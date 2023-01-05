Mandi Murdock
Mandi Murdock, 43, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 21, 1979, in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was the guidance counselor at Southwest Elementary School in Murray, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She was a 2001 graduate of Murray State University.
Mandi was known for her grace, kindness, selflessness, generosity, positivity, love and upbeat spirit. She was always welcoming with her infectious smile and kind soul. Her love for others was unmatched. Teaching and helping students was her passion. Mandi enjoyed traveling, making sure to find every Target along the way. She also enjoyed running and walking. She took great pride in her ability to stay organized and keep things in perfect order. She was a collector of ink pens, giraffes and pineapples. Mandi’s greatest joy came from her husband and children. She strived daily to show them just how special they were to her.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kenzie Murdock, and her stepfather, Major Reese Walker.
Mandi is survived by her husband, Kyle Murdock of Murray, whom she married July 10, 1999, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky; one son, Luke Murdock of Murray; her mother, Brenda Walker of Benton; her father, Jackie Darnall and wife Flora of Benton; her maternal grandparents, Pat and Ronnie Tubbs of Benton; one brother, Shane Darnall and wife Jill of Draffenville; two sisters, Tyna Day and husband Kevin of Cunningham and Karen Lovett of Benton; two nieces, Gracelyn Darnall and Jerrica Cline and wife Courtney; and three nephews, Griffin Darnall, Josh Haynes and wife Charlse, and Justin Haynes and wife Vanessa.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Blenda Sue Owen
Blenda Sue (Baker) Owen, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 8, 163, in Lepanto, Arkansas, to Gerald William and Sara Nell (Ray) Baker.
She was a homemaker.
Blenda is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Lynn Owen of Calvert City and Brandy Owen of Nashville, Tennessee; stepsons, Jason Owen of Murray and Joshua Owen, also of Murray; brother, Dwayne Pharis of Turrell, Arkansas; sister, Nora Wilson of Benton; and grandchildren, Daniel Owen, Jeremiah Owen, Harley Lynn Owen and David Jay Owen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Wyatt Owen; and a brother, Bill Preston Baker.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Robert ‘Bob’ Saywell Jr.
Robert “Bob” Saywell Jr., 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare Assisted Living for our Seniors in Almo, Kentucky.
Walter K. Hatfield
Walter K. Hatfield, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ruby Carolyn Parks Hargrove
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.