Carolyn Carter Reagan
Carolyn Carter Reagan, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, left this world Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Murray, to William Zelna and Martha Stevenson Carter.
She was of Christian faith and a lifelong member of First Christian Church.
Carolyn attended Murray State University and later returned to her alma mater where she worked in the MSU Athletic Department, and later in the management and marketing department. She retired after 29 years of service. She was a member of Christian Women’s Fellowship and The Twins Foundation. She was a supporter of both the Calloway County Humane Society and the Murray Art Guild.
She was a gifted painter, and left many works to be treasured by family and friends. Her hand-painted Christmas exhibits were a significant contribution to the beginning of “Christmas in the Park.” She was an avid fan of both Murray State University and the St. Louis Cardinals, along with her husband. She treasured her family and especially loved the role of “CC”. She put a smile on many with her positive, cheerful outlook. She was a friend to all whose lives she touched.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Johnny Reagan, and her twin brother, John Mack Carter of Bronxville New York. She always professed Johnny was the love of her life, the best part of the storybook life she had.
Carolyn is survived by her two daughters, Jan Fuqua and husband John and Lyn Ryan and husband Mike, all of Murray; five grandchildren, Tony Ryan and wife Chelsee, Mitch Ryan and wife Ashley, Alan Chase and wife Mary, all of Murray; Amy Chase of Louisville and Greg Ryan and wife Mallory of Florence; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Murray City Cemetery with Ruth Ragovin officiating.There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
William Michael ‘Mike” Hibbard
William Michael “Mike” Hibbard, 60, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, died Dec. 22, 2020.
Mike was a good athlete and good soul that was co-captain of the Murray High Tigers football team in 1979. He then attended the University of Tennessee, where his mother, father and both brothers attended as well. Mike, and his brother Nick, became members of the Sigma Chi fraternity where he met so many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, former Tennessee wing-back, Bob Hibbard, and his brother, Robbie.
Mike is survived by his mother, Carol Avery Hibbard of Knoxville; a brother, Nick Hibbard of Knoxville; many fraternity brothers and little sisters from the University of Tennessee; many lifelong friends from Murray; and many others from Fort Sanders Health and Fitness Club.
There will be no public services.
Online condolences may be left at www.companionfunerals.com.
Companion Funeral Home of Athens, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
James Dallas (Jim/Jimmy) Kelly
James Dallas (Jim/Jimmy) Kelly, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born April 28, 1948, to Jack Kelly and Geraldine Runyon of Murray.
He attended Murray State University and was a life-long farmer who had an amazing work ethic. He loved sports, reminiscing about his days of playing and watching his kids play. He also enjoyed cheering for MSU basketball and the Buffalo Bills. He was a regular fixture at the Hih Burger, loved to tell a story or joke to anyone who would listen, had a love for gospel and country music, and enjoyed attending concerts with his family. He will be remembered for his very deep love for his family, friends, God, his generosity, sense of humor and his wonderful smile.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Penny Todd of Murray; grandparents; and beloved uncles Toby Runyon, Sherman Runyon, Willis Runyon and Joe Kelly.
Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife, Dr. Joetta Harlow Kelly of Murray, formerly of Glasgow, whom he married Nov. 1, 1986; his three children, Benji Kelly and wife Kellie and daughter Katelyn of Campbellsville, Abby Kelly of Murray and Joseph Kelly and wife Rachel and daughters Chloe, Stacy, Alyssa and Amelia of Murray; his brother Dan Kelly and wife Carol of Murray; sister Glenda Rowlett and husband Don of Murray; a sister Kathey Hurt and husband Harold of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Hardin Baptist Church with Ricky Cunningham and Boyd Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Hardin Baptist Church. Active pallbearers will be Alan Haley, Marty Futrell, Scott Lowe, Luis Reyna, Jose Gonzales, Adam Duncan, Terry Warner and Johnny Kelso. Honorary pallbearers will be Marty Harper and Keith Curd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jim and Joetta Kelly Scholarship at Campbellsville University, c/o 1 University Drive, UPO 784, Campbellsville, KY 42718, or the Jim Kelly Agriculture Scholarship at Murray State University, c/o Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Social distancing and sanitation practices including masks will be applied at both locations.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria Love Allbritten
Gloria Love Allbritten, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Jan. 9, 1928, in the Land Between the Rivers in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Lilbourn Lynn Love and Alma Jane Simpson Love.
She was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe H. Allbritten Sr., and a sister, Faye Sykes.
