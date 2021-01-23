Gary Guy Turner
Gary Guy Turner, 73, of Madisonville, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born April 9, 1947, in Murray, Kentucky, to Guy C. Turner and Fay Wall Turner, who preceded him in death.
He was a minister and pastor and also owned Mr. T's Stripes and Turner Heating and Air for more than 20 years. He was very activate in the Cursillo Movement since 1983, where he was a spiritual director for the last 21 years. He also has served on the Great Banquet, Walk to Emmaus and YES Movement. He was a manager at one of the Legate's stores. Gary was also a U.S. Navy veteran, played AAA baseball, and was an All-American at Murray High School.
Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Merrell Turner of Madisonville; one daughter, Tiffany Lynn Groves and husband Thomas of Madisonville; one son, Scott Turner; one brother, Greg C. (Pamela) Turner of Huntingburg, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Ryder Turner, Alexandria Groves and Joshua Groves.
A private funeral service will be held for the family. A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Cursillo Movement, c/o Dave Willis, 7447 Brycen Lane, Evansville, IN 47725, or the Vanderbilt Cancer Center, 1301 Medical Center Dr #1710, Nashville, TN 37232.
Tony Sledd
Tony Sledd, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born May 1, 1973, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Russell and Kathy Beane Sledd.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William B. Beane, Rubene Lassiter Beane, Henry Sledd and Angelene Gardner.
Mr. Sledd is survived by his wife, Casey Maze Sledd; a daughter, Asia Sledd; sons, Landon Sledd and Aaron Lawrence; step-children, Adam Baldwin and Holden Baldwin; his parents, Russell and Kathy Beane Sledd; sisters, Dawn Lamb (Johnny) and Christy Sledd; a grandchild, Madison Lawrence; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Doug and Debbie Maze; a brother-in-law, Nick Maze (Emily); a nephew, Justin Garland; nieces, Taylor Fike and Kelsea Roberts; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
A memorial visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Martha Billington
Martha Billington, 77, of Stockbridge, Georgia, died Tuesday, Jan.12, 2021, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge.
She was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Murray, Kentucky, to Edgar Owen Billington and Martha Elvie McDaniel Billington.
After her retirement from the Georgia Public School System, she moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, enjoying many years there before returning to Georgia due to health reasons. She loved the ocean and beach, and had the opportunity to go on several cruises with family and friends. She was known for her excellent cooking abilities, enjoyed gardening, and loved listening to music, especially gospel and country. She played the piano and banjo, providing many hours of enjoyment. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach. She will be remembered for her unfailing love for the Lord, her deep love for family and friends, her generosity, her kindness, and of course, her beautiful smile.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Billington; a brother-in-law, Dan Shipley; and a niece, Kristina Lee.
Martha is survived by her son, Donald Huie of Stockbridge; two granddaughters: Ashley Huie (Adam Sanders) of Crawfordsville, Florida and Lindsey Taylor (Steven) of Tampa, Florida; three great-grandchildren: Andrew and Liam Sanders of Crawfordsville and Madelaine Taylor of Tampa; two sisters: Mary Shipley and Linda Lee (Don), all of Murray; nieces: Danna Young (David) of Princeton, Gina Winchester (Donnie) of Murray and Jeannie Dussex (Jerry) of Longview, Texas; a nephew: Jim Billington of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and her beloved cats, Honeybee and Prissy.
A private family service was held Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at
Haisten Funeral Home of McDonough, Georgia, with burial at Locust Grove City Cemetery in Locust Grove, Georgia.
Kenneth Copeland
Kenneth Copeland, 67, of Hardin, Kentucky, died at 4:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born June 26, 1953, to Charles and Alma Butler Copeland.
Mr. Copeland is survived by two uncles, Carl Butler and William “Bill” Butler; and one aunt, Alice Siress.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Carl Butler officiating. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Sunday, Jan. 24, 20201, at the funeral home.
