Shirley Jane Van Zylen D’Archangel-King
Shirley Jane Van Zylen D’Archangel-King, 92, of Grand Haven, Michigan, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge in Spring Lake, Michigan.
She was born Nov. 30, 1927, in the Chicago, Illinois area. Her birth name was Shirley Jane Stone.
She was adopted in 1929 by her aunt and uncle, Shirley and Henry “Bubs” Van Zylen of Grand Haven. She attended St. Patrick Catholic Church and Parochial School. She graduated from Grand Haven High School and Mercy Central School of Nursing in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, Paul D’Archangel and Michael D’Archangel; two sisters, Barbara James and Judith Godlewski; and two brothers, James and Robert Stone.
In 1948, she married Peter John D’Archangel of Grand Rapids, who preceded her in death in 1997. She then married Robert A. King of Ludington, Michigan, who preceded her in death in 2010.
She is survived by four daughters, Lynn D’Archangel, Karen (Marty) Spatz, Elizabeth D’Archangel and Sally D’Archangel; three sons, Ron D’Archangel, Steve (Claudia) D’Archangel and Peter (Nadia) D’Archangel; 20 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church with Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services in Grand Haven. Burial will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Rebecca Lee Hale
Rebecca Lee Hale, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 24, 1980, in Paducah, Kentucky.
Mrs. Hale is survived by her parents, Jimmy and Cathy Lockhart Jackson of Paducah; her husband, Brandon Hale of Murray; a sister, Susan Gore and husband John of Murray; two nephews, Mason Gore and Lucas Gore of Murray; and three nieces, Alyssa Hale, Kristin Hale and Alexus Mann, all of Hopkinsville.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Ave. Nashville, TN 37203.
Rosetta Rose
Rosetta Rose, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 30, 1950, in Murray, to John and Henrietta Hettinghouse Shekell.
She was a member of Hope Harbor Church in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Rose.
Mrs. Rose is survived by three daughters, Kim Elkins and husband Eric of Benton, Kristie Thompson and husband Mickey of Murray and Ashley Houston and husband Justin of Hazel; a brother, Randy Shekell of Murray; and five grandchildren, McKenzie Elkins, Morgan Elkins, Jacob Thompson, Benjamin Thompson and Cole Houston.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Eric Kelleher officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Brenda Jo Sirls
Brenda Sirls, 75, of Paris, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Henry County Health & Rehab Center in Paris.
She was born May 31, 1944, in Murray, to Joe Marshall Sirls and Louise Tatum Sirls, who preceded her in death.
Ms. Sirls is survived by her friend, James W. Craig (Mary) of Springville, Tennessee, and several cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
Kenneth Newman
Kenneth Newman, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Green Acres Health Care Facility in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.