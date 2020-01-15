Mary Jane Duncan Turok
Mary Jane Duncan Turok, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
She retired from the Mayfield City Schools and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Dennis Shaw and Bettye Bingham Shaw; former husband, Howard E. Duncan; five children, Cheryl Duncan, Alan Duncan, Dale Duncan, John Duncan and Christian Duncan; one grandson, Coley Wallis; and three brothers.
Mrs. Turok is survived by her husband, Charles Turok of Paducah; one son, Jake Duncan and wife Danna of Paducah; two daughters, Janet Wallis and husband Jack of Murray and Jeri Doebelin and husband Michael of Nashville, Tennessee; five stepchildren, Charles (Linda) Turok Jr., Kim (Linda) Turok, Mary (Steve) Paul, Laura Turok Ellis and Bob (Julie) Turok; six grandchildren, Zach Duncan, John David Duncan, Graham (Taylor) Duncan, Sydney Duncan and Ford Duncan; a bonus grandson, Tyler Bearden; two great-grandsons, Tristan Duncan and Landon Duncan; one great-granddaughter, Ella Wallis; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia Miller
Virginia Miller, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
She was born Feb. 5, 1968, in Evansville, Indiana, to Richmond and Judith Bergen Beam, who preceded her in death.
Ms. Miller is survived by a sister, Shannon Scarbrough of Murray; a stepsister, Kathy Manning and husband Randy of Dexter; a nephew, Levi Scarbrough of Almo; a niece, Clista Scarbrough of Murray; a great-nephew, William McCoil; and a great-niece, Ava Scarbrough.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Lyndel Ray Johnson
Lyndel Ray Johnson, 77, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
He was born in 1942 in Alton, Illinois, to Leo Vernon Johnson and Nancy Marie Austin.
He attended Eastern Illinois University. He began his career at Pillsbury and rose to the position of vice president of grain merchandising. He established the Grain Merchandising Division for ConAgra in 1979, and later founded his own company, Merchants Grain & Transportation in 1983. His lifelong passion of boat commerce lead him to purchase Florida Marine in 1992. He retired to Kentucky Lake in 2004.
He was preceeded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Leo Johnson.
Lyndel is survived by his wife, Ruth Titsworth Johnson; his daughters, Lauren Johnson McElhaney and husband Jay of Saint Albans, Missouri, and Meghan Johnson Pant and husband Ajay of Chaska, Minnesota. He was the proud grandfather of Arun (Kaitlin) and Kiran Pant and Evan and Cameron McElhaney.
Roy Winston Jr.
Roy Winston Jr., 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 19, 1965, in Union City, Tennessee.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm and was a semi owner/operator. More than anything, he loved his wife of 30 years, Michelle, as well as his daughter, Amanda and his grandchildren, Emeory, Elijah and Emelia. He enjoyed collecting and shooting guns, and fishing with his dad and grandfather at Reelfoot Lake.
Roy is survived by his father, Dr. Roy Winston Sr., and wife Dorothy; his beloved wife, Michelle; a daughter, Amanda Nicole Staley and husband Raymond of Ft. Eustis, Virginia; three grandchildren, Emeory, Elijah and Emelia Staley; and a sister, Autumn Garrigus of Union City, Tennessee.
The funeral service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Emeory Staley, Raymond Staley, Mike Walker, Landon Houk, Cody Thorn and Trevor Wallace. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pauline Parker
Pauline Parker, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.