Valencia Mae Billington
Valencia Mae Billington, 92, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Lyle 'Doug' Wallace
Lyle "Doug" Wallace, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Ronnie Lee Kimbro
Ronnie Lee Kimbro, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 19, 1950, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Euel Lee Kimbro and Marie Anderson Kimbro.
He retired from maintenance at Wesley Village, and prior to that, he had been employed in maintenance at the Calloway County School System, the Murray City School System and J.C. Penney, as well as a bus driver for the Calloway County School System. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Crystal Kimbro Winchester, and one grandson, Zak Winchester.
Mr. Kimbro is survived by his wife, Patty, of Murray; two daughters, Sherry Michelle Kimbro and Amanda Gale Mott and husband David, all of Murray; one son, Michael Vanlue and wife Tori of Cadiz; one sister, Kathy Herndon and husband Wade of Murray; and three grandchildren, Jacob Ryan Deresendes, Kaylee Vanlue and Chris Jenkins.
No public visitation or service will be held. A private family service has been scheduled.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.