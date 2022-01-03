John Otis Pasco Jr.
John Otis Pasco Jr., 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 25, 1945, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to John Otis Pasco Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Nall Pasco.
He retired as a clinical therapist.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Otis Pasco, III; and a brother, Thomas Steven Pasco.
Mr. Pasco is survived by his wife, Kathryn Hackney Pasco; a sister, Patricia Lynn Pasco; and brothers, William Nall Pasco and James Humphrey Pasco.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Playhouse In The Park, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Sylvia Thomas Moore
Sylvia Thomas Moore, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 1, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Harry Rowland and Rhoda Elizabeth Rowland.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Tony Thomas, Barry Thomas and Mark Thomas; and sisters, Lucille Valentine, Luveane Maupin and Pearline Edwards; and her parents.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband, Aubrey Moore Jr.; a daughter, Sandra Thomas Fulton; stepchildren, Debbie Black (Mike), Morgan Moore (Becky), Owen Moore (Lexi), Darren Moore (Tina) and Colin Moore (Lynn); daughters-in-law, Tonda Thomas, Teresa Thomas and Anita Thomas; special friend, Debbie Vance; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens with her grandson, Jody Burkeen officiating. There will be no public visitation. Friends may meet at the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Walker
Mary Walker, 92, of Murray, Kentucky died at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Spring Creek Health Care Center in Murray.
She was born April 9, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Clifford Davis and Mary Bland Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Davis, Freda Jones, Pauline Cooper, David Davis and Wildie Davis.
Ms. Walker is survived her daughters, Cindy Henson and Renae Richard; and a special friend, Patty Knott.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Murray City Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Friends may meet at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy J. Fandrich
Nancy J. Fandrich, 87, of Murray, Kentucky,passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Murray Calloway County Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born in 1934 to John and Carmen Kronk Ramsey of Nashville, TN, she graduated from Isaac Litton High School in 1952 and attended the George Peabody School for Teachers where she studied special education and was a member of Kappa Delta.
She married William W. Fandrich in Nashville in 1953; they spent two years in Germany during his service in the US Army. Afterwards, they made Murray their home, where she enjoyed participating in golf scrambles at the Murray Country Club, studying special education at Murray State University, playing bridge with friends, and vacationing at Florida's beaches. Most of all, Nancy was best known for her dedication to family, quick smile, sharp sense of humor, and the warm welcome she and her husband unfailingly extended to friends and family – neither ever met a stranger. Together, they possessed a remarkable knack for creating a lively, loving home bustling with activity and fun. Nancy was a member of the First United Methodist Church and encouraged her children to grow in their faith.
Nancy’s husband and daughter, Lee Ann, precede her in death, in addition to her parents.
She is survived by her children Susan Fandrich, Murray, Sharon Fandrich, Nashville, TN, William Fandrich, Jr. (Lisa), North Richland Hills, TX, and Nancy Karin Price (Jeremy), Murray; and grandchildren, Stephanie Ernsting (Matthew), Franklin, TN, Brad Simmons (Dr. Josh Adair), Murray, Michael Winchester (Grace), San Antonio, TX, Brianna May (Austin) Dallas, TX, Sydney Reid, Murray, Alec Ciora, Keller, TX, Lukas Fandrich, Arlington, TX, Myles Price, Murray, Jaxon Price, Murray, Grayton Price, Murray; and great-grandchildren Alexander and William Ernsting, Franklin, TN.
A graveside service for Mrs. Nancy Fandrich is set for 1 PM on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Murray City Cemetery. Joshua Price will officiate. Pallbearers include Bill Fandrich, Jeremy Price, Matt Ernsting, Brad Simmons, Michael Winchester, Scott Reid.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Murray Watch Center, 702 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Nancy J. Fandrich by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Angie Marine
Angie Marine, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jacqueline Pollaccia
Jacqueline Pollaccia, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Cynthia S. Ragsdale
Cynthia S. Ragsdale, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Marsha C. Phillips
Marsha C. Phillips, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.