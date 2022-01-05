Cindy Ragsdale
Cindy Ragsdale, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Sept. 6, 1951, in Murray, to D.T. “Buddy” Humphreys and Jenny Wren Coleman Humphreys.
She graduated from Murray State University in 1977 with a bachelor of science degree in social work. She retired as a social worker for the Murray-Calloway County Hospita,l and was a member of First Baptist Church. She co-founded the Alzheimer’s Support Group at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and served on numerous boards and committees in the Murray and Calloway County area.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her auntie, Ora Lee Farris.
Mrs. Ragsdale is survived by her husband, Larry Ragsdale of Murray, whom she married May 30, 1969, in Murray; two daughters, Jenny Ragsdale Bennett and husband Greg of Greenville, South Carolina, and Robyn Ragsdale Powers and husband Todd of Paducah; one son, Matt Ragsdale and wife Susan of Murray; one sister, Genevieve Adams of Murray; and five grandchildren, Andy Bennett of Greenville, Lauren Bennett of Greenville, Nora Powers of Paducah, Charlotte Ragsdale of Murray and Levi Golden Ragsdale of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071, or to First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Evelyn Miller Morris
Mary Evelyn Miller Morris, 91, of the Hico community in Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Spring Creek Heath Care in Murray.
She was born Nov. 27, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Herbert and Ina Mae Parrish Miller.
She retired from the enamel department of Tappan, and provided home health care for many years. She was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Morris, whom she married Sept. 6, 1952, in Corinth, Mississippi. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Shirley Sheppard Alexander; and one brother, Charles Miller.
Mrs. Morris is survived by three sons, Jimmy Dale and wife Linda of Almo, Jerry Don and wife Beth of Murray and Johnny Daren and wife Cathy; five grandchildren (or “out-laws” as Mary lovingly called them), Matthew Morris of Murray, Sara Duncan and significant other, Phillip Cissell, of Hardin, Maggie Francisco and husband Ricky of Hazel and Jayden and Kaylee Morris of Murray; five great-grandchildren, Kinsley Keyes, Preston Beane, Ellie Francisco, Chloe “Coco” Francisco and Reece Francisco; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery with Richard Burkeen officiating. Pallbearers will be Ricky Rudolph, Anthony Sheppard, Gary Miller, Terry Miller, Ricky Francisco and Phillip Cissel.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Graves
Mr. Joseph Graves, 91, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Mr. Graves was born on June 23, 1930 to the late Joseph and Jessie Mae Wilson Graves. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1948-1952 in the Seventh Infantry Division. He was stationed in Japan from 1948-1950 and went on to serve in Korea from 1950 to 1951. Mr. Graves loved playing the guitar, gardening, riding his motorcycle and even flying airplanes. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Those preceding him in death include a great grandson, Beau Ryan Doss; a brother, George Vester Poe; in addition to his parents.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his loving wife to whom he married on September 10, 1952, Mrs. Mary Graves of Murray; sons, Joseph Graves, Jr. and wife, Heather of Rives, TN, Jeff Graves and wife Tammy, of Puryear, TN; daughters, Debra Doss and husband Terry of Murray, Tracey Mowery and husband Mitch, of Murray; grandchildren, Troy Doss and wife Daysha of Murray, Adam Doss of Murray, Holly Wade and husband Kyle, of Murray, Jake William Graves and wife, Katie of Memphis, Mackensie Graves and fiance, Blake Vacca of Murray, Jaxon Moran, Dylan Moran of Rives, TN, Julie McCall and husband, Brandon Smith of Nashville, Miguel and Marisela Sanchez of Rives, TN; great grandchildren, Ryann Doss, Lainey Doss, Emma Grace Graves, Andrew Graves, Sunny Smith, Beck Smith.
The family will have a private graveside service with military honors for Mr. Graves at Murray City Cemetery with Martin Severns officiating. Pallbearers include, Troy Doss, Adam Doss, Kyle Wade, Mitch Mowery, Terry Doss, Blake Vacca.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Needline of Murray, 509 N 8th St, Murray, KY 42071 or First Candle (SIDS Foundation), 21 Locust Avenue, Suite 2B, New Canaan, CT 06840.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Joseph Graves by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Angie Dean Marine
Angie Dean Marine, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Feb. 13, 1925, in Murray, to Galen C. Myers and Lois Ray Myers.
She retired from Fisher Price and was a member of Union Grove Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rob Wilson Marine, who died Oct. 12, 1962, and one sister, Kathleen Riley.
Mrs. Marine is survived by one daughter, Robbie Marine of Murray; one son, Don Marine and wife Carole of Murray; two grandchildren, Michelle Alexander and husband Jim of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Marcy Back and husband Rusty of Murray; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan Back of Murray, and Laurel Alexander and Madison Alexander, both of Gallatin.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Johnny Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Goshen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Union Grove Church of Christ Benevolent Fund, c/o Ted Lovett, 5075 State Route 121 North, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Blanche Marquerite Dunn
Blanche Marguerite Dunn, 86, of Clinton Township, Michigan, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
She was born March 20, 1935, in Rockport, Kentucky, to Earl and Mary McConnell Porter, who preceded her in death.
She is the beloved wife of 67 years to Cleatus Marvin Dunn; the loving mother of Vennetta Ackley (James), David (Darlene), James (Sue) and John (Tammy); and her former daughter-in-law, Mary Dunn. She is also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Local survivors include her sister, Tootsie Key of Beaver Dam; a sister-in-law, Phyliss Dunn of Mayfield; a niece, Melissa Rideout (Scott) of Paducah; three nephews, Richard Reed (Steven) of Murray, and James Dunn (Kelly) and Tim Dunn (Lori), all of Mayfield.
The funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Kaul Funeral Home in Clinton Township, Michigan.Burial was in Cadillac Memorial Gardens East in Clinton Township. Visitation was Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the funeral home. An Order of the Eastern Star and prayer service was at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Kaul Funeral Home in Michigan was in charge of the arrangements.
Wendy Prestfeldt
Wendy Prestfeldt, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Barbara Erskine
Barbara Erskine, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.