Billie Rosalyn Gingles Banks
Billie Rosalyn Gingles Banks, 94, of Nashville, Tennessee, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, The Lord’s Day.
Mrs. Banks was born May 12, 1927, in Kirksey, Kentucky, to Derwood and Chloe Potts and was reared by the late Hugh Graves Gingles and Bess (Potts) Gingles, also in Kirksey. She attended Murray State University, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education. She was a passionate educator for 30 years and was a devoted member of the Granny White Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee. She dearly loved her family; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She was dear to so many and often left lasting impacts on those she knew even for a brief time. She was fervent in prayer and a natural encourager to each individual who was blessed to come into contact with her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rob Gingles and Ralph Gingles. She was also proceeded in death by many members of her dearly loved Potts family of Kentucky.
Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Banks Johnson and husband Harry of Nashville and Jeanne Banks Peterson and husband Ron of Mountain Home, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Lindy Johnson of Nashville, Emily Mitchell and husband Phil of Nashville, Banks Peterson and wife Beth Anne of Little Rock, Arkansas, Kirsten Peterson and fiancé Tanner Burks of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Will Johnson of Nashville; as well as three great-grandsons, Michael William Mitchell, Reed Bennett Peterson and baby boy Mitchell due in February of 2022. Survivors also include many relatives whom she held dear.
Private family services will be held, and private burial will follow at the Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Church of Christ in Green Hills, Inner City Ministry in Nashville, Tennessee, 3805 Granny White Pike, Nashville, TN 37204.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Bonnie Lou Hoehn
Bonnie Lou Hoehn, 65, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home in New Concord.
She was born to Richard and Martha (Arkenburg) Jackson on May 5, 1956, in Alliance, Ohio. She loved bowling, gardening, flowers and was “all about family.”
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Kenneth W. Hoehn; her son, Mario Orlando of Griffin, Indiana; her father, Richard Jackson (Pierrette) of Woodbridge, Virginia; her brothers, Steve Jackson (Phyllis) and Earl Long; sisters, Kathy Lyle and Karen Long and two grandchildren, Corey and Chloe Orlando.
Preceding her in death was her mother and a brother, Larry Long.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Poseyville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Masks are strongly recommended and social distancing should be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PC Pound Puppies, PO Box 295, Mount Vernon, IN 47620.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.werryfuneralhomes.com.
Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne Morgan Long
Mr. Wayne Morgan Long, 74, of Murray, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Long was born on April 1, 1947 in Winamac, IN to the late Clifford Long and Rosa Ethel Frailey Long. He proudly served in the National Guard. Wayne owned and operated Don's Body Shop and later worked in maintenance with Hartz until retirement, was an avid fisherman and loved being at the lake. He was a big fan of Murray Tiger Football as well as Murray Tiger Band and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Nila Jean Martin.
Those left to cherish his memory include daughter, Michelle Schornak (Robert) of Murray; brother, Don Long of Monticello, IN; five grandchildren, Allison, Aaron, Alexander, Andrea, Abigail Schornak; great grandchildren, Hayden Schornak, Riley Parker Hendershot, Greyson Schornak, Bella Loveless; Linda Long, longtime friend and former wife.
A private family service will be held at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the hospice center of your choice.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Long by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
The Heritage Chapel is entrusted with caring for the family.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Margaret Nadine (Deanie) Wortham
Margaret Nadine (Deanie) Wortham, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan 27, 1941 in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, to Maylon and Margaret Cain Rose.
She was a retired hairdresser and bus driver for the Calloway Co. School District as well as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Lynn Grove.
Mrs. Wortham was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Youel (Popeye) Wortham, her sister Marilyn Korotney of Michigan and two brothers Earl (Bud) Rose and Jack E. Rose both of Florida.
Survivors include three sons, Galen Wortham of Chicago, Illinois, Gary Wortham and wife Dawn of Cadiz and Graig Wortham and wife Terry of Murray, six grandchildren, Ryan Wortham (LaQuisha), Tyler Wortham (Kristyn), Trinity Jones (Albert), Kristian Wortham, Audrey Brinkmeier (Cody) and Matthew Coulombe (Amanda); as well as 6 great-grandchildren.
