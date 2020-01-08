Linda Fay Everett Armstrong
Linda Fay Everett Armstrong, 76, of Farmington Kentucky, died Sunday Jan. 5, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
She retired after 31 years with the Graves County School System where she started as a cafeteria worker at Farmington High School and eventually became the director of the cafeteria. She was a more than 50-year member of Farmington Baptist Church and a member of the Ruth Yates Sunday school class. She was a 1962 graduate of Cottage Grove High School in Cottage Grove, Tennessee. She loved watching UK Basketball with Larry and growing a garden; especially growing her flowers and roses, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Larry Paul Armstrong; her parents, Willie T. Everett and Laurine Lottie Stone Everett; and two brothers who died in infancy, Edward and Delmore Everett.
Mrs. Armstrong is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Armstrong Flood and husband Glenn and Karen Armstrong Williams and husband Scott, both of Mayfield; three grandchildren, Emilee Smith (Josh) Dillingham, Krista Williams (Lucas) Campbell and Trevor Williams; four great-grandchildren, Ava Matthews, Jameson Matthews, Amelia “Emmy” Dillingham and Stella Dillingham; a sister, Opal Sue Hart of Lynn Grove; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday Jan. 10, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Ben Stratton, Al Colley and Curtis Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Everett Hart, Brad Williams, Dale Smith, John Nelson, Tommy Armstrong and Greg Cook.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Farmington Baptist Church Food Ministry, 293 Hawkshaw St, Farmington, KY 42040.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Donnie Smith ‘Slim’ Hudson
Donnie “Slim” Hudson, 65, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 6, 1954, in Trigg County, Kentucky.
He was owner and operator of Donnie Hudson Body Shop for 41 years and was a member of Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Hudson; a brother, Lannie Hudson; and a niece, Tessa Hudson.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his wife, Carla Hudson of Almo, whom he married May 12, 1973 in Dexter, Kentucky; his mother, Barbara Hudson of Murray; a sister, Becky Hudson of Murray; a brother, Ronnie Hudson and wife Ann of Gilbertsville; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Tucker and Chandra Britt and husband Trey, all of Murray; a brother-in-law, Charles Watkins and wife Linda of Camden, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 92, Hardin, KY 42048, or the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolence may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Burt E. Shelton
Burt E. Shelton, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Edsel William Grogan
Edsel William Grogan, 95, of Bonham, Texas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.