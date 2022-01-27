Max H. Smotherman
Max H. Smotherman, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Jan. 31, 1930, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Jessie Richard Smotherman and Doshie (Key) Smotherman. He was a farmer and a member of the Williams Chapel Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smotherman was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Myers) Smotherman; as well as one sister, Anna Lou Jones.
Survivors include one daughter, Gail Stubblefield and husband Kenny of Murray; one son, Richard Myers Smotherman and wife Sharlisa of Murray; one brother-in-law, Jackie Myers of Mayfield; four grandchildren, Mark Stubblefield and wife Shelley of Murray, Adam Stubblefield and wife Rachel of Aiken, South Carolina, Morgan Perry and husband Wesley of Murray and Clay Smotherman and wife Marley of Murray; as well as two great-grandchildren, Holden and Hollis Stubblefield both of Murray.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Salem Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry Callihan, 7116 St. Route 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Milidred L. Crouse
Mildred L. Crouse, 95, of Benton, Kentucky, died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Estero, Florida.
She was born in Benton, Oct. 5, 1926, to Bern Lovett and Lala (Hill) Lovett.
She retired from Fisher-Price and was a member of Hickory Grove Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crouse was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Crouse; four sisters, Mary Nimmo, Madelene Collie, Mavis Golightly and Kitty Cope; and by four brothers, Roy Lovett, Hill Lovett, Wayne Lovett and Leon Lovett.
Mrs. Crouse is survived by two daughters, Pam Smith and husband Mike and Gwenith Wyatt and husband David all of Benton; one son, Roger Crouse of Murray; one sister, Betty Henson of Benton; two brothers, Pat Lovett and wife Beverly of Benton and Joe Lovett of Mayfield; six grandchildren, Chris Smith and wife Theresa of Benton, Austin Wyatt and wife Amy of Benton, Halee Musser and husband Nathan of Murray, Jimmy Crouse and wife Trish of Benton, Lisa Dick and husband Grant of Murray and Lorri Schwettman and husband Craig of Murray; eleven great-grandchildren, Bradley Smith, Kaylee Wyatt, Carter Wyatt, Cade Musser, Cohen Musser, Justin Crouse and wife Kristen, Megan Roberts and husband Brent, Erin Moore and husband Benji, Whitley Wilson and husband Thomas, Taylor Lovett and husband Elliot and Logan Parker and wife Jacline; as well as eleven great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Grayson Crouse, Riley, McKinley, and Silas Moore, Jack, Annie, Luke, and Emmie Wilson, and Peyton and Emma Roberts.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Bradley Smith and Luke Puckett will officiate, grandsons will serve as pallbearers, and burial will follow in the Coles Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Potters Children’s Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Geraldine O. McClard
Mrs. Geraldine O. McClard, 82, of Murray, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Mrs. McClard was born on August 30, 1939 in Murray, KY to the late Rupert Outland and Margaret Thompson. She was a former hairdresser and employee of Fisher Price for many years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Boyce Dwain McClard and a brother, Gene Outland.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Dwain Allen McClard of Fort Lauderdale, FL; her daughter, Dena McClard; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The funeral for Mrs. McClard is set for 2 PM on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Sammy Cunningham will officiate and burial will follow at Almo Cemetery.
Her family welcomes visitors from 12 PM - 2 PM on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, preferred expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dementia Society of America - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. McClard by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for her family.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Robert Lon Blalock
Robert Lon Blalock, age 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Oct. 10, 1951, in Murray, to Paul Blalock and Robbie (White) Blalock. He was a life-long brick mason and was currently employed by Ronnie Baldwin Masonry. He was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James “Bub” Hill.
Mr. Blalock is survived by one daughter, Cammie Blalock of Murray; one stepdaughter, Amy Scott Mills and husband Brian of Fancy Farm; two sisters, Paula Hill and Gwynn Kerns both of Dickson, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Olivia Burdine of Lexington and Jacob Mills of Murray; nieces and nephews, Bret Kerns of Dickson, Robyn Hill Lampley and husband John of Dickson, Shannon Kerns Seals and husband Joey of Goodlettsville, Lesley Kerns Nabors and husband Tommy of Franklin, Tennessee, and David Hill and wife Rhemy of Valley Center, California; as well as several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. John Dale will officiate and Pam Curd, a cousin, will provide a eulogy. Visitation will be held prior to the memorial service on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the New Pathways for Children, PO Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Billie Rosalyn Gingles Banks
Billie Rosalyn Gingles Banks, 94, of Nashville, Tennessee, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, The Lord’s Day.
Mrs. Banks was born May 12, 1927, in Kirksey, Kentucky, to Derwood and Chloe Potts and was reared by the late Hugh Graves Gingles and Bess (Potts) Gingles, also in Kirksey. She attended Murray State University, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education. She was a passionate educator for 30 years and was a devoted member of the Granny White Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee. She dearly loved her family; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She was dear to so many and often left lasting impacts on those she knew even for a brief time. She was fervent in prayer and a natural encourager to each individual who was blessed to come into contact with her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rob Gingles and Ralph Gingles. She was also proceeded in death by many members of her dearly loved Potts family of Kentucky.
Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Banks Johnson and husband Harry of Nashville and Jeanne Banks Peterson and husband Ron of Mountain Home, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Lindy Johnson of Nashville, Emily Mitchell and husband Phil of Nashville, Banks Peterson and wife Beth Anne of Little Rock, Arkansas, Kirsten Peterson and fiancé Tanner Burks of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Will Johnson of Nashville; as well as three great-grandsons, Michael William Mitchell, Reed Bennett Peterson and baby boy Mitchell due in February of 2022. Survivors also include many relatives whom she held dear.
Private family services will be held, and private burial will follow at the Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Church of Christ in Green Hills, Inner City Ministry in Nashville, Tennessee, 3805 Granny White Pike, Nashville, TN 37204.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Bonnie Lou Hoehn
Bonnie Lou Hoehn, 65, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home in New Concord.
She was born to Richard and Martha (Arkenburg) Jackson on May 5, 1956, in Alliance, Ohio. She loved bowling, gardening, flowers and was “all about family.”
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Kenneth W. Hoehn; her son, Mario Orlando of Griffin, Indiana; her father, Richard Jackson (Pierrette) of Woodbridge, Virginia; her brothers, Steve Jackson (Phyllis) and Earl Long; sisters, Kathy Lyle and Karen Long and two grandchildren, Corey and Chloe Orlando.
Preceding her in death was her mother and a brother, Larry Long.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Poseyville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Masks are strongly recommended and social distancing should be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PC Pound Puppies, PO Box 295, Mount Vernon, IN 47620.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.werryfuneralhomes.com.
Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne Morgan Long
Mr. Wayne Morgan Long, 74, of Murray, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Long was born on April 1, 1947 in Winamac, IN to the late Clifford Long and Rosa Ethel Frailey Long. He proudly served in the National Guard. Wayne owned and operated Don's Body Shop and later worked in maintenance with Hartz until retirement, was an avid fisherman and loved being at the lake. He was a big fan of Murray Tiger Football as well as Murray Tiger Band and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Nila Jean Martin.
Those left to cherish his memory include daughter, Michelle Schornak (Robert) of Murray; brother, Don Long of Monticello, IN; five grandchildren, Allison, Aaron, Alexander, Andrea, Abigail Schornak; great grandchildren, Hayden Schornak, Riley Parker Hendershot, Greyson Schornak, Bella Loveless; Linda Long, longtime friend and former wife.
A private family service will be held at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the hospice center of your choice.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Long by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
The Heritage Chapel is entrusted with caring for the family.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Margaret Nadine (Deanie) Wortham
Margaret Nadine (Deanie) Wortham, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan 27, 1941 in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, to Maylon and Margaret Cain Rose.
She was a retired hairdresser and bus driver for the Calloway Co. School District as well as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Lynn Grove.
Mrs. Wortham was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Youel (Popeye) Wortham, her sister Marilyn Korotney of Michigan and two brothers Earl (Bud) Rose and Jack E. Rose both of Florida.
Survivors include three sons, Galen Wortham of Chicago, Illinois, Gary Wortham and wife Dawn of Cadiz and Graig Wortham and wife Terry of Murray, six grandchildren, Ryan Wortham (LaQuisha), Tyler Wortham (Kristyn), Trinity Jones (Albert), Kristian Wortham, Audrey Brinkmeier (Cody) and Matthew Coulombe (Amanda); as well as 6 great-grandchildren.
Because most of the family was not made aware of her death or burial services at the time of her passing, we are holding a special graveside service to allow any family and friends who wish to attend the opportunity to share memories and say goodbye to our loving mother. A graveside service will be held at Salem Baptist Church cemetery in Lynn Grove, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.
For additional information please contact Dawn or Gary at 270-350-0271 or 270-350-1386.
Family members provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Lisa Parks
Lisa Parks, 55, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
She was born Aug. 18, 1966, in Clinton, Kentucky. She worked at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Dietary.
Mrs. Parks was preceded in death by her father, Billy H. Hudson; sister, Mary Hudson; and brother, Michael Hudson.
Survivors include her mother, Betty Hobbs Hudson of Hazel; daughter, Kristen Parks and Chance Robinson of Murray; special friend, Larry Cox of Eastview; sister, Teresa Hudson of Draffenville; brother, Thomas Hudson of Hazel; grandson, Chandler Crouch and her dog Leo.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Berkley Cemetery in Carlisle County, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dickie L. Garland
Dickie L. Garland, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Carol Wimberley
Carol Wimberley,82 of Murray, Kentucky died, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Sandra K. Greenwalt
Sandra K. Greenwalt, 72, of Murray, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.