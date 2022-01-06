Bjarne A. Hansen
Bjarne A. Hansen, 49, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born July 3, 1972, in Pekin, Illinois.
He was the Development Director at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee. He was a member of Purpose Church in Murray where he served as a trustee and led the Next Class where folks were able to discover their spiritual gifts and grow deeper in their relationship with God.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Hansen; stepfather, Al Rettke; infant daughter, Jordan Hansen; and infant granddaughter, Rory Hansen.
Mr. Hansen is survived by his wife, Michelle Nutter Hansen of Murray, whom he married May 28, 1994, in Marion, Illinois; his mother, Melinda Rettke of Peoria, Illinois; one son, Isaac Hansen and wife Makenzie of Murray; one sister, Kirsten Pattengale and husband Vince of Pierceton, Indiana; two brothers, Hans Hansen and wife Sheryl of Glasford and Eric Hansen and wife Cheryl of Springfield, Illinois; several beloved nieces and nephews; and his in-laws, Mike and Jan Nutter of Murray.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Purpose Church in Murray with Dustin McClain officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Purpose Church, 601 South 12th St., Murray, KY, or Five-Fold International Ministries, 1425 North 6th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Bjarne loved Jesus more than anything and he lived each day focused on Jesus and pointing others to Jesus. He was known for his smile, his worship, and his great bear hugs. There was never a time that his family questioned his love for them, and they felt extremely blessed to have been loved by him.
Janice F. Rogers
Janice F. Rogers, 79, of Benton, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her granddaughters’ home.
She was born Sept. 5, 1942, in Winchester, Tennessee, to Charles Clifton Tipps and Edith Marcella Morris Tipps.
She retired from Fisher-Price/Mattel, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Rogers; one son, Stephen Patrick Rogers; a daughter-in-law, Heather Rogers; and one brother, David Bruce Tipps.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by two sons, James “Jimmy” Rogers and wife Terri of Lavergne, Tennessee, and Charles “Bobby” Rogers and wife Trish of Benton; one sister, Sandra Burrow of Winchester, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Kasey Evans, Kassie Stockwell, Cooper Rogers, Brittany DePriest, Christopher Rogers, Martia Halbig and Heather Rogers; and 10 great-grandchildren, Dani Evans, Markus Aguero, Peyton Evans, Rilley Stockwell, Michael Stockwell, Cason DePriest, Jack DePriest, Mackenzie Sanderson, Mackayla Sanderson and Maddison Sanderson.
A visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Jan.10, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Tonya Renee Edwards
Tonya Renee Edwards, a beloved wife, mother and Memes, 58, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died surrounded by her loved ones Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in St Louis, Missouri.
She was born May 3, 1963, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was a Christian, and a dedicated elementary school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Kaye Hayden Wallace, and her brother, Michael Shane Wallace.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband, Chip Edwards of Kirksey, whom she married Sept. 27, 1986, in Murray, Kentucky; her father, Gary Wallace and wife Vicki of Murray; three daughters, Ashley Edwards Walker and husband Chip of Brooklyn, New York, Whitley Adair Edwards of Brooklyn and Haley MacKenzie Edwards of Kirksey; one sister, Amy Wallace Phillips and husband Chris of Murray; one brother, James Chase Wallace and wife Anna of Murray; one grandchild, Carson David Edwards of Kirksey; and her beloved puppy, Gunner.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. Douglas C. Walker III, father-in-law of Ashley, officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090.
“We always said our mother would be late to her own funeral. For once, she was too early.”
Cindy Ragsdale
Cindy Ragsdale, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Sept. 6, 1951, in Murray, to D.T. “Buddy” Humphreys and Jenny Wren Coleman Humphreys.
She graduated from Murray State University in 1977 with a bachelor of science degree in social work. She retired as a social worker for the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and was a member of First Baptist Church. She co-founded the Alzheimer’s Support Group at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and served on numerous boards and committees in the Murray and Calloway County area.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her auntie, Ora Lee Farris.
Mrs. Ragsdale is survived by her husband, Larry Ragsdale of Murray, whom she married May 30, 1969, in Murray; two daughters, Jenny Ragsdale Bennett and husband Greg of Greenville, South Carolina, and Robyn Ragsdale Powers and husband Todd of Paducah; one son, Matt Ragsdale and wife Susan of Murray; one sister, Genevieve Adams of Murray; and five grandchildren, Andy Bennett of Greenville, Lauren Bennett of Greenville, Nora Powers of Paducah, Charlotte Ragsdale of Murray and Levi Golden Ragsdale of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071, or to First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Joseph Graves
Mr. Joseph Graves, 91, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Mr. Graves was born on June 23, 1930 to the late Joseph and Jessie Mae Wilson Graves. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1948-1952 in the Seventh Infantry Division. He was stationed in Japan from 1948-1950 and went on to serve in Korea from 1950 to 1951. Mr. Graves loved playing the guitar, gardening, riding his motorcycle and even flying airplanes. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Those preceding him in death include a great grandson, Beau Ryan Doss; a brother, George Vester Poe; foster mother, Emma Hunt; in addition to his parents.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his loving wife to whom he married on September 10, 1952, Mrs. Mary Graves of Murray; sons, Joseph Graves, Jr. and wife, Heather of Rives, TN, Jeff Graves and wife Tammy, of Puryear, TN; daughters, Debra Doss and husband Terry of Murray, Tracey Mowery and husband Mitch, of Murray; grandchildren, Troy Doss and wife Daysha of Murray, Adam Doss of Murray, Holly Wade and husband Kyle, of Murray, Jake William Graves and wife, Katie of Memphis, Mackensie Graves and fiance, Blake Vacca of Murray, Jaxon Moran, Dylan Moran of Rives, TN, Julie McCall and husband, Brandon Smith of Nashville, Miguel and Marisela Sanchez of Rives, TN; great grandchildren, Ryann Doss, Lainey Doss, Emma Grace Graves, Andrew Graves, Sunny Smith, Beck Smith.
The family will have a private graveside service with military honors for Mr. Graves at Murray City Cemetery with Martin Severns officiating. Pallbearers include, Troy Doss, Adam Doss, Kyle Wade, Mitch Mowery, Terry Doss, Blake Vacca.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Needline of Murray, 509 N 8th St, Murray, KY 42071 or First Candle (SIDS Foundation), 21 Locust Avenue, Suite 2B, New Canaan, CT 06840.
Barbara J. Knight
Barbara J. Knight, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Mark Alan Jackson
Mark Alan Jackson, 59, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Patricia Compton
Patricia Compton, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Philip M. ’Skip’ Hamra
Philip M. “Skip” Hamra, 70, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.