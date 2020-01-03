Shirley Teach Johnson
Shirley Teach Johnson, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born May 8, 1927, in Columbus, Ohio, to Walter Teach and Thelma Legg Teach.
She was an artist and an actress and taught at Murray State University in the Performing Arts Department. She was the director and producer of Twilight Cabaret Theater for many years. She and her late husband, Robert E. Johnson, founded the company as entertainment for area audiences and as a teaching venue for his students at Murray State University.
She received her master’s of education degree from Ohio State University, and served as a former commander for the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Randy Louis Wyatt
Randy Louis Wyatt, 55, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was a member of High Point Baptist Church, a retired employee from K-Mart, a former Graves County Constable, a process server for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, and a retired employee of the Mayfield Fire Department and FNB Bank.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wyatt, and his parents, Virgil and Laverna Bell Wyatt.
Mr. Wyatt is survived by his wife of 24 years, Teri A. Wyatt; two sons, Nicholas Wyatt and Blake Herndon, both of Mayfield; two daughters, Meghan Wyatt of Mayfield and Brittany Whitehouse and husband Adam of Owensboro; one brother, Ray Wyatt and wife Linda of Mayfield; one sister, Debbie Kennemore and husband Barry of Mayfield; and two grandchildren, Oakley and Zoey Whitehouse, both of Owensboro.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Darrick Holloman and Tim Warren officiating. Burial followed in Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meghan Wyatt Scholarship Fund, c/o FNB Bank, 101 E. Broadway, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield was in charge of arrangements.
Max Gene Rogers
Max Gene Rogers, 84, of the Lynn Grove, Kentucky community, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 20, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eugene Rogers and Emma Lee Camp Rogers.
He was a 1953 graduate of Lynn Grove High School and attended Murray State University. He was a Firestone Tire store manager for 18 years and retired from Grocery Supply after 13 years as a logistics and transportation manager. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray, where he was a former Sunday school teacher.
Max served as a part-time local pastor in the United Methodist Church serving churches in Benton and Hickman County, as well as in Henry County, Tennessee. Since 2007, he was a beloved visitation and funeral attendant at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.He was a member of Murray Masonic Lodge # 105, Eastern Star #433, and the Scottish Rite 32nd degree Mason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Williams Rogers; and a son-in-law, Gary Bryant.
Mr. Rogers is survived by his daughter, Jana Rogers Bryant of Gallatin, Tennessee; a sister, Diane Rogers Bach and husband Ed of Paducah; two grandsons, Glenn Dye and wife Kylie and Daniel Dye and Allison Joyce; five great-grandchildren, Ava Marie Dye, Aiden Shaffer, Abby Hathcock, and Weslan and Kennon Dye; one nephew, Eric Bach of Paducah; one niece, Emily Adams and husband Paul of Brentwood, Tennessee; and three cousins, Lisa Barlow and husband Gary and Beverly Shelton and family, all of Murray and Margaret Thornberry and husband Jim of Madisonville.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Palmer and Jeff Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. A Masonic service will be at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Active pallbearers will be the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home staff which he considered his friends and second family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Masonic Homes of Kentucky, Inc., Mission Advancement Office, 330 Masonic Home Drive, Masonic Home, KY 40041, or First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple S., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Eddie Taylor
Eddie Taylor, 59, of Spring Hope, North Carolina, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Nash County, North Carolina.
He was born Dec. 17, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a cabinet builder and well known musician and artist around the Raleigh, North Carolina area. He was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Thomas Nesbitt; and one stepsister, Katrina Koch.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his parents, Danny and Virginia Taylor of Murray; a daughter, Madelyn Taylor of Raleigh, North Carolina; three sisters, Missy Nesbitt Pazin and husband Clay of Murray, Lesia Nesbitt Hansen and husband Tom of Danville and Stacy Taylor Lomantini and husband Patrick of Franklin, Tennessee; one brother, Scott Taylor and fiancé Rachel of Murray; one stepsister, Lora Murphy and husband Mike of Murray; one stepbrother, Dan Koch and wife Jaime of Murray; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. No public visitation will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Hornbuckle
Judy Hornbuckle, 72, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.