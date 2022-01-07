Bjarne A. Hansen
Bjarne A. Hansen, 49, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born July 3, 1972, in Pekin, Illinois.
He was the Development Director at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee. He was a member of Purpose Church in Murray where he served as a trustee and led the Next Class where folks were able to discover their spiritual gifts and grow deeper in their relationship with God.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Hansen; stepfather, Al Rettke; infant daughter, Jordan Hansen; and infant granddaughter, Rory Hansen.
Mr. Hansen is survived by his wife, Michelle Nutter Hansen of Murray, whom he married May 28, 1994, in Marion, Illinois; his mother, Melinda Rettke of Peoria, Illinois; one son, Isaac Hansen and wife Makenzie of Murray; one sister, Kirsten Pattengale and husband Vince of Pierceton, Indiana; two brothers, Hans Hansen and wife Sheryl of Glasford and Eric Hansen and wife Cheryl of Springfield, Illinois; several beloved nieces and nephews; and his in-laws, Mike and Jan Nutter of Murray.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Purpose Church in Murray with Dustin McClain officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Purpose Church, 601 South 12th St., Murray, KY, or Five-Fold International Ministries, 1425 North 6th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Bjarne loved Jesus more than anything and he lived each day focused on Jesus and pointing others to Jesus. He was known for his smile, his worship, and his great bear hugs. There was never a time that his family questioned his love for them, and they felt extremely blessed to have been loved by him.
Janice F. Rogers
Janice F. Rogers, 79, of Benton, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her granddaughters’ home.
She was born Sept. 5, 1942, in Winchester, Tennessee, to Charles Clifton Tipps and Edith Marcella Morris Tipps.
She retired from Fisher-Price/Mattel, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Rogers; one son, Stephen Patrick Rogers; a daughter-in-law, Heather Rogers; and one brother, David Bruce Tipps.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by two sons, James “Jimmy” Rogers and wife Terri of Lavergne, Tennessee, and Charles “Bobby” Rogers and wife Trish of Benton; one sister, Sandra Burrow of Winchester, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Kasey Evans, Kassie Stockwell, Cooper Rogers, Brittany DePriest, Christopher Rogers, Martia Halbig and Heather Rogers; and 10 great-grandchildren, Dani Evans, Markus Aguero, Peyton Evans, Rilley Stockwell, Michael Stockwell, Cason DePriest, Jack DePriest, Mackenzie Sanderson, Mackayla Sanderson and Maddison Sanderson.
A visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Jan.10, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Tonya Renee Edwards
Tonya Renee Edwards, a beloved wife, mother and Memes, 58, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died surrounded by her loved ones Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in St Louis, Missouri.
She was born May 3, 1963, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was a Christian, and a dedicated elementary school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Kaye Hayden Wallace, and her brother, Michael Shane Wallace.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband, Chip Edwards of Kirksey, whom she married Sept. 27, 1986, in Murray, Kentucky; her father, Gary Wallace and wife Vicki of Murray; three daughters, Ashley Edwards Walker and husband Chip of Brooklyn, New York, Whitley Adair Edwards of Brooklyn and Haley MacKenzie Edwards of Kirksey; one sister, Amy Wallace Phillips and husband Chris of Murray; one brother, James Chase Wallace and wife Anna of Murray; one grandchild, Carson David Edwards of Kirksey; and her beloved puppy, Gunner.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. Douglas C. Walker III, father-in-law of Ashley, officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090 .
“We always said our mother would be late to her own funeral. For once, she was too early.”
Mary Evelyn Miller Morris
Mary Evelyn Miller Morris, 91, of the Hico community in Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Spring Creek Heath Care in Murray.
She was born Nov. 27, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Herbert and Ina Mae Parrish Miller.
She retired from the enamel department of Tappan, and provided home health care for many years. She was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Morris, whom she married Sept. 6, 1952, in Corinth, Mississippi. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Shirley Sheppard Alexander; and one brother, Charles Miller.
Mrs. Morris is survived by three sons, Jimmy Dale and wife Linda of Almo, Jerry Don and wife Beth of Murray and Johnny Daren and wife Cathy; five grandchildren (or “out-laws” as Mary lovingly called them), Matthew Morris of Murray, Sara Duncan and significant other, Phillip Cissell, of Hardin, Maggie Francisco and husband Ricky of Hazel and Jayden and Kaylee Morris of Murray; five great-grandchildren, Kinsley Keyes, Preston Beane, Ellie Francisco, Chloe “Coco” Francisco and Reece Francisco; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery with Richard Burkeen officiating. Pallbearers will be Ricky Rudolph, Anthony Sheppard, Gary Miller, Terry Miller, Ricky Francisco and Phillip Cissel.
Philip M. 'Skip' Hamra
Philip M. “Skip” Hamra, 70, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 27, 1951, in Oakland, California, to Philip A. Hamra and Jean Claxton Hamra.
He was a retired actor and entertainer and was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kimberly Hamra,and one niece, Desiree Perkins.
Mr. Hamra is survived by his wife, Tracy Fields Hamra whom he married Sept. 16, 1994, in Murray; two sisters-in-law, Robin Perkins of Murray and Kristy Goodrum of McKenzie, Tennessee; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Norris of Murray; one niece, Heather Manley of Dyer, Tennessee; four nephews, Justin Perkins of Murray, Michael Perkins of Murray, Andrew Goodrum of McKenzie and Matt Hudson of Nashville, Tennessee; and several great-nieces.
Services will be held at a later date.
Kelly Jean Joiner
Kelly Jean Joiner, 59, of Hollow Rock, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Hornbucle
Elizabeth Hornbuckle, 19, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Laura Compton
Laura Compton, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Pauline Baum
Pauline Baum, 78 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Mercy Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Jeffrey Andrus
Jeffrey Andrus, 54, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home.
Joe E. Curtis
Joe E. Curtis, 74 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
