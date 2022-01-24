Jean Scott Hamilton
Jean Scott Hamilton, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:59 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 22, 1948, in Lexington, Tennessee, to Eugene Young Scott and Celestial Imogene Webb Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, James Ray Hamilton.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her daughters, Angela Hamilton Murdock and Jennifer Cagle (Greg); five grandchildren, Tyler Murdock (Ashleigh), Abby Murdock, Kade Cullop, Macrae Cagle and Tristan Cagle; and two great-grandsons, Downs Murdock and Silas Mize-Cullop.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial followed in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was at noon Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Jason McCoy
Jason McCoy, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:24 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 29, 1973, in Murray, to Homer and Alice Balentine McCoy.
Mr. McCoy is survived by his wife, Beverly Toon McCoy; parents, Homer and Alice McCoy; three daughters, Morgan Lynn Baker, Kaylee Grace McCoy and Olivia Ann Bone; one son, Chase Alexander McCoy; one brother, Timothy McCoy (Lora); one sister, Christy Waldrop (Scott); one granddaughter on the way, Allison Dean Baker; and three nephews, Brandon McCoy, Ethan McCoy and Boyd Johnston.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Steve Phillips officiating. Burial followed in the New Jenny Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Joann (Darnall) Phillips Price
Joann (Darnall) Phillips Price, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Murray-Calloway Coounty Hospital in Murray.
She was born Nov. 30, 1941 in Marshall County, Kentucky to Charles Derby Darnall and Novice Louise (Smith) Darnall, who preceded her in death. Joann was a homemaker and also retired after 28 years of service with Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, where she worked in Housekeeping. She was a member of Union Hill Church of Christ.
Survivors include son, Robert Phillips of Benton; daughters, Donna Thompson of Benton, Veronica (Joe) Clark of Benton, Christine Henderson of Benton, and Deidra (Robert Gene) Jones of Anderson, Indiana; brothers, Paul Michael (Alice) Darnell of Benton, and Mark(Tresia) Darnall of Benton; sisters, Nethia Faircloth of Hardin, and Loretta (Charlie) Frizzell of Benton; grandchildren, Deonne Miller, Brandon Phillips, Blaine Phillips, Michael Phillips, Josh Clark, Joe David Clark, Ryan Clark, Allison Clark, Austin Clark, Stacie Clark, Melissa Timmons, Stephanie Hudson, Craig Thompson, Corey Thompson, Valerie Sparks, Jasmine McCormick, Nolan Phillips, Katie Jones, John Kiley Jones, Corbin Jones, Caden Jones and Valerie Parker. Also surviving are 42 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her, son, Danny Pat Phillips; sister Eutonia Frizzell, and grandson Michael Lamb.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with David Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, 550 S. First Street, Louisville, KY 40205 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ehde Beth (Stamler) Parrish
Ehde Beth (Stamler) Parrish passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 14, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray. Her bright smiles and enthusiasm for life will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. As a military bride in World War II and in her long, well-traveled life, Beth enjoyed secretarial and administrative careers at Bell Aircraft and in public and church schools. She was also an interstate semi-truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service and a member of the Wally Bynum Caravan Club, traveling across much of North America in her RV.
She was born June 5, 1924, to Henry and Elsie Ehde Stamler of Grand Island, New York. Her parents preceded her in death, as did her brother Warren Stamler of Grand Island. Also preceding her in death were her husbands Thomas Squyres of Lubbock, Texas, and Ernest Parrish of Benton, Kentucky; her son Thomas Squyres Jr. of Garland, Texas; and daughter Rebecca (Becky) Wojciechowski of Murray.
She is survived by her son Gerald Squyres and wife Sharon of Bonnie View, Texas; daughter Cynthia Squyres Price and husband Marty of Conroe, Texas; and her loving son-in-law Arthur Wojciechowski of Murray. She is also survived by grandsons Kurtis Squyres and wife Cindy of Palm Desert, California; Benjamin Jordan and wife Shelley of La Porte, Texas; and Michael Wojciechowski of Murray; and granddaughters Leslie Steenburgen and husband Steve of Colleyville, Texas; Leah Squyres and husband Ronnie of Austin, Texas; and Melody Wojciechowski Carlisle and husband Jordan of Murray.
