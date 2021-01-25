Gary Guy Turner
Gary Guy Turner, 73, of Madisonville, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born April 9, 1947, in Murray, Kentucky, to Guy C. Turner and Fay Wall Turner, who preceded him in death.
He was a minister and pastor and also owned Mr. T's Stripes and Turner Heating and Air for more than 20 years. He was very activate in the Cursillo Movement since 1983, where he was a spiritual director for the last 21 years. He also has served on the Great Banquet, Walk to Emmaus and YES Movement. He was a manager at one of the Legate's stores. Gary was also a U.S. Navy veteran, played AAA baseball, and was an All-American at Murray High School.
Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Merrell Turner of Madisonville; one daughter, Tiffany Lynn Groves and husband Thomas of Madisonville; one son, Scott Turner; one brother, Greg C. (Pamela) Turner of Huntingburg, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Ryder Turner, Alexandria Groves and Joshua Groves.
A private funeral service will be held for the family. A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Cursillo Movement, c/o Dave Willis, 7447 Brycen Lane, Evansville, IN 47725, or the Vanderbilt Cancer Center, 1301 Medical Center Dr #1710, Nashville, TN 37232.
Tony Sledd
Tony Sledd, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born May 1, 1973, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Russell and Kathy Beane Sledd.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William B. Beane, Rubene Lassiter Beane, Henry Sledd and Angelene Gardner.
Mr. Sledd is survived by his wife, Casey Maze Sledd; a daughter, Asia Sledd; sons, Landon Sledd and Aaron Lawrence; step-children, Adam Baldwin and Holden Baldwin; his parents, Russell and Kathy Beane Sledd; sisters, Dawn Lamb (Johnny) and Christy Sledd; a grandchild, Madison Lawrence; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Doug and Debbie Maze; a brother-in-law, Nick Maze (Emily); a nephew, Justin Garland; nieces, Taylor Fike and Kelsea Roberts; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
A memorial visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Martha Billington
Martha Billington, 77, of Stockbridge, Georgia, died Tuesday, Jan.12, 2021, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge.
She was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Murray, Kentucky, to Edgar Owen Billington and Martha Elvie McDaniel Billington.
After her retirement from the Georgia Public School System, she moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, enjoying many years there before returning to Georgia due to health reasons. She loved the ocean and beach, and had the opportunity to go on several cruises with family and friends. She was known for her excellent cooking abilities, enjoyed gardening, and loved listening to music, especially gospel and country. She played the piano and banjo, providing many hours of enjoyment. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach. She will be remembered for her unfailing love for the Lord, her deep love for family and friends, her generosity, her kindness, and of course, her beautiful smile.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Billington; a brother-in-law, Dan Shipley; and a niece, Kristina Lee.
Martha is survived by her son, Donald Huie of Stockbridge; two granddaughters: Ashley Huie (Adam Sanders) of Crawfordsville, Florida and Lindsey Taylor (Steven) of Tampa, Florida; three great-grandchildren: Andrew and Liam Sanders of Crawfordsville and Madelaine Taylor of Tampa; two sisters: Mary Shipley and Linda Lee (Don), all of Murray; nieces: Danna Young (David) of Princeton, Gina Winchester (Donnie) of Murray and Jeannie Dussex (Jerry) of Longview, Texas; a nephew: Jim Billington of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and her beloved cats, Honeybee and Prissy.
A private family service was held Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at
Haisten Funeral Home of McDonough, Georgia, with burial at Locust Grove City Cemetery in Locust Grove, Georgia.
Kenneth Copeland
Kenneth Copeland, 67, of Hardin, Kentucky, died at 4:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born June 26, 1953, to Charles and Alma Butler Copeland.
Mr. Copeland is survived by two uncles, Carl Butler and William “Bill” Butler; and one aunt, Alice Siress.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Carl Butler officiating. Burial followed in New Zion Cemetery. Visitation was after noon Sunday, Jan. 24, 20201, at the funeral home.
Jerry Bailey Lassiter
Jerry Bailey Lassiter, 73, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to John Thomas Lassiter Sr., and Anna Mae Bailey Lassiter.
A retired truck driver, “Jerry B.” cannot be adequately remembered without thinking about bird dogs, field trials, saddle horses, horse shows, coon dogs, hunting of all kind, Remington 870 pump 12-gauge shotguns, his CB handle “Snake Eyes”, old pickup trucks, 18-wheelers, jon boats, Evinrude motors, catfish, black Angus cattle, Hampshire hogs, Massey Ferguson tractors, baling hay, really big gardens, camping tents, Weber pot grills, hard work, and a deep love for his family more often demonstrated by actions than expressed in words.
