Edsel ‘Bill’ Grogan
Edsel “Bill” Grogan, 95, of Bonham, Texas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham.
He was born Jan. 18, 1924 in River Rouge, Michigan, to William and Gladys Grogan. In April 1944 he married Retha, who he lost after 52 years of marriage. They had three children, Vernon, Sharon and Reena.
His childhood was split between Detroit, Michigan and Murray. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in July 1941 prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor. During WWII, he participated in the Doolittle Raid on Tokyo as well as the Battles of the Coral Sea, Midway and Guadalcanal. He was on the USS Vincennes when it sank in the Pacific in August 1942. Years later he served honorably in combat again during the Korean War before retiring in 1961 after 20 years of service. During the Vietnam War, he voluntarily returned and served two tours of duty in combat and retired again in 1971.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Retha Grogan; a son, Vernon Keith Grogan; two brothers, Jack Grogan and Max Grogan; and a sister, Fay Hughes.
Mr. Grogan is survived by two daughters, Sharon Colleen McBee and husband Keith of Durant, Oklahoma, and Reena G. Van Slambrouck and husband Thomas of Apache Junction, Arizona; a brother, Gerald Grogan and wife Peggy of El Campo, Texas; grandchildren, Beth Bennett, Donna Grogan, Micki Stampley, Stephanie Van Slambrouck, Jeremy Springall, Jerod Roberts and Steven Grogan; great-grandchildren, Chase Stampley, Chandler Stampley, Cheri Stampley, Mychal Chaput, Sarrah Chaput, Jesika Chaput, Shelbylin Springall, Cameron Barnes, Eli Springall, Owen Springall, Abigail Springall, Jordyn Roberts, Wyatt Roberts, Corban Grogan, Gunner Grogan, Fenix Grogan, Morgan Bennett and Conner Bennett; and great-great-grandchildren, Oliver Masters, Bentley Chaput, Penelope Chaput and Kinsler Stampley.
The funeral service with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Larry Call officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerod Roberts, Jeremy Springall and Chandler Stampley. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Burt E. Shelton
Burt E. Shelton, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 9, 1952, in Alexandria, Louisiana, to Burt E. Shelton and Ivory Pearl Shelton, who preceded him in death.
He retired as a line foreman for Allegro and proudly served in the U.S. National Guard.
Mr. Shelton is survived by his wife, Linda Shelton of Murray; a son, Travis Shelton of Murray; two stepsons; two daughters, Connie Reeves of Murray and Brittany Hargrove and husband Corey of Almo; two brothers, Dan Shelton and wife Sandy and Patrick Shelton and wife Migueal, all of Nashville, Tennessee; two sisters, Jeanette “Jae” Gustafson and husband Mike of Nashville and Ethel Pace and husband Bobby of Buchanan, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
