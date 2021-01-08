Barbara Brandon
Barbara Brandon, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Murray, to Glen Ashcraft and Lorah Terhune Ashcraft.
She was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church where she was active and participated in the Christian Adult Sunday school class and the Tucker-Frost Circle. She was a member of the Murray Woman’s Club where she served as a former club president and was a 50-year plus member; served as chairman of the Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club; and was elected as a Kentucky Federation of Women’s Clubs First District Governor and Vice Governor.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Max H. Brandon.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Sheree Brandon Story and husband Greg of Murray and Karen Brandon Feltner and husband Tim of Woodstock, Georgia; three grandchildren, Brandon Story, Emma Feltner Pritchett and husband Joel and Rachel Feltner; one great-grandchild, Graham Pritchett; and two nephews, Rex Brandon and Gary Porter.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray First United Methodist Church Media Ministry, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Leslie Holmes Ellis Jr.
Leslie Holmes Ellis Jr, 84, of Rockvale, Tennessee, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Leslie Holmes Ellis Sr. and Gela Furches Ellis, who preceded him in death.
He attended Murray State University on a track scholarship (where one of his records stood for more than 50 years) and completed his industrial arts degree in 1957 and his master’s degree in education. He then went into teaching and coaching track before enlisting in the Army Reserve, 100th Division, Murray, Kentucky. During the Berlin Crisis, he was called to Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, where he completed his airborne training.
He moved to Louisville to begin work with General Electric and to serve as a Major in the 389th Military Intelligence Special Forces (Airborne) where he did undercover work for the U.S. Army. He enjoyed a successful career in industrial engineering before beginning his printing business, Ellis Application Corporation.
While it’s no secret that Holmes’ greatest joy was his love for Rose and his family, he may have felt God’s pleasure most deeply while flying his airplanes. Whether flying, fishing, camping or bow hunting, he enjoyed sharing his deep appreciation for the outdoors with his loved ones. By the time he finished writing his survival manual, “Get Lost and Like It,” he was ready to pass this knowledge on to his grandchildren, who loved learning how to make campfires, ride four-wheelers and handle pocket knives.
He will be remembered for his dedicated service to our country and his numerous accolades. Above all, he will be remembered for the love and laughs he shared among family and friends with his fun-loving grin, which always gave way to his signature wink.
Holmes is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Ellis; his children, Lesa Roman (Dennis) of Nashville, Tennessee, Kelli Hredzak (Mark) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Angee Alvey (Ron) of Lebanon, Ohio; grandchildren, Travis Roman, Tanner Roman (Deanna), Luke Roman (Erica), Austin Roman (Whitney), Meredith Jean (Brandon), Tayler Jesensky (Chris), Griffin Berryman, Landin Berryman, Braydin Berryman, Haleigh Webb (Curtis), Kendle Akers (Daniel), and Kyler Alvey; great-grandchildren, Haddon and Piper Rose Akers; and a host of other loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Barfield Baptist Church with Matthew Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Beasley Cemetery.
Deborah Rossi
Deborah Rossi, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 18, 1951.
She was a customer service agent for Paschall Truck Lines in Murray, and attended Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Larry Frankhouser of Murray; one daughter, Theresa Fruth and husband Dave of Scottsville, Arkansas; one son, Jeffery Frankhouser of Murray; and one sister, Vickie Tossell of Corona, California.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Verna Mae Lax
Verna Mae Lax, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born April 6, 1926, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to Benjamin Layne and Elizabeth “Bug” Terry Layne. She was a true coal miner’s daughter.
She was a dedicated employee of Murray State University’s Winslow Cafeteria and retired as food service manager in 1986 after 26 years of service. She was a beloved member of Russell Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, EH Lax Jr.; her daughters, Deborah Denham and Karen Hart; a brother, Ray Layne; and sisters, Hassie Hall and Verlie Eastridge.
Mrs. Lax is survived by her granddaughters, Stephanie McPherson and husband Mark, Kari Hilt, Jessica Tschirhart and husband Josh, and Jennifer Waller; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth McPherson, Fox McPherson, Violet Hilt, Riley Hilt, Summer Hilt, Ben Tschirhart, Jane Tschirhart, Kayne Waller and Aiden Waller; sisters, Lucille Haywood, Norma Ogdon and Leslie Martin; a son-in-law, Christopher Denham; a step-daughter, Patsy Rolling and husband Gary; and step-grandchildren, Melissa Johnson, John Houston Dulle and Brent Dulle.
The funeral service will be at noon Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Russell Chapel United Methodist Church with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Russell Chapel Building Fund, 300 Woodlawn Avenue, Murray, KY 42071.
