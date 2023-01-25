Joan Cooper
Joan Cooper, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to George Taylor and Josephine Dunn Taylor.
She retired from the Calloway County School System with 35 years of service and was a member of Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas Lowell Cooper.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by two daughters, Debbie Cunningham and husband Ricky of Murray and Carol Rogers and husband Terry of Murray; one son Mike Cooper of Hazel; seven grandchildren, Jay Phillips and wife Beth, Whitni Raetzel and husband James, Tiffany Milam and husband Chad, Justin Rogers and wife Kimberly, Kayla Hixon and husband Dirk, Logan Cooper and Alex Cooper; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Phillips, Bae Lawrence, Kannon Raetzel, Presley Milam, Riley Milam, Hadlee Rogers, Laynee Rogers, Kynlee Rogers, Koen Rogers and Remee Rogers.
A graveside service was at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with David Russell officiating. Burial followed.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Mary Redden
Mary Redden, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at her home.
She was born on May 1, 1937, in Marshall County to Hallie Johnson and Lola Jones Johnson.
She was formerly employed with Fisher-Price/Mattel, Family Fitness and was a homemaker. In addition, she was a member of the Bethel Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pat Redden; son, Ronald Keith Redden; three sisters, Marjorie Hopkins, Velma Baker and Thelma Burkeen; and two brothers, James Johnson and Howard Johnson.
Mrs. Redden is survived by her daughter, Patty Pogue and husband Greg of Murray; and three grandchildren, Jacob Pogue, Jared Pogue and Emily Pogue all of Murray.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Erica Ashley Jenkins
Erica Ashley Jenkins, 30, of Murray, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
She was born February 19, 1992, in Murray. She was raised on a farm in Kirksey. She was an active child with a ton of imagination. She played softball and competed in numerous events in 4-H.
In 2005, she met the love of her life, Jarred Jenkins. It was love at first sight. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2008. She graduated with her GED in April 2011, and welcomed their son later that year.
Throughout her life she worked in many different healthcare fields, gaining six total licenses and certifications. Her passion was to help people in any way she could. This passion eventually led her to become a 911 Emergency Dispatcher at the Marshall County 911 Center.
Erica loved being outdoors, rock hunting, shopping, and rescuing animals of all kinds, but most of all she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregory Phillip Wyatt; paternal grandparents, James Earl Wyatt, Cathern Wyatt and Dorothy Scott Wyatt; and maternal grandparents, Maryann Roesch and Charles Roesch.
Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her husband, Jarred Lee Jenkins; daughter, Tobie Jean Jenkins; son, Caleb Lee Jenkins; mother, Dawn April Wyatt of Kirksey; sister, Meagan Wyatt (Adam) of Dexter; nephew, Rusten Ross of Dexter; mother-in-law, Cathy Jenkins (Donnie) of Murray; sister-in-law, Lori Jenkins of Murray; grandparents-in-law, Charles and Candy Jenkins of Murray; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with Dustin McClain officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Charles Hal Shipley
Charles Hal Shipley, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
