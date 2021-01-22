Jerry Bailey Lassiter
Jerry Bailey Lassiter, 73, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to John Thomas Lassiter Sr., and Anna Mae Bailey Lassiter.
A retired truck driver, “Jerry B.” cannot be adequately remembered without thinking about bird dogs, field trials, saddle horses, horse shows, coon dogs, hunting of all kind, Remington 870 pump 12-gauge shotguns, his CB handle “Snake Eyes”, old pickup trucks, 18-wheelers, jon boats, Evinrude motors, catfish, black Angus cattle, Hampshire hogs, Massey Ferguson tractors, baling hay, really big gardens, camping tents, Weber pot grills, hard work, and a deep love for his family more often demonstrated by actions than expressed in words.
He was a veteran of the Tennessee National Guard during the Vietnam War era, most notably being activated to duty with his unit in Memphis, Tennessee, to maintain peace after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in April 1968.
He was a faithful member and former song leader of Independence United Methodist Church, where his wife Patricia accompanied him as the longtime church pianist.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Thomas “Tommy” Lassiter Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Kenneth “Kenny” Paul Collins.
Mr. Lassiter is survived by his wife, Patricia Gayle Jones Lassiter, whom he married Nov. 18, 1966, at Independence United Methodist Church; two sons, Jody Alan Lassiter and wife Kelley and Jared Thomas Lassiter and wife Liz; six grandchildren, Jacob Patrick Lassiter, Julian Pierce Lassiter, Alana Margaret Lassiter, Eden Frances Lassiter, Slayden Riley Leslie and McKenzie Dawn-Marie Lassiter; a brother, Jimmy Don (Cindy) Lassiter; a sister, Pamela Kay Collins; three nieces, Tiffany Ann (Greg) Linville, Heather Renae (Brett) Armstrong and Jessica Dawn Lassiter; and one nephew, Matthew Paul (Taylor) Collins.
A private graveside service at McDaniel Cemetery will be planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mr. Lassiter’s memory to maintenance of the Independence United Methodist Church or the McDaniel Cemetery Fund, either of which may be sent in care of Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Annetta ‘Butch’ Britt Tucker
Annetta “Butch” Britt Tucker, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Wingo, Kentucky, died at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was a member of Wingo Baptist Church, and was a lifelong resident of the Western Kentucky area.
She was preceded in death by husbands Jimmy L. Tucker of Wingo and Ronnie Cruise of Melber; her parents, Lawrence and Lucille Britt; a brother, Greg Britt; and a sister Barbara Torres.
Mrs. Tucker is survived by two sons; Scott Tucker and wife Tabitha of Murray and Chad Tucker and wife Lisa of Cypress, Texas; one sister; Lana (Ronald) Pate of Wingo; two grandchildren, Sydny Tucker and Josh Tucker; one step-grandchild, Ashley Holloway; and one step-great-grandchild, Davis Holloway.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Wingo with Spence Pate officiating. A private burial will follow in Wingo Cemetery. Visitation is after 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Ms. Annetta was a lover of all animals, except snakes. To honor her love of animals, donations may be sent to the Murray-Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Brown Funeral Home of Wingo is in charge of arrangements.
Anna ‘Ann’ Lee Jones Cohoon
Anna “Ann” Lee Jones Cohoon, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born July 12, 1932, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Houston and Neva Blakely Miller.
She was a homemaker and loved being a wife and mother. She was a charter member of Northside Baptist Church. She had worked for Drs. Wells and Byrn Optometrists. She also worked as a babysitter and a volunteer for the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was a member of the Chapter 292 Woodman Life and the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizen Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two dear husbands, LA Jones, who she was married to for 48 years, and Ottis Cohoon, her husband for 8 1/2 years.
Mrs. Cohoon is survived by her beloved son, Donald Miller Jones and his dear wife Bessie Lynn Jones; three grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; six great -grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles and Larry Salmon officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Northside Baptist Church Building Fund, 884 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra ‘Sissy’ Kay Boutwell
Sandra “Sissy” Kay Boutwell, 67, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born May 5, 1953, in Murray, Kentucky, to Portor Bramlett and Marie Patterson Bramlett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Peggy Castleman, Patsy Bramlett and Kathryn Phelps; and two brothers, Jimmy Bramlett and Junior Bramlett.
Mrs. Boutwell is survived by her husband, Howell Starks of Hazel; a daughter, Michelle Bradley and husband Wayne of Paris, Tennessee; a son, Mitchell Boutwell and wife De’storia of Paris, Tennessee; one brother, Buster Bramlett of Hazel; seven grandchildren, Malik Cortez Russell, Mallaki Quindale Boutwell, Jayla Marie Elizabeth Boutwell, Angel Shaye Boutwell, Brittany Bradley, Travis Bradly and Serenity Bradley; and two great-grandchildren, Kashton and Lucia Bradley.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Hazel Cemetery with John Dale officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Erna Wilder
Erna Wilder of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home.
She retired from Mattel, and attended Westside Baptist Church.
She was born on Oct. 7 in Rosenheim, Germany to Korbinian Furtmaier and Helene Weber Furtmaier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross C. Wilder; one son, Steve Wilder; and one sister, Hella Cotte.
Mrs. Wilder is survived by two daughters, Vicki Wallace and husband Gary and Samantha Haneline and husband Kent, all of Murray; one daughter-in-law, Vicky Wilder of Murray; one sister, Lotte Reisberger of Rosenheim, Germany; five grandchildren, Chase Wallace and wife Anna, Amy Phillips and husband Chris, Alex Haneline and wife Megan, William Haneline and Chris Wilder and wife Lacey; six great-grandchildren, Cash Wallace, Ryder Wallace, Saylor Wallace, Taylor Brooks and husband Sherman, Gage Phillips and Colby Phillips; and one great-great-grandchild, Waylon Brooks.
A memorial service will be held for both Ross and Erna Wilder at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Garry Evans officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy J. Carver
Nancy J. Carver, 79, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was born Aug. 19, 1941, in Washington, Indiana, to George and Dorothy Peek Young.
She was a graduate of Murray State University where she received her master’s degree and Rank 1 degree. She was a retired teacher, having taught in Paducah for moer than 37 years. She directed the kindergarten program at Paducah First Baptist Church, and taught the remaining years at Clark Elementary School. She was a member of the McCracken County Retired Teachers Association and KEA. She was also an avid golfer and enjoyed square dancing with her husband, “Wimpy.” She was a member of First Baptist Church Paducah.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winford D. “Wimpy” Carver.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Amy Cox and husband Ricky of Murray and Julie Sheffer and husband Chris of Paducah; one brother, Jim Young (Valerie) of Yorktown, Virginia; and three grandchildren, Taylor Willis, Will Sheffer and Sarah Sheffer.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial followed in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Market House Theater, 132 Market House Square, Paducah, KY 42001.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Sina W. Richardson
A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Timmy Manning
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Sandra ‘Sissy’ Kay Boutwell
A graveside service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Hazel Cemetery.
Erna Wilder and Ross Wilder
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
———————————————————————
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home
Nancy J. Carver
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
————————————————
Brown Funeral Home in Wingo
Annetta ‘Butch’ Tucker
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Wingo Cemetery.