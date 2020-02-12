Ethel Elaine Thomas
Ethel Elaine Thomas, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:09 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes of Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 13, 1953, in Murray, to Willie Odell Reed and Ruth Skinner Williams.
She was a member of St. John Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Williams and Norma Thomas.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her husband, Jerry Thomas; daughters, Maurice Thomas (Kenneth Thomas) and Melanie Thomas (Jorge Reyes); sisters, Linda Freeman and Nell Lester; brothers, Phillip Williams, Thomas Reed and Stephon Reed; and grandchildren, Malik Idlette, Mia Thomas, Kayla Thomas, Joessiah Reyes, Gabbi Reyes and Kylan Vaughn.
The funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Anthony Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Billy Joe Cooper
Billy Joe Cooper, 76, of Sedalia, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born May 14, 1943, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Earl and Gracie George Cooper.
Mr. Cooper is survived by a son, Michael Joe Cooper of Puryear; a daughter, Cheryl Vincent and husband Lawton of Bowling Green; two brothers, Larry Cooper and wife Carilea of Benton, Illinois, and Jeff Cooper and wife Jan of Murray; three sisters, Jeanette Osborne and Debbie Ray and husband Ronnie, all of Murray, Earlene Flint of Mayfield; two grandchildren, Brian Vincent and Lawton Vincent Jr.; and one great-grandchild, Hugh Vincent.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with David Allbritten officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hazel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the funeral home and from 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Howard L. Todd
Howard L. Todd, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Herbert Todd and Alice Arnold Todd.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Todd; a son, David Todd; and siblings, Calvin, Ken and Hilda.
Mr. Todd is survived by his daughters, Charlotte Mullins and Jennifer Todd, both of Murray; his sons, Tim Todd of Cadiz, Billy Todd, Jason Todd and Jeremy Todd, all of Murray; a brother, J. T. Todd of Murray; and several grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
John Paul Jackson
John Paul Jackson, 55, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 3, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois, to Ernest Paul Jackson and Stella Stafford Franklin of Murray.
He was a self- employed plumber and of Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Ricky Neal Jackson and Ernest Lee Jackson.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Shirley Brown Jackson of Paris, whom he married July 1, 1996; his mother; three daughters, Ashley Nicole Jackson, Brittney Marie Jackson and Amanda Louise Jackson, all of Campbellsville; a sister, Debbie Zingale of Memphis, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; his stepfather, Joe Melanson of Murray; and two stepsisters, Nila Thompson of Paris and Barbara Reed of California.
The funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris with Johnathan Casner officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Jackson family, ℅ Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St., P.O. Box 788, Paris, TN 38242.
Mary Moffitt
Mary Shaw Moffitt, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:53 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her residence.
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson, 60, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.
Sarah Bailey
Sarah Bailey, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
