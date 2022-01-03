Angie Dean Marine
Angie Dean Marine, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born in Murray, Feb 13, 1924, to Galen C. Myers and Lois (Ray) Myers.
She retired from Fisher Price and was a member of the Union Grove Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marine was preceded in death by her husband, Rob Wilson Marine, who died on Oct. 12, 1962; and one sister, Kathleen Riley.
Mrs. Marine is survived by one daughter, Robbie Marine of Murray; one son, Don Marine and wife Carole of Murray; two grandchildren, Michelle Alexander and husband Jim of Gallatin, Tennessee and Marcy Back and husband Rusty of Murray; as well as three great – grandchildren, Ethan Back of Murray, Kentucky, Laurel Alexander and Madison Alexander both of Gallatin.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Johnny Parker will officiate, and burial will follow in the Goshen Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Union Grove Church of Christ Benevolent Fund, c/o Ted Lovett, 5075 State Route 121 North, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Blanche Marquerite Dunn
Blanche Marguerite Dunn, 86, of Clinton Township, Michigan, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
She was born March 20, 1935, in Rockport, Kentucky, to Earl and Mary (McConnell) Porter, who preceded her in death.
She is the beloved wife, of 67 years, to Cleatus Marvin Dunn; loving mother of Vennetta Ackley (James), David (Darlene), James (Sue), and John (Tammy); former daughter-in-law Mary Dunn. She is also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Local survivors include her sister, Tootsie Key, Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Phyliss Dunn, Mayfield; niece, Melissa Rideout (Scott), Paducah; three nephews, Richard Reed (Steven), Murray, James Dunn (Kelly) and Tim Dunn (Lori), Mayfield.
Visitation for Mrs. Dunn was held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, Michigan with an Order of the Eastern Star and prayer service at 7 p.m. held Monday.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Kaul Funeral Home. Burial will be at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East in Clinton Township.
Kaul Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Sylvia Thomas Moore
Mrs. Sylvia Thomas "Toopie" Moore, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Moore was born June 1, 1930, in Calloway County, to Harry Rowland and Rhoda Elizabeth Rowland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Chester Thomas; sons, Tony Thomas, Barry Thomas and Mark Thomas; sisters, Lucille Valentine, Luveane Maupin and Pearline Edwards.
She is survived by her husband, Aubrey Moore, Jr.; daughter, Sandra Thomas Fulton; stepchildren, Debbie Black (Mike), Morgan Moore (Becky), Owen Moore (Lexi), Darren Moore (Tina) and Colin Moore (Lynn); daughters in law, Tonda Thomas, Teresa Thomas, and Anita Thomas; special friend, Debbie Vance; ten grandchildren, thirteen stepgrandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Murray Memorial Gardens with her grandson, Jody Burkeen officiating. There will be no public visitation. Friends may meet at the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple Street, Murray, KY 42071 or your favorite charity.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Walker
Mary Walker, 92, of Murray, Kentucky died at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Spring Creek Health Care Center in Murray.
She was born April 9, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Clifford Davis and Mary Bland Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Davis, Freda Jones, Pauline Cooper, David Davis and Wildie Davis.
Ms. Walker is survived her daughters, Cindy Henson and Renae Richard; and a special friend, Patty Knott.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Murray City Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Friends may meet at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy J. Fandrich
Nancy J. Fandrich, 87, of Murray, KY, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born in 1934 to John and Carmen Kronk Ramsey of Nashville, TN, she graduated from Isaac Litton High School in 1952 and attended the George Peabody School for Teachers where she studied special education and was a member of Kappa Delta.
She married William W. Fandrich in Nashville in 1953; they spent two years in Germany during his service in the US Army. Afterwards, they made Murray their home, where she enjoyed participating in golf scrambles at the Murray Country Club, studying special education at Murray State University, playing bridge with friends, and vacationing at Florida's beaches. Most of all, Nancy was best known for her dedication to family, quick smile, sharp sense of humor, and the warm welcome she and her husband unfailingly extended to friends and family – neither ever met a stranger. Together, they possessed a remarkable knack for creating a lively, loving home bustling with activity and fun. Nancy was a member of the First United Methodist Church and encouraged her children to grow in their faith.
Nancy’s husband and daughter, Lee Ann, precede her in death, in addition to her parents.
She is survived by her children Susan Fandrich, Murray, Sharon Fandrich, Nashville, TN, William Fandrich, Jr. (Lisa), North Richland Hills, TX, and Nancy Karin Price (Jeremy), Murray; and grandchildren, Stephanie Ernsting (Matthew), Franklin, TN, Brad Simmons (Dr. Josh Adair), Murray, Michael Winchester (Grace), San Antonio, TX, Brianna May (Austin) Dallas, TX, Sydney Reid, Murray, Alec Ciora, Keller, TX, Lukas Fandrich, Arlington, TX, Myles Price, Murray, Jaxon Price, Murray, Grayton Price, Murray; and great-grandchildren Alexander and William Ernsting, Franklin, TN.
A graveside service for Mrs. Nancy Fandrich is set for 1 PM on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Murray City Cemetery. Joshua Price will officiate. Pallbearers include Bill Fandrich, Jeremy Price, Matt Ernsting, Brad Simmons, Michael Winchester, Scott Reid.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Murray Watch Center, 702 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Nancy J. Fandrich by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.