Because most of the family was not made aware of her death or burial services at the time of her passing, we are holding a special graveside service to allow any family and friends who wish to attend the opportunity to share memories and say goodbye to our loving mother. A graveside service will be held at Salem Baptist Church cemetery in Lynn Grove, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.
For additional information please contact Dawn or Gary at 270-350-0271 or 270-350-1386.
Family members provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Lisa Parks
Lisa Parks, 55, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
She was born Aug. 18, 1966, in Clinton, Kentucky. She worked at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Dietary.
Mrs. Parks was preceded in death by her father, Billy H. Hudson; sister, Mary Hudson; and brother, Michael Hudson.
Survivors include her mother, Betty Hobbs Hudson of Hazel; daughter, Kristen Parks and Chance Robinson of Murray; special friend, Larry Cox of Eastview; sister, Teresa Hudson of Draffenville; brother, Thomas Hudson of Hazel; grandson, Chandler Crouch and her dog Leo.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Berkley Cemetery in Carlisle County, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
John William Kalberer
John William Kalberer, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Kalberer was born Aug. 3, 1960, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to William Udell Kalberer and Barbara Jean (English) Kalberer.
He worked as a groundskeeper and was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Kalberer.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Jo (Carlton) Kalberer of Murray; one son, Justin William Kalberer of Murray; four sisters, Gayle Johnson and husband Van of New Port Richey, Florida, Jeanne Rogers of Paris, Tennessee, Denise Ross and husband Danny of Paducah and Vicki Sherretz and husband Rick of Paducah; one sister-in-law, Teresa Kalberer of Murray; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service or visitation held.
Online condolences may be left at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Kenneth G. Todd
Kenneth G. Todd, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:42 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Todd was born June 18, 1943, in Murray, to Kennie Todd and Cleo Camp Todd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Charlene Todd, Evelyn Wrye and Mary Frances Thomas.
He is survived by his brother, Danny Ray Todd (Virginia); and three sisters, Annette Coles (Bobby), Wanda Scott and Hazel Pogue (Frank).
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James Max McClure
James Max McClure, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mr. McClure was born Feb. 7, 1938, to James Hoyt McClure and Annie (Lovins) McClure Woodruff.
He was part owner of John Woodruff Construction Company and was a cattle farmer. He was a member of the Westside Baptist Church in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marci Woodruff; and one brother, Loyd Alan McClure.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann (Lassiter) McClure of Murray, whom he married Dec. 23, 1956, in Corinth, Mississippi; three daughters, Kim Rutherford of Paris, Tennessee, Debbie Belva and husband Mark of Murray and Terri Blackman and husband Dwain of Paducah; three grandchildren, Brian Belva and wife Sarah of Louisville, Aubrey Traughber of Atlanta, Georgia and Erin Parks and husband Trent of Symsonia; and two great-grandchildren, Easton Parks and Layton Parks of Symsonia.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in the Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the McCuiston Cemetery Fund, 322 Gibbs Store Road, Murray, KY 42071 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Phillip Darran Howard
Phillip Darran Howard, 39, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
Mr. Howard was born April 28, 1982, in Fort Pierce, Florida, to Phillip Lee Howard and Carolyn Emmons Long, who preceded him in death.
He was a team member of Sweet Jordan’s Sweet Shop in Paris and enjoyed bowling and playing basketball as a member of the Murray Rockets Special Olympics sports team. Attending Camp Marc of LBL every summer and attending Hoofbeats of Hope brought immense joy to his life. He also enjoyed being involved with St. Johns Community Services’ programs, such as Meals on Wheels. He was an avid fan of the Tennessee Titans, but his favorite pastime was eating, especially Mexican or Chinese food.
He is survived by his sister, Krystal (T. J.) Burkeen of Lafayette, Tennessee; one brother, Anthony “Tony” Thomas of Paris; two nieces, Annabelle Burkeen and Lillian Burkeen; four nephews, Devin (Layken) Thomas, Logan Thomas, Andrew Burkeen and Brody Burkeen; one great-nephew, Weston Thomas; and several aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life service was held from 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Sweet Jordan’s, 849 Volunteer Dr., Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St., Paris, TN 38242, was in charge of the arrangements.
Dean Downey
Dean Downey, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Max H. Smotherman
Max H. Smotherman, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Mildred L. Crouse
Mildred L. Crouse, 95, of Benton, Kentucky, died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Estero, Florida.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.