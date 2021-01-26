Rickey D. Dumas
Rickey D. Dumas, 61, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 7, 1960, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Larry Dumas and Linda Richerson, who preceded him in death.
He was a self-employed roofer and a member of Dexter Baptist Church.
Mr. Dumas is survived by his wife, Marilynn Dumas of Dexter, whom he married April 8, 1982, in New Concord; one daughter, Codey Jackson and husband Aaron of Murray; one son, Taylor Dumas of Almo; one sister, Denise Orten of Dexter; one brother, Dickey Dumas of Dexter; and two grandchildren, Bonnie Dumas and Zaylee Dumas, both of Almo.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Stewart Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Billington
Martha Billington, 77, of Stockbridge, Georgia, died Tuesday, Jan.12, 2021, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge.
She was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Murray, Kentucky, to Edgar Owen Billington and Martha Elvie McDaniel Billington.
After her retirement from the Georgia Public School System, she moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, enjoying many years there before returning to Georgia due to health reasons. She loved the ocean and beach, and had the opportunity to go on several cruises with family and friends. She was known for her excellent cooking abilities, enjoyed gardening, and loved listening to music, especially gospel and country. She played the piano and banjo, providing many hours of enjoyment. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach. She will be remembered for her unfailing love for the Lord, her deep love for family and friends, her generosity, her kindness, and of course, her beautiful smile.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Billington; a brother-in-law, Dan Shipley; and a niece, Kristina Lee.
Martha is survived by her son, Donald Huie of Stockbridge; two granddaughters: Ashley Huie (Adam Sanders) of Crawfordsville, Florida and Lindsey Taylor (Steven) of Tampa, Florida; three great-grandchildren: Andrew and Liam Sanders of Crawfordsville and Madelaine Taylor of Tampa; two sisters: Mary Shipley and Linda Lee (Don), all of Murray; nieces: Danna Young (David) of Princeton, Gina Winchester (Donnie) of Murray and Jeannie Dussex (Jerry) of Longview, Texas; a nephew: Jim Billington of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and her beloved cats, Honeybee and Prissy.
A private family service was held Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at
Haisten Funeral Home of McDonough, Georgia, with burial at Locust Grove City Cemetery in Locust Grove, Georgia.
Online condolences may be left at www.haistenfunerals.com.
Haisten Funeral Home of McDonough was in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Copeland
Kenneth Copeland, 67, of Hardin, Kentucky, died at 4:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born June 26, 1953, to Charles and Alma Butler Copeland.
Mr. Copeland is survived by two uncles, Carl Butler and William “Bill” Butler; and one aunt, Alice Siress.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Carl Butler officiating. Burial followed in New Zion Cemetery. Visitation was after noon Sunday, Jan. 24, 20201, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Robbie Outland Trevathan
Robbie Outland Trevathan, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Roy and Grace Irvin.
She was a retired beautician who was very meticulous about everything she did. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Esther Sunday school class, and she taught Sunday school for more than 30 years. Her hobbies included sewing and knitting, and she could make anything she wanted, including knitting sweaters and coats. She and her husband Pat loved to travel and even after Pat died, she continued to travel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rupert Hendon Outland; her second husband, Joe Pat Trevathan; one sister, Fannie Anne Irvin; one brother, Cullen Elroy Irvin; and one stepson, Gene Outland.
Mrs. Trevathan is survived by two sisters, Ella Jean Moody and Catherine Mae Glass and husband Cecil, all of Murray. Having no children of her own she called her nieces and nephews her children, Cullen Moody of Murray, Sandra Parker and husband Chuck of Murray, Michael Irvin and wife Aleshia of Murray, Charissa Glass Haffner and husband Michael of Georgetown, Shelia Irvin Balentine and husband Spencer of Aurora, Christopher Glass of Marion, Illinois, Candic Glass Freeland of Paducah, Carmen Glass Corso of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Darren Miles of Texas, Marcie Angle of Franklin, Tennessee, Mitzie Burgess and husband John of Murray, John Mark McDougal and wife Chris of Franklin, Tennessee, and Nancy Thurman and husband Paul of Benton; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Robbie loved all and was loved by all. She always remembered everyone’s birthdays and other special occasions.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery with Boyd Smith officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Joe Pat and Robbie Trevathan Accounting Scholarship Fund, c/o Murray State University Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071, First Baptist Church, 203 South 4th St. Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY. 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Susie Allen
Susie Allen, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:29 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 27, 1932, to Dewey King and Jeanette Lee King, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Ms. Allen is survived by her daughter, Robin Reynolds and husband Kenny; a son, Brent Allen; a step-daughter, Kay Key; five grandchildren, Chris Allen (Erin), Ray Reynolds (Charleine), Kent Reynolds, LeeAnn Fox and Jayson Key; and five great -grandchildren, Dustin Hayden, Justin Reynolds, Ethan Hayden, Jaxson Reynolds and Fiona Branham (Travis).
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria Allbritten
Gloria Allbritten. 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home
Susie Allen
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
—————————————
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Robbie Outland Trevathan
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery.