Jeanette Storey
Jeanette Storey, 82, of Hazel Green, Alabama, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Bailey Manor in Fayetteville, Tennessee.
She was born Aug. 24, 1940, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to John and Edna Bolin.
She grew up in Gosnell, Arkansas, lived in Murray, Kentucky for more than 30 years, and lived in Alabama for 17 years. She was a retired professional fisherman, enjoyed being outdoors, and loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Storey; one brother, William “Sonny” Bolin; and two sisters, Rosetta Bolin and Gracie LV Vignes.
Mrs. Storey is survived by two sisters, Kay Medlock and Nancy and husband Gerald Lloyd, all of Blytheville, Arkansas; her son, Chuck Storey of Collinsville, Illinois; her daughter, Teresa and husband Jeffrey Ferguson of Hazel Green; and three grandchildren, Katelyn Ferguson, Bo Ferguson, and Sierra Storey.
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Cobb Funeral Home Chapel in Blytheville. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Blytheville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.
Cobb Funeral Home, Blytheville, Arkansas, is in charge of arrangements.
The Rev. Charles Hal Shipley
The Rev. Charles Hal Shipley, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Murray to Eugene Daniel Shipley and Myrtleene Cunningham Shipley.
He was a retired minister who started his ministry in 1955 and continued preaching and ministering to others for the remaining 67 years of his life. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Jean Ezell Shipley; a daughter, Crista Lynn Shipley; and a brother Eugene Daniel Shipley Jr.
Rev. Shipley is survived by his daughter, Karen Langford and husband Tim of Hickman; a son, Kenneth Shipley and wife Martha of Cadiz; six grandchildren, Emily Reidford and husband Derek of Wadesville, Indiana, Ellen Donaldson and husband Graham of Princeton, Sarah Utley and husband Caleb of Dixon, Andrea Marsh and husband Allen of Black, Alabama, Mary Evelyn Goodman and husband Clay of Murray, and Amy Cox and husband Grant of Louisville; and eight great-grandchildren, Elijah and Isaac Reidford, Rosy, Lucy, and Clara Goodman, and Cierra, Davida, and Austin Marsh.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glenn Armstrong, Gary Vacca and Dr. Allen Marsh officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Charles Eugene ‘Gene’ Cook
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kelsie Reed Hooks
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Scott’s Grove Cemetery.
Mary Redden
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery.
