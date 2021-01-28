James Dallas (Jim/Jimmy) Kelly
James Dallas (Jim/Jimmy) Kelly, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born April 28, 1948, to Jack Kelly and Geraldine Runyon of Murray.
He was a life-long farmer and had an amazing work ethic. He enjoyed cheering for MSU basketball and the Buffalo Bills. He was a regular fixture at the Hih Burger, loved to tell a story or joke to anyone who would listen, had a love for gospel and country music, and enjoyed attending concerts with his family. He will be remembered for his very deep love for his family, friends, God, his generosity, sense of humor and his wonderful smile.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Penny Todd of Murray, and beloved uncles Toby Runyon, Sherman Runyon, Willis Runyon and Joe Kelly.
Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife, Joetta Harlow Kelly of Murray, formerly of Glasgow, whom he married Nov. 1, 1986; his three children, Benji Kelly and wife Kellie and daughter Katelyn of Campbellsville, Abby Kelly of Murray and Joseph Kelly and wife Rachel and daughters Chloe, Stacy, Alyssa and Amelia of Murray; his brother Dan Kelly and wife Carol of Murray; sister Glenda Rowlett and husband Don of Murray; a sister Kathey Hurt and husband Harold of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Hardin Baptist Church with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Hardin Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jim and Joetta Kelly Scholarship at Campbellsville University, c/o 1 University Drive, UPO 784, Campbellsville, KY 42718, or the Jim Kelly Agriculture Scholarship at Murray State University, c/o Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria Love Allbritten
Gloria Love Allbritten, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Jan. 9, 1928, in the Land Between the Rivers in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Lilbourn Lynn Love and Alma Jane Simpson Love.
She was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe H. Allbritten Sr., and a sister, Faye Sykes.
Mrs. Allbritten is survived by two sons, Joe H. Allbritten Jr. and wife Marlene and George Allbritten and wife Emily of Carson City, Nevada; a daughter, Romona Gatti of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; three grandchildren, Justin Allbritten (Kylie) of Boise, Idaho, Benjamin Allbritten (Monica) of Portland, Oregon, and Ann McKnight of Carson City; two great-grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
A private burial will be Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Dwaine Musgrow
Dwaine Musgrow, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 25, 1957, in Murray.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Army National Guard. He was a graduate of Murray High School and a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Wilson Kinel; his mother, Hattie Lou Musgrow; two brothers, Glen Jackson and Kevin Theus; grandparents, Sam Musgrow, Gertie “Bell” Musgrow, Katherine Hudspeth, and Brown Kinel; two aunts, Barbara Ruth Musgrow and Pearly Mae Musgrow; and two uncles, Jerry Musgrow and Sam Jr. Musgrow.
Mr. Musgrow is survived by his stepmother, Pearl Kinel of Murray; three sisters, Willette Ray of Paris, Tennessee, Abeline Theus of Paris and Michelle Ellis of Brentwood, Tennessee; one brother, Wendell Theus of Morganfield; one aunt, Lavern “Piggy” Steinmetz of Louisville; and cousins, Nell McCuiston of Murray, Johnnie Musgrow, Marquitta Smalley, Craig Perry, Sherita Perry, James Curtis Jr, and many others.
A celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.The memorial service will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page, St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Murray, Kentucky. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 family members and friends will be allowed to attend. If you plan to attend, please contact Michelle Ellis or Pearl Kinel. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Flowers may be sent to St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 122 Spruce Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Powell G. Henderson
Powell G. Henderson, 75, of Deltona, Florida, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
He was born Dec. 10, 1945, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Austin and Sarah Henderson.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam. He retired as a civil servant, and was a member of the Humane Society, Red Cross and the Murray Amateur Ham Radio Club. He enjoyed family and friends, storytelling, cooking, ham radio, scroll sawing and trains.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Powell is survived by his wife, Carol Henderson; a daughter, Lori Treadaway and husband Mike; grandchildren, Michael (Renee)Treadaway, Steven Treadaway and Jacob Treadaway; a sister, Myra Sue Keesey; and nephews, Greg Keesey, Cabot Keesey; and a niece, Erin Keesey.
Because of Powell’s love for animals, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calloway CountyHumane Society at www.forthepets.org.
Due to the pandemic services are to be determined.
Online condolences may be left at baldaufffuneralhome.com.
Baldauff Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Orange City, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.
