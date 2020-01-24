Blanche Shemwell
Blanche Shemwell, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Sept. 7, 1926, in Mattoon, Illinois, to Clarence Allen and Opal Abney Allen.
She retired from Fisher-Price and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and the Sanctuary Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lilburn “Blackie” Shemwell; one sister, Betty Marvel; two brothers, Jake Allen and Donald Allen; and a granddaughter, Tiffany Shemwell Clayton.
Mrs. Shemwell is survived by two sons, David Shemwell and wife Lyn of Columbus, Georgia, and Ronnie Shemwell and wife Terese of Hazel; three grandchildren, Terri Mobbs and husband Shawn of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Christina Burnett and husband Anthony of Mableton, Georgia, and Worth Shemwell and wife Kendra of Murray; a grandson-in-law, Aaron Clayton of Murray; and six great-grandchildren, Courtney, Cody and Ryan Mobbs, Ansley and Sam Burnett and Mira Shemwell.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 906 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Patricia Ann York
Patricia Ann York, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Spring Creek Health & Rehab in Murray.
She was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Rexie Alton Dowdy and Lala Armeda Turner Dowdy.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Silas and Lela Brooks Turner and William Ed and Angie Harris Dowdy.
Ms. York is survived by her son, David York of Murray; two grandchildren, Whitley Alyse York and Conner Edward York; an aunt, Lucille Rudolph of Murray; and close friend, Ruth Daughaday of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Tracy Rudolph officiating. Burial will follow in Ledbetter Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Ann Danner
Ann Danner, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Benton, Kentucky, to Ollie Jones and Jewell Burkeen Jones.
She served for more than 10 years as an accounting clerk for the city of Murray and was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Don” Danner.
Mrs. Danner is survived by two sisters, Betty Miller of Morehead and Jo Anne Cothran of Grand Prairie, Texas; one brother, Larry Jones of Benton; one nephew, Stephen Miller and wife Kathy of Flemingsburg; one great-niece, Stephanie Craft and husband Corey of Flemingsburg; one-great nephew, Aaron Miller of Flemingsburg; and one great-great-nephew, Aiden Craft of Flemingsburg.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glynn Orr officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Lyle Douglas 'Doug' Wallace
Lyle Douglas “Doug” Wallace, 73, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to LW and Eva Askew Wallace.
He owned and operated D & S Mobile Home Movers and was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Thorn Wallace; a son, Shannon Wallace; three brothers, Thomas, Deloy and Frank Wallace; and a sister, Zela Mae Green.
Doug is survived by a sister, Frances Jewell “Frankie” Marino of Dagsboro, Delaware; best friend and caregiver, Danny Pruitt and wife Sonica of Almo, close friends, Charles and Ellen Boren of Almo, Harvey and Karen Puckett of Dexter, Dennis and Ruth Thorn of Almo; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Luke Puckett and Danny Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Danny Pruitt, Harvey Puckett, Charles Boren, Cliff Pittman, Bobby Green and Jerry Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Thorn, Thomas Wallace Jr., Dakota Bynum and Jake Bynum. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o Murray-Calloway Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Brent Leon Rogers
Brent Leon Rogers, 89 of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Clive Buron Rogers and Rosa May Kirkland Rogers. He married Rettah Sanders Rogers on Jan. 4, 1957 and she preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2010.
He retired after many years of farming in West Tennessee. He formerly worked as a machine operator for Denco Clothing in Palmersville, Tennessee. He loved being outdoors, enjoyed hunting and loved farming. He always had a good word to say about everyone he knew. He was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ in Puryear.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Alma Crouch and Eva Nell Henderson; and four brothers, Tommy Rogers, James Rogers, Buron Rogers and one brother in infancy.
Brent is survived by his daughter, Jackie Capps and husband Charles of Murray; his son, Brent Rogers and wife Dawn of Puryear; one brother, Dewey Rogers and wife Sue of Puryear; two grandchildren, Lori (Richard) Pond and Carrie (Art) Smith, all of Paris, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren, Clinton Mobley, Chris Pond, Rachel Pond, Alyson Smith and Colin Smith; and one great-great-grandchild, Cameron Mobley.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, with Tom Sisco officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Hopkins, Keith Rogers, Clint Sisco, Everett Hart, Richard Pond and Chris Pond. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery in Puryear.
