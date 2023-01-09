Elexis Williams
Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022.
Elexis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her father, Matthew Williams of Murray; mother, Leslie Williams of Murray; step mother, Jamie Marklin of Murray; three brothers, Dmitri Williams, Fenris Williams, Syris Williams as well as one sister, Elora Moore.
A private family service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to A Place To Be Farm Sanctuary, 112 S. 10th Street, Murray, or sponsor an animal there.
John W. King
John W. King died Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at his home in Murray, Kentucky. He was born June 15th, 1937, in Paris, Texas, the fourth of five children of Vaudie King and Ruby King. He was the last surviving member of the family, having been preceded in death by his identical twin, Jack W. King, his sisters, Margaret North and Bettie Desha, an infant brother, Bobbie King, and by his parents and stepfather, Bill D. King.
He overcame much adversity from even his first moments of life, as he was born with a broken arm into a family suffering poverty, abuse and neglect. Despite that, he always felt fortunate to have faced those challenges alongside his twin brother, Jack. The two alternately aided and kept one another in line as they were growing up and throughout their lives. They were separated from their sisters, and for a time, from one another, before being reunited as young boys and eventually spending a lengthy part of their childhood at Reynolds Presbyterian Children’s Home in Dallas. He always worked hard even as a boy, raising and selling rabbits and learning life skills at the Children’s Home that he and Jack shared in poignant and often hilarious stories. After leaving there, he worked many jobs to support himself through high school and college, including grocery sacker, convenience store operator, plumber’s helper, and many others. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1955 to 1963, serving as a Radioman who specialized in Morse Code. But the job that changed his life forever was his rural newspaper delivery route. While making home visits to collect payments, he met and got to know his future wife, Patsy Ann McDowell, the daughter of favorite customers on his route in Lamar County, Texas. They married on June 4th, 1960, and were married for 62 years, raising four daughters through moves in four states. He consistently and lovingly credited Patsy as the most important person and supporter of his life. Having had no example to follow, he nevertheless became a devoted, supportive and loving father and husband.
With Patsy by his side, he continued his education and graduated from Paris Junior College and later, the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Business Administration. He found his calling in health care consulting and later as an administrator who specialized in turning around financially failing hospitals. That skill took him to several posts in east Texas, western and eastern Kentucky, south Louisiana and northern Arkansas. He and Patsy later moved back to their beloved Kentucky, settling in Murray in 1993, where they found a supportive community and church and never moved again.
The other love of John’s life was Texas Longhorns football, which he followed with a joyful and sometimes torturous obsession. Even in his final days, he commented on how grateful he was to have seen his ’Horns humiliatingly defeat the Oklahoma Sooners this season.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Ann King of the home; his four daughters, Judy Phelps, Catherine Rogers and her husband Rodney, Jenny Colgan and her husband Kenny, Laura Kellams and her husband Kyle; seven grandchildren, Seth Rogers and his wife, Chandler, Nathan Rogers and his wife Abby, John Colgan, McKenna Embrey and her husband Alex, Katie Colgan, Ethan Phelps, and Allie Colgan; and five great-grandchildren, Drake, Jovi, Avery, Linnix and Greyson. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. John King is set for 11 am on Monday, January 9, 2023 at First Christian Church in Murray. Chris Owens, Paige Williams and Rodney Rogers will officiate and burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Seth Rogers, Nathan Rogers, Ethan Phelps, John Colgan, Alex Embrey, Ron Robbins. His family welcomes visitors from 4 pm-6 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home, and on Monday from 9 am until the funeral hour at the church.
Walter K. ‘Wally’ Hatfield
Mr. Walter K. “Wally” Hatfield, 79, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY.
Wally was born on April 30, 1943 in Grayson County, KY to the late William H. and Beulah Franklin Hatfield. He was employed as Chief X-Ray Technician at Lourdes Hospital for 20 years and then spent the next 28 years as a Chemical Operator at Westlake Chemical in Calvert City. Wally was a caring and generous man who loved music, playing the organ and woodworking. Most of all Wally loved spending time with his family. He adored his wife of 36 years, Denecia, and his three beautiful daughters along with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Darnell and his beloved dog, Buddy.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his wife Denecia Hatfield of Murray; daughters, Shannon Spicer and husband David of Melber, KY, Shelley Spurling and husband Chris of Lebanon, KY, Stacey Leonard and husband Kevin of Hickory, KY; a sister, Donna Baker of Paducah; six grandchildren, Austin Spicer and wife Kaylee, Abby Spicer, Sydney Leonard, Olivia Leonard, Dominick Leonard, Zoey Leonard; two great grandchildren, Landry and Lane Spicer and niece, Katona Lovett of Benton as well as many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and church family at Brooks Chapel Church who also loved him dearly.
The funeral service honoring the life of Wally Hatfield is set for 11 am on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Robert McKinney will officiate and burial will follow at Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jeff Dowdy, Larry Zacheretti, Eric Ramsey, Eddie Ramsey, Austin Spicer, Kevin Leonard, David Spicer, Chris Spurling. His family welcomes visitors from 6 pm-8 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Heritage Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
Robert ‘Bob’ Saywell Jr.
Robert “Bob” Saywell Jr., 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare Assisted Living for our Seniors in Almo, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 22, 1937, in Florence, Alabama, to Robert S. Saywell Sr. and Ellen Mapes Saywell, who preceded him in death.
He was a retired Methodist Minister, having served at several churches and was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved to tell a good clean joke, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Mr. Saywell is survived by his wife, Doris (Waltmon) Saywell, whom he married June 23, 1961, in West Paducah, Kentucky; two daughters, Mary Ruth Saywell of Murray and Glenda Covey and husband Keith of Murray; and two grandchildren, Jesse Covey of Murray and Katelyn Jones and husband Robert of Elkton.
The funeral service was at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler and David Allbritten officiating. Burial followed in Maple Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Lake Shore Camp & Retreat Center, 1458 Pilot Knob Rd., Eva, TN 38333.
