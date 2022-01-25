John William Kalberer
John William Kalberer, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 3, 1960, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to William Udell Kalberer and Barbara Jean (English) Kalberer.
He worked as a groundskeeper and was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Kalberer.
Mr. Kalberer is survived by his wife, Donna Jo (Carlton) Kalberer of Murray; one son, Justin William Kalberer of Murray; four sisters, Gayle Johnson and husband Van of New Port Richey, Florida, Jeanne Rogers of Paris, Tennessee, Denise Ross and husband Danny of Paducah and Vicki Sherretz and husband Rick of Paducah; one sister-in-law, Teresa Kalberer of Murray; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service or visitation held.
Online condolences may be left at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Kenneth G. Todd
Kenneth G. Todd, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:42 a.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 18, 1943, in Murray, to Kennie Todd and Cleo Camp Todd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Charlene Todd, Evelyn Wrye and Mary Frances Thomas.
Mr. Todd is survived by his brother, Danny Ray Todd (Virginia); and three sisters, Annette Coles, Wanda Scott and Hazel Pogue.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James Max McClure
James Max McClure, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Feb. 7, 1938, to James Hoyt McClure and Annie (Lovins) McClure Woodruff.
He was part owner of John Woodruff Construction Company and was a cattle farmer. He was a member of the Westside Baptist Church in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marci Woodruff; and one brother, Loyd Alan McClure.
Mr. McClure is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann (Lassiter) McClure of Murray, whom he married Dec. 23, 1956, in Corinth, Mississippi; three daughters, Kim Rutherford of Paris, Tennessee, Debbie Belva and husband Mark of Murray and Terri Blackman and husband Dwain of Paducah; three grandchildren, Brian Belva and wife Sarah of Louisville, Aubrey Traughber of Atlanta, Georgia and Erin Parks and husband Trent of Symsonia; and two great-grandchildren, Easton Parks and Layton Parks of Symsonia.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in the Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the McCuiston Cemetery Fund, 322 Gibbs Store Road, Murray, KY 42071 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Phillip Darran Howard
Phillip Darran Howard, 39, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
He was born April 28, 1982, in Fort Pierce, Florida, to Phillip Lee Howard and Carolyn Emmons Long, who preceded him in death.
He was a team member of Sweet Jordan’s Sweet Shop in Paris and enjoyed bowling and playing basketball as a member of the Murray Rockets Special Olympics sports team. Attending Camp Marc of LBL every summer and attending Hoofbeats of Hope brought immense joy to his life. He also enjoyed being involved with St. Johns Community Services’ programs, such as Meals on Wheels. He was an avid fan of the Tennessee Titans, but his favorite pastime was eating, especially Mexican or Chinese food.
Mr. Howard is survived by his sister, Krystal (T. J.) Burkeen of Lafayette, Tennessee; one brother, Anthony “Tony” Thomas of Paris; two nieces, Annabelle Burkeen and Lillian Burkeen; four nephews, Devin (Layken) Thomas, Logan Thomas, Andrew Burkeen and Brody Burkeen; one great-nephew, Weston Thomas; and several aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life service will be held from 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Sweet Jordan’s, 849 Volunteer Dr., Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St., Paris, TN 38242, is in charge of the arrangements.
Jean Scott Hamilton
Jean Scott Hamilton, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:59 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 22, 1948, in Lexington, Tennessee, to Eugene Young Scott and Celestial Imogene Webb Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, James Ray Hamilton.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her daughters, Angela Hamilton Murdock and Jennifer Cagle (Greg); five grandchildren, Tyler Murdock (Ashleigh), Abby Murdock, Kade Cullop, Macrae Cagle and Tristan Cagle; and two great-grandsons, Downs Murdock and Silas Mize-Cullop.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial followed in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was at noon Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Joann (Darnall) Phillips Price
Joann (Darnall) Phillips Price, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Charles Derby Darnall and Novice Louise (Smith) Darnall, who preceded her in death.
Joann was a homemaker and also retired after 28 years of service with Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where she worked in Housekeeping. She was a member of Union Hill Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Danny Pat Phillips; one sister, Eutonia Frizzell; and one grandson, Michael Lamb.
Mrs. Price is survived by one son, Robert Phillips of Benton; four daughters, Donna Thompson of Benton, Veronica (Joe) Clark of Benton, Christine Henderson of Benton and Deidra (Robert Gene) Jones of Anderson, Indiana; two brothers, Paul Michael (Alice) Darnell of Benton and Mark (Tresia) Darnall of Benton; two sisters, Nethia Faircloth of Hardin and Loretta (Charlie) Frizzell of Benton; 22 grandchildren, Deonne Miller, Brandon Phillips, Blaine Phillips, Michael Phillips, Josh Clark, Joe David Clark, Ryan Clark, Allison Clark, Austin Clark, Stacie Clark, Melissa Timmons, Stephanie Hudson, Craig Thompson, Corey Thompson, Valerie Sparks, Jasmine McCormick, Nolan Phillips, Katie Jones, John Kiley Jones, Corbin Jones, Caden Jones and Valerie Parker; 42 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with David Smith officiating. Interment followed the service in the Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton.
