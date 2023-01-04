Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky.
Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray.
After graduating from Benton High School in 1959, she received her AD from Freed-Hardeman University in 1961 and graduated with a BA in psychology from Abilene Christian University in 1963. She spent more than 30 years with the Girl Scouts of America, where at the time of her retirement, she was Vice President of Membership with the San Jacinto Girl Scout Council in Houston.
She was an active member of the Murray Woman’s Club and served as vice-chairman of the Kappa Department.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Douglas Einar Johnson, and her parents, Dwight Bernard Pace and Wilma Alice Gardner Pace.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Annette Carolyn Johnson Hand and son-in-law, Charles Hand; grandchildren, Brennan and Sophia Hand, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; a brother, Douglas Dwight Pace; and brother-in-law, Corey Brooks Pace of Washington, DC; a niece, Elizabeth Pace Buckingham; and great-nieces, Savanna and Scarlet Buckingham, all of Houston; a niece, Amanda Pace and husband Mike Corl of Nashville, Tennessee; an aunt, Janice Pace Miller and husband Ron Miller of Cincinnati; cousins Leslie Miller McManus and husband Dan of Cincinnati, Matthew Miller and wife Wendy of Atlanta, Georgia; and many other loving cousins, extended family, and friends.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Eastern European Missions fund at www.eem.org.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis W. Sliger
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Preceding him in death include his grandparents, Rufus B. and Effie Mae Turner Bean, Norman Monroe and Maude Adelle Roberts Sliger; a brother, Teddy Bazzell; three sisters, Wanda Nance Brown, Dorothy Bazzell, Betty Parrish, in addition to his parents.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories include a brother, Ralph H. Sliger of Murray, sisters, Jean Self of Murray, Jo Ann Sliger-Thorn of Murray, Diana Tindell (Robert) of Murray and special longtime friend, Joyce Sliger of Murray.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include Trey Tindell, Jake Tindell, Brent Stalls, Tony Sliger, Bino Edwards, Jason Self. His family welcomes visitors from 10 AM - 11 AM on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
Ruby Carolyn Parks Hargrove
Ruby Carolyn Parks Hargrove, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 2, 1945, in Murray to Dewey Otto and Ruby Poole Parks.
She was a loving wife, mother and Nana to her family. She retired after 20 years of service with the Murray State University Library, where she worked in the catalog department. She was a graduate of Murray College High School, and a member of Memorial Baptist Church.Sh
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Charles Frederick Hargrove; and son-in-law, Derek Pemwell.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph R. “Joe” Hargrove of Murray; daughter, Deborah Pemwell of Murray; brother, Frederick Parks of Indiana; grandchildren, Jessica Webb, Michaela Misner, Olivia Pemwell, and Charles Pemwell, all of Murray; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Webb, Ashlyn Webb, Sophia Sullivan, Layla Rudolph, Ruby Misner and Millie Misner.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Stephen Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mandi Murdock
Mandi Murdock, 43, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
