Shirley J. Manis Warren
Shirley J. Manis Warren, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday Jan. 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Sept. 30, 1945, in Akron, Ohio, to Thomas J. Manis and Myrtle Penley Manis.
She retired form Fisher Price-Mattel and ran a self-employed cleaning service. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her half-brothers and sisters, Alma Mae Manis Hurd, ID Manis, Helen Manis Castle, Johnny Manis, Everette Manis, Harley Collins, Gene Collins and Kenneth Collins; and one granddaughter, Keely Cook.
Ms. Warren is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Foutch and husband Larry of Hazel, KaSandra Cook of Murray and Shelly Adams and fiancé Alex Hayes of Murray; one brother, Tommy Manis and wife Regina of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Ryan Wortham, Tyler Wortham, Britney Springer, Adam Springer, Brooke Foutch, Brandon Foutch, Maegan Lusk, Shea Cunningham, Braden Lamb, and Kinsley Lamb; and six great-grandchildren, Kael Springer, Leyona Springer, Layla Wortham, Tyler Wortham, Kaelynn Springer and Clay Adams.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richie Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Dr. James E. Wilson
Dr. James E. Wilson, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his residence.
He attended Westside Baptist Church and was a former member of the Graves County Health Department Board. He retired after 45 years as an optometrist.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Jean Wilson; one son, Jimmy Wilson; one brother, Ralph Wilson; two sisters, Euva Nell Wyatt and Allene Knight; one granddaughter, Melissa Wilson; and his parents, Ernest and Fronye Nicholson Wilson.
Dr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Faye Finley Wilson; one son, Frank Finley and wife Sherrie of Murray; four daughters, Karen Roberts of Mayfield, Beth (David) Ray of Hickory, Felicia (Ken) Marks of Texas and Florell (John) Hand of Indiana; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Keith Allred officiating. Burial will follow in Pottsville Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Wilson, Seth Ray, Jared Thompson, Mahlon Gingerich, Craig Turner and Tom Jones. There will be no public visitation.
Kathie Rankin
Kathie "Kelli" Susan Aschenbrenner Rankin, 68, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 6:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born April 26, 1952, in Dixon, Illinois, to Andrew "Bill" Aschenbrenner and Ruth Aschenbrenner Bowker.
She never knew what she wanted to be when she grew up from steel worker to limo driver to dance club DJ and many more in between.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Pam; and her brother, Andrew "Jim".
Ms. Rankin is survived by her daughter, Staci Lynne Rankin; a favorite cousin, Steve Stomberg (Tina); and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private burial will be in Illinois.
Verna Mae Lax
Verna Mae Lax, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
