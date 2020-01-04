Willard J. Alls Jr.
Willard J. Alls Jr., 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born July 6, 1938, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Willard Alls Sr. and Catherine Fields Alls.
He retired as the pharmacist at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Pharmacy in March 2004. While in this capacity, he served as an instructor in pharmacy tech at the University of Tennessee - Martin, was involved in several drug free advocacy programs, and served on numerous boards. He was a recipient of several awards, authored publications, and spoke at many venues pertaining to drug abuse.
Mr. Alls was also a retired Church of Christ minister, serving the Springville Church of Christ for 25 years, as well as numerous congregations in Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee. Along with his wife, Martha, he owned and operated the Bookmark & Game Day in Murray. He was a member of the New Concord Church of Christ, the Murray Kiwanis Club, the Murray Jaycees, and in 1976 he was named “Duke of Paducah” and a “Kentucky Colonel”. He was a 1962 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy and a member of the Phi Delta Chi Alumni Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joe Mark Alls; a granddaughter, April Alls Beck; and an infant sister.
Mr. Alls is survived by his wife, Martha Harding Alls of Murray, whom he married in 1960 in Paducah, Kentucky; a daughter-in-law, Selena Alls of Haleyville, Alabama; a granddaughter, Mary Catherine Alls McDonald and husband Lewis of Birmingham, Alabama; and a great-granddaughter, Callie Rose Beck of Haleyville.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Paul Sain, Charles Cate and Russ Crosswhite officiating. Congregational signing will be led by Joe Cate. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, Freed-Hardeman Associates, in memory of Willard Alls, Joe Mark Alls and April Alls Beck, 158 E. Main St., Henderson, TN 38340, or the Alls Family Memorial Scholarship Fund, in memory of Joe Mark Alls and April Alls Beck, 2080 College Road, Phil Campbell, Northwest Shoals Community College, Muscle Shoals, AL 35581.
Dottie L. Farris
Dottie L. Farris, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Oct. 14, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Virgil and Dorothy Nell Moore Farris, who preceded her in death.
In 1986 she graduated from Murray State University with a bachelors of science degree. She retired as a nurses aide from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was a member of New Concord Church of Christ.
Ms. Farris is survived by a brother, Ronald G. Farris of Benton; three sisters, Audrey Farris of Mayfield, Glenna Gant and husband Phillip of Murray and Marietta Blanchard and husband Al of Charleston, New Hampshire.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a favorite charity.
Eddie Taylor
Eddie Taylor, 59, of Spring Hope, North Carolina, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Nash County, North Carolina.
He was born Dec. 17, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a cabinet builder and well known musician and artist around the Raleigh, North Carolina area. He was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Thomas Nesbitt; and one stepsister, Katrina Koch.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his parents, Danny and Virginia Taylor of Murray; a daughter, Madelyn Taylor of Raleigh, North Carolina; three sisters, Missy Nesbitt Pazin and husband Clay of Murray, Lesia Nesbitt Hansen and husband Tom of Danville and Stacy Taylor Lomantini and husband Patrick of Franklin, Tennessee; one brother, Scott Taylor and fiancé Rachel of Murray; one stepsister, Lora Murphy and husband Mike of Murray; one stepbrother, Dan Koch and wife Jaime of Murray; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service for family and friends will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Charles Edward Tucker
Charles Edward Tucker, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Kirksey, Kentucky, to Cephus B. Tucker and Emmalu Swift Tucker.
He was a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Allene Ray.
Mr. Tucker is survived by his wife, Ann Tucker of Murray, whom he married Feb. 28, 1960, in Metropolis, Illinois; four daughters, Gail Henson of Benton, Jennifer Mathis, Cindy Lawson and husband Kevin and Julie Morgan and husband John, all of Murray; two brothers, James Tucker and Prentice Hayden Tucker and wife Phyllis, all of Kirksey; seven grandchildren, Gary Mathis of Murray, Jessica Hays and husband Jeff of Clarksville, Tennessee, Amanda Henson of Benton, Lisa Odom and husband Will of Benton, Heather Hathcock and husband Kenny of Midland, Texas, Kaleb Morgan and Kelsey Morgan, both of Murray; and five great-grandchildren, Abby Hathcock and Sydnee Hathcock, both of Midland, Justin Hays, Ashley Hays and Sarah Hays, all of Clarksville.
Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A private family burial was held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071 or Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, Larry Tucker, 613 Hedley Trail, Kirksey, KY 42054.
