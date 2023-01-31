Dr. Charles Eugene ‘Gene’ Cook
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook.
Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of Calloway County and the surrounding areas, where he practiced as an obstetrician and gynecologist for 42 years. He identified his chosen profession in high school, which he later pursued through study at the University of Louisville School of Medicine (U of L). While there, he found himself delivering babies under the mentorship of Dr. Ray Gibson, cementing the path that would lead him to join a practice with Dr. Conrad Jones and deliver more than 8,000 babies in Murray. More importantly, however, Dr. Cook’s time at U of L led him to his future wife, Martha Anne Calhoun.
As a family man, Dr. Cook provided a loving, quiet, and steady presence underscored by a subtle sense of humor. He bonded with his son over a shared love of cars, including a 1969 Corvette, which his son Gene now owns and which his grandson, Dylan, will almost certainly drive in the future. With his daughter Lori, Dr. Cook shared his love of animals and James Herriot stories, initially leading her to consider a career in veterinary medicine. To his children and grandchildren alike, Dr. Cook gave his love of books and reading, which he credited with transforming his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brothers, Ted Cook and David Cook of London.
Dr. Cook is survived by his wife of 53 years, Martha Anne Calhoun Cook of Murray; his son, Gene Cook Jr. (Trish) of San Jose, California; his daughter, Lori Cook (Jake Wegmann) of Austin, Texas; his grandchildren, Dylan Cook and Addie Wegmann; and his siblings, Connie Cook Johnson and Denny Cook, both of London.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes in Lyon County, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to support the maintenance of Bethlehem Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Bethlehem Cemetery Fund, c/o Fredonia Valley Bank, 226 East Commerce Street in Eddyville, KY 42038.
Bernice S. Grogan
Mrs. Bernice S. Grogan, 84, of Murray, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Grogan was born on July 25, 1938 in Gleason, Tennessee to the late James and Mattie White Scott.
Bernice worked most of her life at Fisher Price in Murray. She was a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist for over 40 years and when her health failed she joined Greater Hope Baptist Church where her girls were. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mattie La Donna Smith; six brothers, James Scott Jr., Ellis Scott, Joe Scott, OC Scott, Arthur Lee “Pinky” Scott, Russell Scott; two sisters, May Elle Scott, Mattie Bell Gibbs; two grandsons, Chris Cavitt and Carey Cavitt.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband of 50 years, Mr. Clarence Grogan of Murray; daughters, Paula McCutcheon of Murray, Missy Liles (Jeff) of Murray, Cynthia “Ne-Ne” Grogan of Nashville; a sister, Delores (Tony) Bridges of Gleason, TN; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters in law, Ann Foster of Murray, Vanessa Burrus of Murray, Maurice Daniel of Murray, Barbara Grogan of Hendersonville, TN; Elsie Scott of Gleason, TN; a brother in law, Thurmond Foster, Sr. Also surviving is a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and in laws.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Bernice Grogan is set for 1 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include Carl Skinner, Tyrone Skinner, Michael Foster, Thurmond Foster, Heath Walls, Russell Foster.
Her family welcomes visitors from 11 am until 1 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Heritage Chapel.
Laura Ragsdale Phelps
Laura Ragsdale Phelps, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Norton Hospice Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.