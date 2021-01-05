Shirley J. Manis Warren
Shirley J. Manis Warren, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday Jan. 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Sept. 30, 1945, in Akron, Ohio, to Thomas J. Manis and Myrtle Penley Manis.
She retired form Fisher Price-Mattel and ran a self-employed cleaning service. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her half-brothers and sisters, Alma Mae Manis Hurd, ID Manis, Helen Manis Castle, Johnny Manis, Everette Manis, Harley Collins, Gene Collins and Kenneth Collins; and one granddaughter, Keely Cook.
Ms. Warren is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Foutch and husband Larry of Hazel, KaSandra Cook of Murray and Shelly Adams and fiancé Alex Hayes of Murray; one brother, Tommy Manis and wife Regina of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Ryan Wortham, Tyler Wortham, Britney Springer, Adam Springer, Brooke Foutch, Brandon Foutch, Maegan Lusk, Shea Cunningham, Braden Lamb, and Kinsley Lamb; and six great-grandchildren, Kael Springer, Leyona Springer, Layla Wortham, Tyler Wortham, Kaelynn Springer and Clay Adams.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richie Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Dr. James E. Wilson
Dr. James E. Wilson, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his residence.
He attended Westside Baptist Church and was a former member of the Graves County Health Department Board. He retired after 45 years as an optometrist.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Jean Wilson; one son, Jimmy Wilson; one brother, Ralph Wilson; two sisters, Euva Nell Wyatt and Allene Knight; one granddaughter, Melissa Wilson; and his parents, Ernest and Fronye Nicholson Wilson.
Dr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Faye Finley Wilson; one son, Frank Finley and wife Sherrie of Murray; four daughters, Karen Roberts of Mayfield, Beth (David) Ray of Hickory, Felicia (Ken) Marks of Texas and Florell (John) Hand of Indiana; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Keith Allred officiating. Burial will follow in Pottsville Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Wilson, Seth Ray, Jared Thompson, Mahlon Gingerich, Craig Turner and Tom Jones. There will be no public visitation.
Kathie Rankin
Kathie "Kelli" Susan Aschenbrenner Rankin, 68, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 6:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born April 26, 1952, in Dixon, Illinois, to Andrew "Bill" Aschenbrenner and Ruth Aschenbrenner Bowker.
She never knew what she wanted to be when she grew up from steel worker to limo driver to dance club DJ and many more in between.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Pam; and her brother, Andrew "Jim".
Ms. Rankin is survived by her daughter, Staci Lynne Rankin; a favorite cousin, Steve Stomberg (Tina); and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private burial will be in Illinois.
Phillip Dale Thompson
Phillip Dale Thompson, 58, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 11, 2020.
He was born Sept. 13, 1962, in Paducah, Kentucky.
He had the ability to roll with the punches, go with the flow, and find humor in most every scenario, including his last few weeks battling the complications of cancer.
Phill took his last peaceful breath after saying he’d go first just to check things out for his family, because he looked out for those he loved. He loved his children more than anything. Devin Scott Thompson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Samantha Jade Thompson of Trenton, New Jersey, have survived him in death as well as in all of the embarrassing home movies he insisted on making of their accomplishments.
No one loved Phill more than his own mother, Jackie Graham, who is well and living in Murray. He loved and cherished his mother, and he always said he was her favorite child.
Phill is also survived by his three sisters, Felicia Fisher of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Sandy Butler of Clinton and Dana (John) Provo of Gulf Breeze. His intelligent and attractive sisters have collectively agreed to forgive him for torturing them as children and for contaminating them with cooties.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Daniel Thompson, from whom he inherited his unbridled curiosity, survival skills, unbeatable charm and huge ego.
His classmates from 1977-1981 at St. Mary High School in Paducah and Reidland High School probably remember an effervescent, handsome prankster who loved everybody and was a magnet of personality that always attracted people to him. Phill appreciated everything because everything had worth, like his jobs. He took his responsibilities and duties seriously at AugustaWestland. He had mentioned many times his fun and cool co-workers, who he considered great friends.
Phill dearly loved, and was loved by, his friends and family. He said he wants us to remember the good times, to be kind and to keep happy hearts.
