abigail Gonzalez of New Jersey; and two grandsons, Alexio and Aidan Gonzalez of New Jersey; his sister, Gayle (Bob) Saville of Springville, Tennessee; and a brother, Lawrence (Emily) Anderson of Flower Mound, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Meredith (Walling) Anderson; and his brother, Philip Dan Anderson.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Mike Scholten and Troy Hauser-Brydon officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Historic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community.
