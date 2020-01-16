Mary Jane Duncan Turok
Mary Jane Duncan Turok, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
She retired from the Mayfield City Schools and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Dennis Shaw and Bettye Bingham Shaw; former husband, Howard E. Duncan; five children, Cheryl Duncan, Alan Duncan, Dale Duncan, John Duncan and Christian Duncan; one grandson, Coley Wallis; and three brothers.
Mrs. Turok is survived by her husband, Charles Turok of Paducah; one son, Jake Duncan and wife Danna of Paducah; two daughters, Janet Wallis and husband Jack of Murray and Jeri Doebelin and husband Michael of Nashville, Tennessee; five stepchildren, Charles (Linda) Turok Jr., Kim (Linda) Turok, Mary (Steve) Paul, Laura Turok Ellis and Bob (Julie) Turok; six grandchildren, Zach Duncan, John David Duncan, Graham (Taylor) Duncan, Sydney Duncan and Ford Duncan; a bonus grandson, Tyler Bearden; two great-grandsons, Tristan Duncan and Landon Duncan; one great-granddaughter, Ella Wallis; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia Miller
Virginia Miller, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
She was born Feb. 5, 1968, in Evansville, Indiana, to Richmond and Judith Bergen Beam, who preceded her in death.
Ms. Miller is survived by a sister, Shannon Scarbrough of Murray; a stepsister, Kathy Manning and husband Randy of Dexter; a nephew, Levi Scarbrough of Almo; a niece, Clista Scarbrough of Murray; a great-nephew, William McCoil; and a great-niece, Ava Scarbrough.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.