No memorial service is planned, but a family reunion and celebration will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Penn Medicine At Home Development, Attn: Kelly McBride, 3535 Market Street, Ste. 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Mark Pierce
Mark Pierce, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 11, 1952 in Murray to Frelon and Francis Rose Pierce.
He was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dot Stallons.
Mr. Pierce is survived by a brother, Mike Pierce and wife Lou Jean of North Port, Florida; and two sisters, Sharon Carlisle (Joe) of Hazel and Susan Belcher (Danny) of Hopkinsville.
No services are planned.
Donations may be made to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Cillia Alexander, 301 Backusburg Road, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Joel Gregory Nichols
Joel Gregory Nichols, 67, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 25, 1953, in Houston, Texas, to Lloyd Nichols and Dorothy Williams Nichols.
He retired as a special projects manager with Marathon Oil Company. His 30 year career in the oil industry included supervising and coordinating many different aspects of the oil refinery business that spanned across many states, including, Texas, California, Hawaii, Washington, Pennsylvania and Kansas. He received numerous recognition awards for achievement and excellence.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Nichols.
Mr. Nichols is survived by his wife, Eva Williams Nichols; sons, Joel G. Nichols Jr. and wife Shawna of California and Todd Nichols and wife Tiffany of Arizona; a daughter, Heather Fullmer and husband Ryan of California; a sister, Deb Funderburk of Texas; eight grandchildren, Michael Fullmer, Aidan Nichols, Tatum Nichols, Ashley Criswell, Blake Nichols, Isabella Nichols, Mikayla Nichols and Zoe Nichols; and several nieces, nephews, half-brothers, and half-sisters.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Clint Gentry officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Joan Joyce Shinners
Joan Joyce Shinners, 88, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Tri Star Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
She was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Gary, Indiana, to Dominick Sicol and Agnes Gessner Sicol.
She was a resident of Murray for 42 years before moving to Mt. Juliet, and was of Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Shinners.
Mrs. Shinners is survived by a son, Craig Shinners and wife LoAn of San Jose, California; two daughters, Debi Shinners of Antioch, Tennessee, and Laura Shinners Willner of San Jose; a brother, Richard Sicol; and six grandchildren.
A private, family graveside service will be held at Murray City Cemetery.
G.W. Turpin
G.W. Turpin, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 11, 1938, in Puryear, Tennessee, to John Culley and Willie Pearl Turpin.
He was a woodworking craftsman and loved the outdoors and farming. He retired as a tool and dye maker. He was a member of Plesant Valley Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one step-daughter, Patty Williams Suver.
Mr. Turpin is survived by his wife, Marianna Walker Turpin, whom he married Jan. 1, 1991; four step-sons, Joey (Pam) Williams, David Williams, Mark (Lori) Williams and Jerry Williams; one step-daughter, Donna Williams, all of Murray; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Novella Carroll
Novella Carroll, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Feb. 20, 1933, in Dexter, Kentucky, to Clarence and Harriet Duncan Phillips.
She worked in dietetics at Elgin State Hospital and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Duane Carroll; brothers, Bob Phillips, Franklin Phillips, Earl Phillips, Joe Phillips and Louis Phillips; and sisters, Pansy Pritchett, Mary Ward, Ruby Phillips, Dora Frances Houser and Fairy Pritchett.
Ms. Carroll is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as good friend, Marie Taylor.
Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Burial will follow in Hillerman Cemetery in Massac County, Illinois.
Peggy Ann Clemons
Peggy Ann Clemons, 80, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born May 29, 1940, in Evansville, Indiana, to John Ed and Elsie Sichler Norman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Clemons Jr., and a sister, Betty Pease.
Mrs. Clemons is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, James "Jim" Clemons of New Concord; two sons, Johnny Ray Clemons and Jerry Lee Clemons, both of New Concord; a daughter, Kim Johnson of New Concord; two brothers, Eddie Norman and Jerry Lee Norman; four sisters, Delores Watson, Joanie Board, Shirley Adcock and Ruby Shafer; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan.16, 2021, at the American Legion Post 73, 310 Bee Creek Drive in Murray.