The family received friends from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, 550 S. First Street, Louisville, KY 40205, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ehde Beth (Stamler) Parrish
Ehde Beth (Stamler) Parrish died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 14, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Her bright smiles and enthusiasm for life will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. As a military bride in World War II and in her long, well-traveled life, Beth enjoyed secretarial and administrative careers at Bell Aircraft and in public and church schools. She was also an interstate semi-truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service and a member of the Wally Bynum Caravan Club, traveling across much of North America in her RV.
She was born June 5, 1924, to Henry and Elsie Ehde Stamler of Grand Island, New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Warren Stamler of Grand Island; two husbands, Thomas Squyres of Lubbock, Texas, and Ernest Parrish of Benton; one son, Thomas Squyres Jr. of Garland, Texas; and one daughter, Rebecca (Becky) Wojciechowski of Murray.
She is survived by one son, Gerald Squyres and wife Sharon of Bonnie View, Texas; one daughter, Cynthia Squyres Price and husband Marty of Conroe, Texas; one son-in-law Arthur Wojciechowski of Murray; three grandsons, Kurtis Squyres and wife Cindy of Palm Desert, California, Benjamin Jordan and wife Shelley of La Porte, Texas, and Michael Wojciechowski of Murray; and three granddaughters, Leslie Steenburgen and husband Steve of Colleyville, Texas, Leah Squyres and husband Ronnie of Austin, Texas, and Melody Wojciechowski Carlisle and husband Jordan of Murray.
Additionally, she is survived by two stepchildren, Christie Parrish Shaver and Gail Parrish Willingham in Kentucky; six nephews, Mike and David Stamler of Grand Island, Dallas Squyres of Florida, Brian Squyres of Mississippi, Drew and Paul Squyres of California; one niece, Brooke Squyres of California; a host of friends far and near, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 12-3 p.m., at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th St., Benton, KY 42025, 270-527-3141.
Memorial Contributions in lieu of flowers are encouraged and may be sent to: Benton First United Methodist Church, Helping Hands, 845 US Highway 641 Spur, Benton, KY 42025, and/or The Foundation at Murray Calloway County Hospital, Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Noble Knight
Noble Knight, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 29, 1930, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Noble Dubois Knight and Mertie Barrow Knight, who preceded him in death.
He retired as a heavy equipment operator for ANR Pipeline and was a member of the Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Knight; and three sisters, Donna Jacobs, Scytha Allen and Lyda Barrow.
Mr. Knight is survived by one son, Nicky Jay Knight and wife Leigh of Murray; one brother, Larry Knight and wife Sona of Nashville, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Kassidy Burkeen and husband Rustin, Koby Knight and Korey Knight, all of Murray.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Annie Mae Owen Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Nadine Wortham
Margaret Nadine Wortham, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, to Maylon Rose and Margaret Cain Rose, who preceded her in death.
She was a retired hairdresser and was a former bus driver for the Calloway County School System. She was also a member of the Salem Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Youel Wortham; one sister, Marilyn Korotney; and two brothers, Earl Bud Rose and Jack E. Rose.
She is survived by three sons, Galen Wortham of Michigan, Gary Wortham and wife Dawn of Cadiz and Graig Wortham and wife Terry of Murray; six grandchildren, Ryan Wortham, Tyler Wortham, Trinity Wortham, Kristian Wortham, Audrey Brinkmeier and Matthew Coulombe; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Victoria A. ‘Vicki’ Woods
Ms. Victoria A. "Vicki" Woods, 49, of Murray, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah after a long battle with lupus and kidney disease.
Vicki was born on Aug. 6, 1972, in Murray, Kentucky to Danny and Earleene Warford Woods. She was a 1990 graduate of Murray High School and a member of First Baptist Church in Murray.
Vicki was often known for her sense of humor and you hardly saw her without a smile on her face. She loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. As a scheduling technician for Veteran's Affairs, she met many veterans and soon had a passion for working with them to make sure they were taken care of. Vicki is gone too soon and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Earl and Thelma Warford, Hilda Woods, Ulis and Irene Woods, in addition to an uncle, Randy "Boober" Woods.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Danny and Earleene Woods of Murray; a brother, Mitch Woods of Indianapolis, IN; her siblings by choice, Jean Chang and Thomas Zhu of Odenton, MD and Cui Liu of Murray; uncles and aunts, Benny and Mary Warford, Mary Dell Sewell, Ronnie and Pam Woods, David and Alice Woods, Pam Edwards Woods, Jeff and Melanie Woods, Teresa and Mark McClard, as well as, best friend, Mary Ann Armstrong and her daughters, Molly Armstrong and Chaley Roberts.
The funeral service for Vicki Woods is set for 11 AM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Boyd Smith and Keith Inman will officiate.
Her family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 8 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home.
Because of her love for working with veterans, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Post 6291, 715 South 12th Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Vicki Woods by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family and is responsible for the editorial content of this obituary.
Wayne Morgan Long
Wayne Morgan Long, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Imes Funeral Home.
Geraldine O. McClard
Geraldine O. McClard, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Funeral arrangements are currently incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.