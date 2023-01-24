Kelsie Reed Hooks
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks.
He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray State University where he worked in food services. He was also the owner and operator of Kelsie Hooks Used Cars. He was a member of Scott’s Grove Baptist Church.
Kelsie grew up in Golden Pond with his loving mother and six sisters. In his early years living between the rivers, he worked for Dr. Spiceland, a veterinarian who served the area. This experience developed his love of all animals and the outdoors. He was saved at Elm Grove Baptist Church and was baptized in Kentucky Lake when he was 17 years old. He loved his church family at Scott's Grove Baptist Church. He attended Almo School and later Murray State University.
He was an avid gardener and was happiest when he was working with his hands, planting and cultivating vegetables, plants, and flowers of all kinds. No one loved good food more than Kelsie. He was always in the kitchen, cooking, canning, and experimenting with every vegetable that he grew. He also made his own muscadine wine. One of his greatest loves was music, and in particular, classic country music. Among his favorite artists throughout his life were Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers, Cowboy Copas and Tex Ritter. On Saturday nights, he would tune in to RFD TV for an evening with Mollie B. Polka Party, the Gaithers, Daniel O'Donnell, and Marty Stuart and Connie Smith. Most of all, he loved the Lord and was loving and loyal to all of his family and friends. He was a simple man who was content with what the Lord provided. When he was once asked what was the most beautiful place he had ever seen, he said right here at my home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Lillian Prescott, Etta White, James Mason Hooks, Gail Workman, Velva Maupin and Marie Outland.
Mr. Hooks is survived by his children, Lance Reed Hooks (Tonya) of Savannah, Georgia, Paulette Hooks Turner (Glenn) of Blountville, Tennessee, and Kellee Hooks Morris of Murray; a loving sister, Edna Vance of Almo; grandchildren, Brenton Reed Hooks (Delaina), Tyler Hooks (Megan), Alexander Hooks (Emily), Laura Kelsie Day (Matthew), Emily Anderson, Kelsea Swafford and Blake Morris; and great-grandchildren, Marina Hooks, Luna Reed Hooks, Layla Hooks, Tyler Hooks, Mason James Day, and Noah Day. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Garry Evans and Ed Chapman officiating. Burial will follow the service in Scott’s Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mr. Hooks to Scott's Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1445, Murray, KY 42071; Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010, website is: www.boystown.org; and the ALS Association, Kentucky Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd, #101 - Louisville, KY 40223.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalock-colemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joan Cooper
Joan Cooper, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to George Taylor and Josephine Dunn Taylor.
She retired from the Calloway County School System with 35 years of service and was a member of Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas Lowell Cooper.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by two daughters, Debbie Cunningham and husband Ricky of Murray and Carol Rogers and husband Terry of Murray; one son Mike Cooper of Hazel; seven grandchildren, Jay Phillips and wife Beth, Whitni Raetzel and husband James, Tiffany Milam and husband Chad, Justin Rogers and wife Kimberly, Kayla Hixon and husband Dirk, Logan Cooper and Alex Cooper; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Phillips, Bae Lawrence, Kannon Raetzel, Presley Milam, Riley Milam, Hadlee Rogers, Laynee Rogers, Kynlee Rogers, Koen Rogers and Remee Rogers.
A graveside service was at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with David Russell officiating. Burial followed.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Erica Ashley Jenkins
Erica Ashley Jenkins, 30, of Murray,Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Mary Redden
Mary Redden, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.