Additionally, she is survived by her stepchildren Christie Parrish Shaver and Gail Parrish Willingham in Kentucky, as well as nephews Mike and David Stamler of Grand Island; Dallas Squyres of Florida; Brian Squyres of Mississippi; Drew and Paul Squyres of California; and niece Brooke Squyres of California; a host of friends far and near, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 12-3 p.m. at Collier Funeral Home at 211 West 5th St., Benton, KY 42025, 270-527-3141.
Memorial Contributions in lieu of flowers are encouraged to be sent to: Benton 1st. United Methodist Church, Helping Hands, 845 US Highway 641 Spur, Benton, KY 42025 and/or The Foundation at Murray Calloway County Hospital, Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Noble Knight
Noble Knight, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
He was born in Stewart County, Tennessee on Oct. 29, 1930, to Noble Dubois Knight and Mertie Barrow Knight, who preceded him in death. He retired as a heavy equipment operator for ANR Pipeline and was a member of the Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Knight; three sisters, Donna Jacobs, Scytha Allen and Lyda Barrow.
Survivors include one son, Nicky Jay Knight and wife Leigh of Murray; one brother, Larry Knight and wife Sona of Nashville, Tennessee; also surviving are three grandchildren, Kassidy Burkeen and husband Rustin, Koby Knight and Korey Knight, all of Murray.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Annie Mae Owen Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Nadine Wortham
Margaret Nadine Wortham, 80, of Murray, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, to Maylon Rose and Margaret Cain Rose, who preceded her in death. She was a retired hairdresser and was a former bus driver for the Calloway County School System. She was also a member of the Salem Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Youel Wortham; one sister, Marilyn Korotney; two brothers, Earl Bud Rose and Jack E. Rose.
Survivors include three sons, Galen Wortham of Michigan, Gary Wortham and wife Dawn of Cadiz, Kentucky, and Graig Wortham and wife Terry of Murray, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Ryan Wortham, Tyler Wortham, Trinity Wortham, Kristian Wortham, Audrey Brinkmeier, and Matthew Coulombe; as well as five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Victoria A. "Vicki" Woods
Ms. Victoria A. "Vicki" Woods, 49, of Murray, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah after a long battle with lupus and kidney disease.
Vicki was born on Aug. 6, 1972, in Murray, Kentucky to Danny and Earleene Warford Woods. She was a 1990 graduate of Murray High School and a member of First Baptist Church in Murray.
Vicki was often known for her sense of humor and you hardly saw her without a smile on her face. She loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. As a scheduling technician for Veteran's Affairs, she met many veterans and soon had a passion for working with them to make sure they were taken care of. Vicki is gone too soon and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Earl and Thelma Warford, Hilda Woods, Ulis and Irene Woods, in addition to an uncle, Randy "Boober" Woods.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Danny and Earleene Woods of Murray; a brother, Mitch Woods of Indianapolis, IN; her siblings by choice, Jean Chang and Thomas Zhu of Odenton, MD and Cui Liu of Murray; uncles and aunts, Benny and Mary Warford, Mary Dell Sewell, Ronnie and Pam Woods, David and Alice Woods, Pam Edwards Woods, Jeff and Melanie Woods, Teresa and Mark McClard, as well as, best friend, Mary Ann Armstrong and her daughters, Molly Armstrong and Chaley Roberts.
The funeral service for Vicki Woods is set for 11 AM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Boyd Smith and Keith Inman will officiate.
Her family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 8 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home.
Because of her love for working with veterans, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Post 6291, 715 South 12th Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Vicki Woods by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family and is responsible for the editorial content of this obituary.
James Max McClure
James Max McClure, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Lisa Parks
Lisa Parks, 55, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Hugh Garrion
Hugh Garrion, 68, of Murray, Kentucky died at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Murray, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
John William Kalberer
John William Kalberer, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Billie Rosalyn Gingles Banks
Billie Rosalyn Gingles Banks, 94, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.