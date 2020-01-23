Sandra ‘Sandy’ Timberlake Opperman
Sandra “Sandy” Timberlake Opperman, 76, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home in Bluffton, South Carolina, with her family at her side.
She was born May 16, 1943, in Evansville, Indiana, to Kenneth and Dora Timberlake.
She attended Reitz High School where she was active in band. She continued her education at Evansville College where she met and fell in love with Larry Opperman. They married July 18, 1964. She traveled extensively as a U.S. Air Force wife, but always found a home in every local church she attended. She was active in the Altar Guild, children’s programs, choir, and anything that was asked of her. She was the mother of three active children who kept her busy with sports, school functions, church groups, music lessons and endless projects.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sylvia Hawes.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry; her three children, Cheryl Stanley and husband Robert, Ann Crager and L. Don Opperman Jr. and wife Anita; four grandchildren, Laura Scalone (Vincent), R. Allen Crager Jr. (Rachel), Cassandra Crager and Elizabeth Adams (Zach); two great-grandchildren, Evelyn “Evie” Scalone and Augustus “Gus” Crager; her sisters, Judy Carr and Virginia Plump (Wayne); and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Alexander West Chapel in Evansville, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until the service hour Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. There will be a celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Beaufort, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Low Country in Bluffton, South Carolina.
Valencia Mae Billington
Valencia Mae Billington, 92, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 18, 1927 in Benton, Kentucky, to Kelzie Gordon and Nora Zook Gordon.
She was a retired special education teacher’s aid with the Royal Oak School System in Royal Oak, Michigan, and a member of St. Clair Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Eugene “Gene” Billington, who died April 24, 2018; and three sisters, Zera Thompson, Earlene Bayse and Vera Sumner.
Mrs. Billington is survived by two sons, Rick Billington and wife Carol of Rochester, Michigan, and James “Randy” Billington and wife Sheila of Pickens, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Brian Billington of New Haven, Michigan, Carrie Bath of Peoria, Arizona, and Brian Green of Atlanta, Georgia; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Helen Paschall and Rose Walker, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Darrell Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the McLaren Home Care & Hospice, 12900 Hall Road #200, Sterling Heights, MI 48313.
Virginia Skinner
Virginia Skinner, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 23, 1930, in Cottage Grove, Tennessee, to Herschel and Jewel Page Olive.
She was a member of the Church of the Living God in Paris, Tennessee, where she was the mother of the church as the eldest member.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Skinner.
Mrs. Skinner is survived by two sons, Clovis Ray and Rodney Skinner and wife Teresa, all of Murray; a daughter, Denise Paige and husband Russell of Cincinnati, Ohio; a brother, R.C. Olive of Murray; three sisters, Zora Sanders of Murray, Verlynn Gaines of Murray and Donna Diaz of Paris; seven grandchildren, LaCosta Beane-Hays, Trae Skinner, Rodney Skinner Jr., Whitney Villenueva, C.J. Ray, Brittney Ray and Tina Brister; and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Joe L. Rawls and Andre Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Ann Danner
Ann Danner, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Patricia Ann York
Patricia Ann York, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.