Morgan B. Garner
Morgan B. Garner, 68, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born Friday, May 23, 1952, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Rufus M. Garner and Martha Helen Merrill Garner.
He retired after 24 years of service as a fork truck operator for Fisher-Price Toys and Mattel Inc. in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Morgan Garner; brothers, Odell Garner, Sims Garner, Henry Garner, Ernest Garner, Leonard Garner, Enloe Garner and Hastel Garner; and sisters, Mary Sue McKinney and Polly Payne.
Mr. Garner is survived by his wife of 27 years, Brenda York Garner of Benton; a daughter, Vickie Russell and husband Lucky of Booneville, Mississippi; sons, Shane Garner of Murray, Clifton Garner and wife Beverly of Murray; step-sons, David Gardner and wife Laura of Benton and Daniel Gardner of Benton; brother, Chester Garner and wife Ruby of Murray; sisters, Nancy Brandon and husband Joe of Murray, Fronie Eldridge of Murray and Vickie Reed and husband Butch of Murray; grandchildren, Danial Garner of Ecru, Mississippi, Victoria Perez and husband Carlos of New Albany, Mississippi, Cierra Garner of Paris, Dakota Garner of Murray, Blake Garner of Kirksey, Emily Garner of Kirksey, Jayna Garner of Kirksey, Scarlett Gardner of Benton, Savannah Gardner of Benton and Hunter Gardner of Benton; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton, with James Stom officiating. Burial will follow in Hamlet Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamlet Cemetery Fund, c/o Cindy Rose, 1725 Dunn Cemetery Road, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Guy Turner
Gary Guy Turner, 73, of Madisonville, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born April 9, 1947, in Murray, Kentucky, to Guy C. Turner and Fay Wall Turner, who preceded him in death.
He was a minister and pastor and also owned Mr. T's Stripes and Turner Heating and Air for more than 20 years. He was very activate in the Cursillo Movement since 1983, where he was a spiritual director for the last 21 years. He also has served on the Great Banquet, Walk to Emmaus and YES Movement. He was a manager at one of the Legate's stores. Gary was also a U.S. Navy veteran, played AAA baseball, and was an All-American at Murray High School.
Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Merrell Turner of Madisonville; one daughter, Tiffany Lynn Groves and husband Thomas of Madisonville; one son, Scott Turner; one brother, Greg C. (Pamela) Turner of Huntingburg, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Ryder Turner, Alexandria Groves and Joshua Groves.
A private funeral service will be held for the family. A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Cursillo Movement, c/o Dave Willis, 7447 Brycen Lane, Evansville, IN 47725, or the Vanderbilt Cancer Center, 1301 Medical Center Dr #1710, Nashville, TN 37232.
Online condolences may be left at www.barnettstrother.com.
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
Tony Sledd
Tony Sledd, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born May 1, 1973, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Russell and Kathy Beane Sledd.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William B. Beane, Rubene Lassiter Beane, Henry Sledd and Angelene Gardner.
Mr. Sledd is survived by his wife, Casey Maze Sledd; a daughter, Asia Sledd; sons, Landon Sledd and Aaron Lawrence; step-children, Adam Baldwin and Holden Baldwin; his parents, Russell and Kathy Beane Sledd; sisters, Dawn Lamb (Johnny) and Christy Sledd; a grandchild, Madison Lawrence; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Doug and Debbie Maze; a brother-in-law, Nick Maze (Emily); a nephew, Justin Garland; nieces, Taylor Fike and Kelsea Roberts; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
A private memorial will be Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Elfreida Henderson Dawson
Elfreida Henderson Dawson, 80, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Lakeway Nursing Home in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born May 25, 1940, in Faubush, Kentucky, to Leslie and Olive Ruth Henderson Foster, who preceded her in death.
Ms. Dawson is survived by her daughters, Rita Peal and husband Stephen and Robin Hiter and husband William; sons, Floyd Ray Dawson, Roger Dawson and wife Melanie, Randy Dawson and wife Anita, Ronnie Dawson and wife Kandi, and Ryan Dawson and wife Missy; a sister, Shirley Sexton (Kermit); 11grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with Dale Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn C. Reagan
Carolyn C. Reagan, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Ricky D. Dumas
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Stewart Cemetery.
———————————
Collier Funeral Home of Benton
Morgan B. Garner
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hamlet Cemetery in Benton.