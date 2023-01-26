Kelsie Reed Hooks
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks.
He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray State University where he worked in food services. He was also the owner and operator of Kelsie Hooks Used Cars. He was a member of Scott’s Grove Baptist Church.
Kelsie grew up in Golden Pond with his loving mother and six sisters. In his early years living between the rivers, he worked for Dr. Spiceland, a veterinarian who served the area. This experience developed his love of all animals and the outdoors. He was saved at Elm Grove Baptist Church and was baptized in Kentucky Lake when he was 17 years old. He loved his church family at Scott's Grove Baptist Church. He attended Almo School and later Murray State University.
He was an avid gardener and was happiest when he was working with his hands, planting and cultivating vegetables, plants, and flowers of all kinds. No one loved good food more than Kelsie. He was always in the kitchen, cooking, canning, and experimenting with every vegetable that he grew. He also made his own muscadine wine. One of his greatest loves was music, and in particular, classic country music. Among his favorite artists throughout his life were Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers, Cowboy Copas and Tex Ritter. On Saturday nights, he would tune in to RFD TV for an evening with Mollie B. Polka Party, the Gaithers, Daniel O'Donnell, and Marty Stuart and Connie Smith. Most of all, he loved the Lord and was loving and loyal to all of his family and friends. He was a simple man who was content with what the Lord provided. When he was once asked what was the most beautiful place he had ever seen, he said right here at my home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lillian Prescott, Etta White, James Mason Hooks, Gail Workman, Velva Maupin and Marie Outland.
Mr. Hooks is survived by his children, Lance Reed Hooks (Tonya) of Savannah, Georgia, Paulette Hooks Turner (Glenn) of Blountville, Tennessee, and Kellee Hooks Morris of Murray; a loving sister, Edna Vance of Almo; grandchildren, Brenton Reed Hooks (Delaina), Tyler Hooks (Megan), Alexander Hooks (Emily), Laura Kelsie Day (Matthew), Emily Anderson, Kelsea Swafford and Blake Morris; and great-grandchildren, Marina Hooks, Luna Reed Hooks, Layla Hooks, Tyler Hooks, Mason James Day, and Noah Day. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Garry Evans and Ed Chapman officiating. Burial will follow the service in Scott’s Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mr. Hooks to Scott's Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1445, Murray, KY 42071; Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010, website is: www.boystown.org; and the ALS Association, Kentucky Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd, #101 - Louisville, KY 40223.
Mary Redden
Mary Redden, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at her home.
She was born on May 1, 1937, in Marshall County to Hallie Johnson and Lola Jones Johnson.
She was formerly employed with Fisher-Price/Mattel, Family Fitness and was a homemaker. In addition, she was a member of the Bethel Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pat Redden; son, Ronald Keith Redden; three sisters, Marjorie Hopkins, Velma Baker and Thelma Burkeen; and two brothers, James Johnson and Howard Johnson.
Mrs. Redden is survived by her daughter, Patty Pogue and husband Greg of Murray; and three grandchildren, Jacob Pogue, Jared Pogue and Emily Pogue all of Murray.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Erica Ashley Jenkins
Erica Ashley Jenkins, 30, of Murray, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
She was born February 19, 1992, in Murray. She was raised on a farm in Kirksey. She was an active child with a ton of imagination. She played softball and competed in numerous events in 4-H.
In 2005, she met the love of her life, Jarred Jenkins. It was love at first sight. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2008. She graduated with her GED in April 2011, and welcomed their son later that year.
Throughout her life she worked in many different healthcare fields, gaining six total licenses and certifications. Her passion was to help people in any way she could. This passion eventually led her to become a 911 Emergency Dispatcher at the Marshall County 911 Center.
Erica loved being outdoors, rock hunting, shopping, and rescuing animals of all kinds, but most of all she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregory Phillip Wyatt; paternal grandparents, James Earl Wyatt, Cathern Wyatt and Dorothy Scott Wyatt; and maternal grandparents, Maryann Roesch and Charles Roesch.
Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her husband, Jarred Lee Jenkins; daughter, Tobie Jean Jenkins; son, Caleb Lee Jenkins; mother, Dawn April Wyatt of Kirksey; sister, Meagan Wyatt (Adam) of Dexter; nephew, Rusten Ross of Dexter; mother-in-law, Cathy Jenkins (Donnie) of Murray; sister-in-law, Lori Jenkins of Murray; grandparents-in-law, Charles and Candy Jenkins of Murray; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with Dustin McClain officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jeanette Storey
Jeanette Storey, 82, of Hazel Green, Alabama, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Bailey Manor in Fayetteville, Tennessee.
She was born Aug. 24, 1940, in Blytheville, Arkansas to John and Edna Bolin. She grew up in Gosnell, Arkansas, lived in Murray, Kentucky for over 30 years and lived in Alabama for 17 years. She was a retired professional fisherman, enjoyed being outdoors, and loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Storey; one brother, William “Sonny” Bolin; and two sisters, Rosetta Bolin and Gracie LV Vignes.
Mrs. Storey is survived by two sisters, Kay Medlock and Nancy and husband Gerald Lloyd all of Blytheville, Arkansas; her son, Chuck Storey of Collinsville, Illinois; her daughter, Teresa and husband Jeffrey Ferguson of Hazel Green, Alabama; and three grandchildren, Katelyn Ferguson, Bo Ferguson, and Sierra Storey.
A funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at noon in the Cobb Funeral Home Chapel in Blytheville, Arkansas. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Blytheville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at Cobb Funeral Home. The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Charles Hal Shipley
Charles Hal Shipley, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1934, in Murray to Eugene Daniel Shipley and Myrtleene Cunningham Shipley. He was a retired minister who started his ministry in 1955 and continued preaching and ministering to others for the remaining 67 years of his life. He was a member of the Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Jean Ezell Shipley; daughter, Crista Lynn Shipley; and brother Eugene Daniel Shipley, Jr.
Rev. Shipley is survived by his daughter, Karen Langford and husband Tim of Hickman; son, Kenneth Shipley and wife Martha of Cadiz; six grandchildren, Emily Reidford and husband Derek of Wadesville, Indiana, Ellen Donaldson and husband Graham of Princeton, Sarah Utley and husband Caleb of Dixon, Andrea Marsh and husband Allen of Black, Alabama, Mary Evelyn Goodman and husband Clay of Murray, Amy Cox and husband Grant of Louisville, Kentucky; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Elijah and Isaac Reidford, Rosy, Lucy, and Clara Goodman, and Cierra, Davida, and Austin Marsh.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glenn Armstrong, Rev. Gary Vacca and Dr. Allen Marsh officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950.
