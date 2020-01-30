Dan Parker
Dan Parker, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Centerin Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born April 19, 1940, in Murray, to Johnny D. Parker and Myrtle Suiter Parker, who preceded him in death.
He retired as an executive with Southwestern Bell and attended the Journey Church. He graduated in 1962 from Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree, where he was a member of ROTC and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a co-founder of the Racer Foundation and an avid supporter of Murray State University athletics. He was a captain in the U.S. Army and a Kentucky Colonel.
Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Mitzi Ellis Parker, whom he married June 23, 1963, in Murray; three sons, Steve Parker and wife Lori of Murray, Scott Parker and wife Laurie of Glendale, Missouri, and Stewart Parker and wife Susan of O’Fallon, Missouri; and seven grandchildren, Macie Parker, Chase Parker, Owen Parker, Avery Parker, Brooke Parker, Andrew Parker, and Elizabeth Parker.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Matt Johnson and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Journey Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1692, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Blanche C. Blalock
Blanche C. Blalock, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 16, 1925, in Bowie, Maryland, to Roger Drury and Blanche Cora Hubbard Drury.
She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H. Nelson Blalock; two sisters, Anna Mason and Mary Everhart; and seven brothers, Roger, Bill, Jimmy, Roland, George, Paul and Robert Drury.
Mrs. Blalock is survived by three sons, Donald Blalock and wife Barbara, Dr. Richard Blalock and wife Norma and Robert “Bob” Blalock and wife Tammi, all of Murray; nine grandchildren, Holly Blalock-Herod and husband Jeff of Murray, Adam Blalock and wife Vicki of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, Dr. Richard Blalock II and wife Renee of Murray, Cindy Blalock of Nashville, Tennessee, Shelby Blalock-Loganathan and husband Sudan of Stamford, Connecticut, and Brian Blalock, Heather McConnell and husband John, Sammy Blalock and Connor Blalock, all of Murray; and six great-grandchildren, Ellen Blalock of Murray, Cecelia Blalock of South Carolina, Cora McConnell and Lyndon McConnell, both of Murray, and Rebecca Blalock, Rachael Blalock and Rose Blalock, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Logan Phillips Sinclair
Logan Phillips Sinclair, 14, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Obion County, Tennessee.
He was a member of His House Ministries and attended Farmington Baptist Church with his grandmother.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Sinclair; great-grandparents, Carlos Jr. and Virginia Blalock; and great-grandfather, James R. Adams.
Logan is survived by his parents, Brian and Stephanie Adams Sinclair of Farmington; his grandparents James Phillips and Emma Love of Union City, Tennessee, David and Juan Sinclair and Kenneth and Sheila Adams, all of Murray; his great-grandmother, Frances Adams of Farmington; one brother, Carson Sinclair of Farmington; two sisters, Audrey Sinclair and Kinsley Sinclair, both of Farmington; and aunts and uncles, Scott and Melissa Adams of Dexter, Brian and RaeAnn Adams of Boaz, Amanda King of Murray, Kenneth and Jennifer Love of Benton and Allen Love of Hickman.
The funeral service will be at noon Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at His House Ministries in Mayfield with Stephen Boyken and Ben Stratton officiating. Burial will follow. Pallbearers will be Scott Adams, Brian Adams, Jeremy Williams, Jamison Adams, Adam Kendall and James Kendall. Honorary pallbearers will be Boden Diel, Matthew Wilson and Asa Gregory. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at His House Ministries.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.