He was a veteran of the Tennessee National Guard during the Vietnam War era, most notably being activated to duty with his unit in Memphis, Tennessee, to maintain peace after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in April 1968.
He was a faithful member and former song leader of Independence United Methodist Church, where his wife Patricia accompanied him as the longtime church pianist.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Thomas “Tommy” Lassiter Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Kenneth “Kenny” Paul Collins.
Mr. Lassiter is survived by his wife, Patricia Gayle Jones Lassiter, whom he married Nov. 18, 1966, at Independence United Methodist Church; two sons, Jody Alan Lassiter and wife Kelley and Jared Thomas Lassiter and wife Liz; six grandchildren, Jacob Patrick Lassiter, Julian Pierce Lassiter, Alana Margaret Lassiter, Eden Frances Lassiter, Slayden Riley Leslie and McKenzie Dawn-Marie Lassiter; a brother, Jimmy Don (Cindy) Lassiter; a sister, Pamela Kay Collins; three nieces, Tiffany Ann (Greg) Linville, Heather Renae (Brett) Armstrong and Jessica Dawn Lassiter; and one nephew, Matthew Paul (Taylor) Collins.
A private graveside service at McDaniel Cemetery will be planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mr. Lassiter’s memory to maintenance of the Independence United Methodist Church or the McDaniel Cemetery Fund, either of which may be sent in care of Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray KY 42071.
Elfreida Henderson Dawson
Elfreida Henderson Dawson, 80, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Lakeway Nursing Home in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born May 25, 1940, in Faubush, Kentucky, to Leslie and Olive Ruth Henderson Foster, who preceded her in death.
Ms. Dawson is survived by her daughters, Rita Peal and husband Stephen and Robin Hiter and husband William; sons, Floyd Ray Dawson, Roger Dawson and wife Melanie, Randy Dawson and wife Anita, Ronnie Dawson and wife Kandi, and Ryan Dawson and wife Missy; a sister, Shirley Sexton (Kermit); 11grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with Dale Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Robbie Outland Trevathan
Robbie Outland Trevathan, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Roy and Grace Irvin.
She was a retired beautician who was very meticulous about everything she did. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Esther Sunday school class, and she taught Sunday school for more than 30 years. Her hobbies included sewing and knitting, and she could make anything she wanted, including knitting sweaters and coats. She and her husband Pat loved to travel and even after Pat died, she continued to travel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rupert Hendon Outland; her second husband, Joe Pat Trevathan; one sister, Fannie Anne Irvin; one brother, Cullen Elroy Irvin; and one stepson, Gene Outland.
Mrs. Trevathan is survived by two sisters, Ella Jean Moody and Catherine Mae Glass and husband Cecil, all of Murray. Having no children of her own she called her nieces and nephews her children, Cullen Moody of Murray, Sandra Parker and husband Chuck of Murray, Michael Irvin and wife Aleshia of Murray, Charissa Glass Haffner and husband Michael of Georgetown, Shelia Irvin Balentine and husband Spencer of Aurora, Christopher Glass of Marion, Illinois, Candic Glass Freeland of Paducah, Carmen Glass Corso of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Darren Miles of Texas, Marcie Angle of Franklin, Tennessee, Mitzie Burgess and husband John of Murray, John Mark McDougal and wife Chris of Franklin, Tennessee, and Nancy Thurman and husband Paul of Benton; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Robbie loved all and was loved by all. She always remembered everyone’s birthdays and other special occasions.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery with Boyd Smith officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Joe Pat and Robbie Trevathan Accounting Scholarship Fund, c/o Murray State University Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071, or First Baptist Church, 203 South 4th St. Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY. 42071.
Susie Allen
Susie Allen, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:29 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 27, 1932, to Dewey King and Jeanette Lee King.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Ms. Allen is survived by her daughter, Robin Reynolds and husband Kenny; a son, Brent Allen; a step-daughter, Kay Key; five grandchildren, Chris Allen (Erin), Ray Reynolds (Charleine), Kent Reynolds, LeeAnn Fox and Jayson Key; and five great -grandchildren, Dustin Hayden, Justin Reynolds, Ethan Hayden, Jaxson Reynolds and Fiona Branham (Travis).
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.