Joan Cooper
Joan Cooper, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to George Taylor and Josephine Dunn Taylor.
She retired from the Calloway County School System with 35 years of service and was a member of Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas Lowell Cooper.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by two daughters, Debbie Cunningham and husband Ricky of Murray and Carol Rogers and husband Terry of Murray; one son Mike Cooper of Hazel; seven grandchildren, Jay Phillips and wife Beth, Whitni Raetzel and husband James, Tiffany Milam and husband Chad, Justin Rogers and wife Kimberly, Kayla Hixon and husband Dirk, Logan Cooper and Alex Cooper; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Phillips, Bae Lawrence, Kannon Raetzel, Presley Milam, Riley Milam, Hadlee Rogers, Laynee Rogers, Kynlee Rogers, Koen Rogers and Remee Rogers.
A graveside service was at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with David Russell officiating. Burial followed.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
William Hugh ‘Billy’ Shipley Jr.
William Hugh “Billy” Shipley Jr., 75k, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan.17, 2023, at his home.
Born Jan. 22, 1948, in Hazel, he was the son of William Hugh Shipley Sr., and Mary Marshall Shipley.
He in quality control at Kenlake Foods in Murray where he retired with more than 30 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Daniele Shipley Travis; and a sister, Patsy Mallard.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Kara Young and husband Chris of Hardin; a sister, Marilyn Weatherford and husband Max of Murray; grandchildren, Ashley Burkeen and husband Josh of Murray, Keisha Russell and husband Kalob of Dexter and Dalton Young and wife Carly of Benton; great-grandchildren, Addy Burkeen, Aubrey Burkeen, Maddox Burkeen and Lilly Canter; and a niece, Vickey Weatherford Cowart.
In honoring Billy’s request, no public services will be held.
The family request that memorial contributions be made in Mr. Shipley’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Kelsie Reed Hooks
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital in Murray.
