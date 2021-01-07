Verna Mae Lax
Verna Mae Lax, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born April 6, 1926, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to Benjamin Layne and Elizabeth “Bug” Terry Layne. She was a true coal miner’s daughter.
She was a dedicated employee of Murray State University’s Winslow Cafeteria and retired as food service manager in 1986 after 26 years of service. She was a beloved member of Russell Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, EH Lax Jr.; her daughters, Deborah Denham and Karen Hart; a brother, Ray Layne; and sisters, Hassie Hall and Verlie Eastridge.
Mrs. Lax is survived by her granddaughters, Stephanie McPherson and husband Mark, Kari Hilt, Jessica Tschirhart and husband Josh, and Jennifer Waller; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth McPherson, Fox McPherson, Violet Hilt, Riley Hilt, Summer Hilt, Ben Tschirhart, Jane Tschirhart, Kayne Waller and Aiden Waller; sisters, Lucille Haywood, Norma Ogdon and Leslie Martin; a son-in-law, Christopher Denham; a step-daughter, Patsy Rolling and husband Gary; and step-grandchildren, Melissa Johnson, John Houston Dulle and Brent Dulle.
The funeral service will be at noon Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Russell Chapel United Methodist Church with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Russell Chapel Building Fund, 300 Woodlawn Avenue, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Brandon
Barbara Brandon, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Deborah Rossi
Deborah Rossi, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Soledad Rust
Soledad Rust, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
James Kenyon
James Kenyon, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.