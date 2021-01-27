Rickey D. Dumas
Rickey D. Dumas, 61, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 7, 1960, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Larry Dumas and Linda Richerson, who preceded him in death.
He was a self-employed roofer and a member of Dexter Baptist Church.
Mr. Dumas is survived by his wife, Marilynn Dumas of Dexter, whom he married April 8, 1982, in New Concord; one daughter, Codey Jackson and husband Aaron of Murray; one son, Taylor Dumas of Almo; one sister, Denise Orten of Dexter; one brother, Dickey Dumas of Dexter; and two grandchildren, Bonnie Dumas and Zaylee Dumas, both of Almo.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Stewart Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kristy L. Elkins
Kristy L. Elkins, 51, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Murray–Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.