Mrs. Allbritten is survived by two sons, Joe H. Allbritten Jr. and wife Marlene and George Allbritten and wife Emily of Carson City, Nevada; a daughter, Romona Gatti of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; three grandchildren, Justin Allbritten (Kylie) of Boise, Idaho, Benjamin Allbritten (Monica) of Portland, Oregon, and Ann McKnight of Carson City; two great-grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
A private burial was held Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, was in charge of arrangements.
Dwaine Musgrow
Dwaine Musgrow, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 25, 1957, in Murray.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Army National Guard. He was a graduate of Murray High School and a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Wilson Kinel; his mother, Hattie Lou Musgrow; two brothers, Glen Jackson and Kevin Theus; grandparents, Sam Musgrow, Gertie “Bell” Musgrow, Katherine Hudspeth, and Brown Kinel; two aunts, Barbara Ruth Musgrow and Pearly Mae Musgrow; and two uncles, Jerry Musgrow and Sam Jr. Musgrow.
Mr. Musgrow is survived by his stepmother, Pearl Kinel of Murray; three sisters, Willette Ray of Paris, Tennessee, Abeline Theus of Paris and Michelle Ellis of Brentwood, Tennessee; one brother, Wendell Theus of Morganfield; one aunt, Lavern “Piggy” Steinmetz of Louisville; and cousins, Nell McCuiston of Murray, Johnnie Musgrow, Marquitta Smalley, Craig Perry, Sherita Perry, James Curtis Jr, and many others.
A celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.The memorial service will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page, St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Murray, Kentucky. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 family members and friends will be allowed to attend. If you plan to attend, please contact Michelle Ellis or Pearl Kinel. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Flowers may be sent to St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 122 Spruce Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Powell G. Henderson
Powell G. Henderson, 75, of Deltona, Florida, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
He was born Dec. 10, 1945, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Austin and Sarah Henderson.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam. He retired as a civil servant, and was a member of the Humane Society, Red Cross and the Murray Amateur Ham Radio Club. He enjoyed family and friends, storytelling, cooking, ham radio, scroll sawing and trains.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Powell is survived by his wife, Carol Henderson; a daughter, Lori Treadaway and husband Mike; grandchildren, Michael (Renee)Treadaway, Steven Treadaway and Jacob Treadaway; a sister, Myra Sue Keesey; and nephews, Greg Keesey, Cabot Keesey; and a niece, Erin Keesey.
Because of Powell’s love for animals, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calloway CountyHumane Society at www.forthepets.org.
Due to the pandemic, services are to be determined.
Online condolences may be left at baldaufffuneralhome.com.
Baldauff Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Orange City, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.
Morgan B. Garner
Morgan B. Garner, 68, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born Friday, May 23, 1952, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Rufus M. Garner and Martha Helen Merrill Garner.
He retired after 24 years of service as a fork truck operator for Fisher-Price Toys and Mattel Inc. in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Morgan Garner; brothers, Odell Garner, Sims Garner, Henry Garner, Ernest Garner, Leonard Garner, Enloe Garner and Hastel Garner; and sisters, Mary Sue McKinney and Polly Payne.
Mr. Garner is survived by his wife of 27 years, Brenda York Garner of Benton; a daughter, Vickie Russell and husband Lucky of Booneville, Mississippi; sons, Shane Garner of Murray, Clifton Garner and wife Beverly of Murray; step-sons, David Gardner and wife Laura of Benton and Daniel Gardner of Benton; brother, Chester Garner and wife Ruby of Murray; sisters, Nancy Brandon and husband Joe of Murray, Fronie Eldridge of Murray and Vickie Reed and husband Butch of Murray; grandchildren, Danial Garner of Ecru, Mississippi, Victoria Perez and husband Carlos of New Albany, Mississippi, Cierra Garner of Paris, Dakota Garner of Murray, Blake Garner of Kirksey, Emily Garner of Kirksey, Jayna Garner of Kirksey, Scarlett Gardner of Benton, Savannah Gardner of Benton and Hunter Gardner of Benton; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton, with James Stom officiating. Burial followed in Hamlet Cemetery in Benton. Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamlet Cemetery Fund, c/o Cindy Rose, 1725 Dunn Cemetery Road, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton was in charge of arrangements.
Philenus W. ‘Mack’ Westbay
Philenus M. “Mack” Westbay, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Susan Hutson Lassiter
Susan Hutson Lassiter, 41, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jessica Garnett
Jessica Garnett, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.