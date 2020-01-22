Virginia Skinner
Virginia Skinner, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 23, 1930, in Cottage Grove, Tennessee, to Herschel and Jewel Page Olive.
She was a member of the Church of the Living God in Paris, Tennessee, where she was the mother of the church as the eldest member.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Skinner.
Mrs. Skinner is survived by two sons, Clovis Ray and Rodney Skinner and wife Teresa, all of Murray; a daughter, Denise Paige and husband Russell of Cincinnati, Ohio; a brother, R.C. Olive of Murray; three sisters, Zora Sanders of Murray, Verlynn Gaines of Murray and Donna Diaz of Paris; seven grandchildren, LaCosta Beane-Hays, Trae Skinner, Rodney Skinner Jr., Whitney Villenueva, C.J. Ray, Brittney Ray and Tina Brister; and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Joe L. Rawls and Andre Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Brent Leon Rogers
Brent Leon Rogers, 89 of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Clive Buron Rogers and Rosa May Kirkland Rogers. He married Rettah Sanders Rogers on Jan. 4, 1957 and she preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2010.
He retired after many years of farming in West Tennessee. He formerly worked as a machine operator for Denco Clothing in Palmersville, Tennessee. He loved being outdoors, enjoyed hunting and loved farming. He always had a good word to say about everyone he knew. He was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ in Puryear.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Alma Crouch and Eva Nell Henderson; and four brothers, Tommy Rogers, James Rogers, Buron Rogers and one brother in infancy.
Brent is survived by his daughter, Jackie Capps and husband Charles of Murray; his son, Brent Rogers and wife Dawn of Puryear; one brother, Dewey Rogers and wife Sue of Puryear; two grandchildren, Lori (Richard) Pond and Carrie (Art) Smith, all of Paris, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren, Clinton Mobley, Chris Pond, Rachel Pond, Alyson Smith and Colin Smith; and one great-great-grandchild, Cameron Mobley.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, with Tom Sisco officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Hopkins, Keith Rogers, Clint Sisco, Everett Hart, Richard Pond and Chris Pond. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery in Puryear.
Moriene Estel Barrett
Moriene Estel Barrett, 100, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was born Nov. 28, 1919, in Paducah. She married Archie Ray Barrett May 18, 1940.
She was a member of Heartland Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Ray Barrett; her mother, Ruby Mae Dossett and step-father, Homer Dossett; and her father, Willie Bolton.
Mrs. Barrett is survived by three loving children, Wanda Hankins and husband Carl and Lena O’Nan and husband Johnny, all of Paducah, and Bill Barrett and wife Carol of Burna; five grandchildren, Ricky Gore of Paducah, Teresa Gore DeWeese and husband Alton of Dothan, Alabama, Laurie O’Nan Edelen and husband Jude of Louisville, Joni O’Nan Woeltz of Menlo Park, California, and Barry O’Nan and wife Beth of Lexington; eight great-grandchildren, Christie DeWeese Weathers and husband Jon of Dothan, Brandon DeWeese and wife Megan of Varnville, South Carolina, John Woeltz of San Francisco, California, Adam Woeltz of Menlo Park, California, David Woeltz and wife Lauren of Cincinnati, Ohio, Connor O’Nan and Ryan O’Nan of Lexington and Ashley Edelen of Carbondale, Illinois; and five great-great-grandchildren, Emily Weathers and Anna Weathers of Dothan, Mason DeWeese of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and EllieKate DeWeese and Amelia Rae DeWeese, both of Varnsville.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
