Rebecca Lee Hale
Rebecca Lee Hale, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 24, 1980, in Paducah, Kentucky.
Mrs. Hale is survived by her parents, Jimmy and Cathy Lockhart Jackson of Paducah; her husband, Brandon Hale of Murray; a sister, Susan Gore and husband John of Murray; two nephews, Mason Gore and Lucas Gore of Murray; and three nieces, Alyssa Hale, Kristin Hale and Alexus Mann, all of Hopkinsville.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Ave. Nashville, TN 37203.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Jo Sirls
Brenda Sirls, 75, of Paris, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Henry County Health & Rehab Center in Paris.
She was born May 31, 1944, in Murray, to Joe Marshall Sirls and Louise Tatum Sirls, who preceded her in death.
Ms. Sirls is survived by her friend, James W. Craig (Mary) of Springville, Tennessee, and several cousins.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Burial followed in Palestine Cemetery. Visitation was after noon Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Rosetta Rose
Rosetta Rose, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 30, 1950, in Murray, to John and Henrietta Hettinghouse Shekell.
She was a member of Hope Harbor Church in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Rose.
Mrs. Rose is survived by three daughters, Kim Elkins and husband Eric of Benton, Kristie Thompson and husband Mickey of Murray and Ashley Houston and husband Justin of Hazel; a brother, Randy Shekell of Murray; and five grandchildren, McKenzie Elkins, Morgan Elkins, Jacob Thompson, Benjamin Thompson and Cole Houston.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Eric Kelleher officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Blanche C. Blalock
Blanche C. Blalock, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.