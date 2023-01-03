Dennis W. Sliger
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Preceding him in death include his grandparents, Rufus B. and Effie Mae Turner Bean, Norman Monroe and Maude Adelle Roberts Sliger; a brother, Teddy Bazzell; three sisters, Wanda Nance Brown, Dorothy Bazzell, Betty Parrish, in addition to his parents.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories include a brother, Ralph H. Sliger of Murray, sisters, Jean Self of Murray, Jo Ann Sliger-Thorn of Murray, Diana Tindell (Robert) of Murray and special longtime friend, Joyce Sliger of Murray.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include Trey Tindell, Jake Tindell, Brent Stalls, Tony Sliger, Bino Edwards, Jason Self.
His family welcomes visitors from 10 AM - 11 AM on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
Martha Carol Wicker
Martha Carol Wicker, 73, of the Aurora community, Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 13, 1949, to George and Martha (Morris) Barrow, who preceded her in death.
She was a retired teacher/administrator at South Marshall and Calloway County high schools in Kentucky, and with the Billings, Montana School System. She held a bachelor and master's degree from Murray State University and a master's degree from Montana State University.
Mrs. Wicker is survived by her husband of 39 years, Morris Wicker; one brother, Dwayne Barrow and wife Debbie of Paris, Tennessee; one sister, Ruth Ann Taylor and husband Wally of Hardin; three nephews; and one niece.
No services are planned.
Kathy Mae Sledd
Kathy Mae Sledd, 70, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec.r 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 9, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan, to William B. Beane and Nellie Rubene (Lassiter) Beane.
She was a homemaker and retired from Fisher-Price Toys in Murray. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Tony Sledd; two brothers, Kenneth Beane and Gary Beane; and a sister, Debbie Morrison.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Russell Sledd of Almo; daughters, Dawn Lamb and husband Johnny and Christy Sledd, all of Murray; siblings, Judy Downey, Mark Beane and Keith Beane, all of Murray; grandchildren, Justin Garland of Murray, Taylor Fike of Kirksey, Aaron Lawrence of Murray, Kelsea Roberts of Murray, Asia Sledd of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Landon Sledd of Murray; and great-grandchildren, Levi Garland, Cooper Craddock, Kaysen Garland, Kanden Richardson, Lucas Roberts, Oliver Mohler, Madison Lawrence, Kiyah Tyler and Layla Tyler.
A private family funeral service will be held in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are Mitchell Downey, Brian Beane, Johnny Beane, Joe Beane, Michael Beane, Justin Garland and Levi Garland.
No public visitation will be held.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in memory of Kathy Sledd to a charity of your choice.
Ruby Carolyn (Parks) Hargrove
Ruby Carolyn (Parks) Hargrove, 77 of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 2, 1945, in Murray to Dewey Otto and Ruby (Poole) Parks.
She was a loving wife, mother and Nana to her family. She retired after 20 years of service with the Murray State University Library, where she worked in the catalog department. She was a graduate of Murray College High School, and a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph R. “Joe” Hargrove of Murray; daughter, Deborah Pemwell of Murray; brother, Frederick Parks of Indiana; grandchildren, Jessica Webb, Michaela Misner, Olivia Pemwell, and Charles Pemwell, all of Murray; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Webb, Ashlyn Webb, Sophia Sullivan, Layla Rudolph, Ruby Misner and Millie Misner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Charles Frederick Hargrove; and son-in-law, Derek Pemwell.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Stephen Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Blenda Sue Owen
Blenda Sue (Baker) Owen, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 8, 163, in Lepanto, Arkansas, to Gerald William and Sara Nell (Ray) Baker.
She was a homemaker.
Blenda is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Lynn Owen of Calvert City and Brandy Owen of Nashville, Tennessee; stepsons, Jason Owen of Murray and Joshua Owen, also of Murray; brother, Dwayne Pharis of Turrell, Arkansas; sister, Nora Wilson of Benton; and grandchildren, Daniel Owen, Jeremiah Owen, Harley Lynn Owen and David Jay Owen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Wyatt Owen; and a brother, Bill Preston Baker.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
