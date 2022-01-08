Laura Compton
Laura Compton, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.
She was born Nov. 24, 1959, in Apopka, Florida, to Sharon Bazzell Tremblay and Richard C. Tremblay.
In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Penny Waggoner.
Mrs. Compton is survived by her husband, Terry Compton; her sons, George Compton and Richard Compton; a sister, Cheryl Darnell; and brothers, Richard Tremblay and Shawn Tremblay.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. David Douglas Jones
Dr. David Douglas Jones, 70, of Martin, Tennessee, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his residence.
He was a retired physician where he served the community from 1984-2017. He was a 1969 graduate of Martin High School and a 1973 graduate of The University of Tennessee at Martin. He graduated from The University of Tennessee Memphis College of Medicine. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where he was an ordained deacon, choir member and Sunday school teacher. He was an avid golfer, and loved to read and watch Cardinal baseball and all University of Tennessee sports. He was an officer in the U.S. Navy where he served in Deigo Garcia, an island off of the British Indian Ocean.
Dr. Jones is survived by his wife, Donna Laney Jones of Martin; his daughter, Lauren Jones of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and his mother, Janette High Jones of Martin.
The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Martin with Roger S. Oldham officiating. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the church. Pallbearers were Wendell Cates, Paul Nielsen, Joe Exum, Jeff Walker, Dr. Mike Hinds and John High. Honorary pallbearers were Donald Ray High, Jerry Carpenter, Jonathan Fant, David Hawks, Jimmy Hatchel, George Ellis and Phil Brooks.
Murphy Funeral Home Inc. in Martin, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.
Dustin Alan Burton Sharp ‘Dabs’
Dustin Alan Burton Sharp “Dabs,” 28, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 15, 1993, in Murray.
He was a musician, vocalist, music producer, graphic designer, web designer and writer, and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Dustin is survived by his immediate family: his parents, Raymond and Pamela “PJ” Taylor; his fiance, Dania Tolmie; his siblings, Christopher Taylor, Tabatha Taylor Paschall and Jacquelyn Taylor; second degree siblings, Nathaniel Sharp, Nick Sharp and Madelynn Edmonson; his grandparents; one niece; several aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins.
A memorial service is planned. For details, contact Raymond and Pamela Taylor.
Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be made online at www.yorkfuneralhome.com, or by purchasing items from Dustin’s website at dabsunofficial.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Philip M. 'Skip' Hamra
Philip M. “Skip” Hamra, 70, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 27, 1951, in Oakland, California, to Philip A. Hamra and Jean Claxton Hamra.
He was a retired actor and entertainer and was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kimberly Hamra,and one niece, Desiree Perkins.
Mr. Hamra is survived by his wife, Tracy Fields Hamra whom he married Sept. 16, 1994, in Murray; two sisters-in-law, Robin Perkins of Murray and Kristy Goodrum of McKenzie, Tennessee; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Norris of Murray; one niece, Heather Manley of Dyer, Tennessee; four nephews, Justin Perkins of Murray, Michael Perkins of Murray, Andrew Goodrum of McKenzie and Matt Hudson of Nashville, Tennessee; and several great-nieces.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tracy Adams
Tracy Adams, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.
Elizabeth Hornbuckle
Elizabeth Hornbuckle, 19, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.